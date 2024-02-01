Sales & Deals

The Best Apple Deals in February: Save Up to $300 on iPads, MacBooks, AirPods and More

Apple iPad
Apple
Shop the best deals on Apple products this month, including AirPods, MacBooks, AirTags and more.

Apple devices are not just highly advanced, easy to use, and beautifully designed, but they're the perfect companion for day-to-day productivity. That's why we always have our eyes out for the best Apple deals to make these expensive gadgets more affordable. If you’re looking to buy a new Apple Watch, iPad, MacBook, or any of Apple’s other products, the good news is that Best Buy and Amazon both have discounts that are as good as the savings were during Black Friday.

MacBooks and iPads are back to their Black Friday prices at Best Buy. Right now, Apple’s 10.9-inch iPad Air 5 is on sale for the best price yet. There hasn't been a deal on this model since October, but you can save $150 on the iPad Air 5. The Apple Watch Series 9 is also down to its lowest price yet. 

If the time has come to upgrade your old MacBook or you've been eyeing the premium AirPods Max, Amazon's sale is brimming with discounts on several of the most popular products in Apple's lineup. It's extremely rare to see price cuts on anything Apple besides AirPods outside of the holiday season, so don't miss out on these markdowns.

To make things easier for you, we've gathered all the best Apple deals available today. From AirPods to AirTags, get your hands on them while you can, and happy shopping!

 Best Apple iPad Deals

Apple iPad Air 5

Apple iPad Air 5
Best Buy

Apple iPad Air 5

Save $150 on the the latest model in the iPad Air lineup. Choose between the 64GB and 128GB capacity models, both of which are on sale for their lowest prices ever.

$600 $450

Shop Now

Apple iPad (10th Generation + WiFi)

Apple iPad (10th Generation + WiFi)
Amazon

Apple iPad (10th Generation + WiFi)

This is one fun iPad, and it comes in blue, pink, yellow and silver. It makes multitasking with various apps, note-taking, gaming and getting work done on the go a breeze with its compact size and powerful processor. 

$449 $428

Shop Now

2021 Apple iPad (9th Gen + WiFi)

2021 Apple iPad (9th Gen + WiFi)
Amazon

2021 Apple iPad (9th Gen + WiFi)

Though it isn't the latest and greatest model, this iPad is still very much grabbing with its retina display, responsive touch screen, and ultra-wide front camera. It also has the ability to connect an Apple smart keyboard as well as Apple Pencil for improved productivity. 

$329 $249

Shop Now

Apple iPad Mini (6th Generation + WiFi)

Apple iPad Mini (6th Generation + WiFi)
Amazon

Apple iPad Mini (6th Generation + WiFi)

The iPad Mini has all of the features of a standard iPad but is designed to fit into one hand. Snag the latest version of this classic Apple device.

$499 $469

Shop Now

Best Apple AirTag Deal

Apple AirTag 4-Pack

Apple AirTag 4-Pack
Amazon

Apple AirTag 4-Pack

A backpack left in the classroom or a misplaced set of keys is no match for these Apple AirTags. The trackers sync to the Find My app, making it easier to find nearby items by playing a sound through the AirTag's internal speaker. 

$99 $85

Shop Now

Best Apple AirPods Deals

Apple AirPods Max

Apple AirPods Max
Amazon

Apple AirPods Max

For those who love the sound quality of AirPods but prefer the over-the-ear headphones fit, the AirPods Max are a good fit. Activate the Active Noise Cancellation mode to reduce ambient noise while enjoying the music, or activate Transparency mode to hear surroundings. 

$549 $500

Shop Now

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)
Amazon

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)

These may not be the latest AirPods, but they're still a great option under $100. These earbuds boast up to three hours on a single charge and are the perfect companion to your iPhone. They're also one of the best pairs around for enjoying your favorite bops and other media at an affordable price. 

$129 $99

Shop Now

Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) Wireless Earbuds

Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) Wireless Earbuds
Amazon

Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) Wireless Earbuds

These AirPods have been revamped so they can better fit in more listeners' ears without falling out. But they sound better, too. They're a major overhaul from their predecessors but still offer some of the best audio you'll get out of an Apple product. 

