The Beats Fit Pro noise-cancelling earbuds are $40 off to help step up your workouts this summer.
The best workout earbuds can make a huge difference to how enjoyable your workout routine is. Buds should fit securely, sound great and not cost a fortune. The Beats Fit Pro are our favorite earbuds for working out and now they are on sale at Amazon just in time to boost your motivation to get moving outdoors this fall.
True to the original Beats style, these sportier earbuds are wireless with a wingtip shape designed to stay put during workouts while being comfortable enough to wear all day. Amazon is currently offering $40 off the true wireless earbuds in four different colors.
Beats Fit Pro
Save 20% on the Beats Fit Pro with Spatial Audio for immersive 360-degree sound.
With dynamic head tracking for immersive music, movies, and games, Beats Fit Pro are both comfortable and sweat resistant — making them some of the best headphones for working out in 2024. The flexible secure-fit wing tips help them stay put even during grueling hours in the gym. Even if you aren't exercising, the Beats Fit Pro have three distinct listening modes: active noise cancelling, transparency mode and adaptive EQ.
Beats Fit Pro - Sage Gray
Equipped with the Apple H1 headphone chip, Beats Fit Pro deliver powerful, balanced sound. The true wireless noise cancelling earbuds comfortably lock in place with secure-fit wingtips that flex to fit your ear.
Beats Fit Pro - Stone Purple
The Beats Fit Pro Earbuds fit securely in your ears. With three different listening modes and the enhanced Apple H1 Chip, you can customize your listening experience.
Beats Fit Pro and Amazon Gift Card
Choose between three different listening modes to customize your listening experience. Plus, the Beats Fit Pro Earbuds are sweat and water-resistant to ensure you can continue your daily activities without damaging your favorite headphones.
The Beats deals don't stop there though. You can save up to $100 on the newest over-ear headphones like the Beats Solo 4 and Beats Studio Pro. Check out all the best Beats headphones and earbuds deals happening at Amazon right now.
For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.