$169 $159

Shop Now

Best Apple Watch Deals

Apple Watch Series 9, 45mm (GPS + Cellular)

Apple Watch Series 9, 45mm (GPS + Cellular)
Best Buy

Apple Watch Series 9, 45mm (GPS + Cellular)

The S9 chip enables a super bright display and a magical new way to quickly and easily interact with your Apple Watch without touching the screen. Advanced health, safety, and activity features provide powerful insights and help.

$749 $679

Shop Now

Apple Watch Series 9, 45mm (GPS)

Apple Watch Series 9, 45mm (GPS)
Best Buy

Apple Watch Series 9, 45mm (GPS)

Featuring double tap, an even-brighter display, faster on-device Siri, and Precision Finding for iPhone, the Apple Watch Series 9 helps you stay connected, active, healthy, and safe.

$429 $359

Shop Now

Apple Watch Series 9, 41mm (GPS)

Apple Watch Series 9, 41mm (GPS)
Amazon

Apple Watch Series 9, 41mm (GPS)

The Apple Watch Series 9 is the newest non-Ultra edition of the Apple Watch, and it's a speedy option with a new Double Tap feature for single-handed interactions. It's also got the same features you know and love from prior generations. 

$399 $329

Shop Now

Apple Watch Ultra 2, 49mm (GPS + Cellular)

Apple Watch Ultra 2, 49mm (GPS + Cellular)
Amazon

Apple Watch Ultra 2, 49mm (GPS + Cellular)

Pair the Apple Watch Ultra 2 with the latest Alpine Loop, known for its carbon neutrality and water-resistance.

$799 $749

Shop Now

Apple Watch Ultra, 49mm (GPS + Cellular)

Apple Watch Ultra, 49mm (GPS + Cellular)
Amazon

Apple Watch Ultra, 49mm (GPS + Cellular)

The original Apple Watch Ultra is no slouch, offering a variety of fitness features as well as GPS tracking and satellite connectivity. If you don't  need the best of the best, the first Apple Watch Ultra is still a fantastic buy. 

$799 $730

Shop Now

Apple Watch Series 7, 45mm (GPS + Cellular)

Apple Watch Series 7, 45mm (GPS + Cellular)
Amazon

Apple Watch Series 7, 45mm (GPS + Cellular)

Though it's a few years old, the Apple Watch Series 7 is still a capable smartwatch that boasts a large screen with narrower borders, an 18-hour battery life, and a range of different, helpful fitness features that make it well worth wearing. 

$749 $445

Shop Now

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen)

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen)
Amazon

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen)

The Apple Watch SE (2nd Generation) is a cheaper Apple Watch Series 8 alternative that offers its core features, like a fitness tracker at an affordable price. With faster processing and greater tracking abilities than the Apple Watch SE (1st Gen), this smart watch is a great model to snag for this summer. 

$279 $229

Shop Now

Best MacBook Deals

Apple 2023 MacBook Pro Laptop with M3 Pro Chip

Apple 2023 MacBook Pro Laptop with M3 Pro Chip
Amazon

Apple 2023 MacBook Pro Laptop with M3 Pro Chip

Supercharged by the M3 Pro chip, this MacBook Pro delivers more performance being capable of running all of your apps lightening fast.

$2,499 $2,299

Shop Now

2023 Apple MacBook Air with M2 Chip

2023 Apple MacBook Air with M2 Chip
Amazon

2023 Apple MacBook Air with M2 Chip

The 2023 MacBook Air offers a lightweight design with advanced camera and audio, all running on an M2 processing chip.

$1,299 $999

Shop Now

2020 Apple MacBook Air with M1 Chip, 13"

2020 Apple MacBook Air with M1 Chip, 13"
Amazon

2020 Apple MacBook Air with M1 Chip, 13"

Easily sync your iPhone and iPad to this Apple Macbook Air to integrate all your devices. With an 18-hour battery life, impressive processing speeds, and beautiful screen resolution you won't want to miss this deal. 

$999 $750

Shop Now

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

