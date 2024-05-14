Shop the best deals on Beats noise-canceling headphones and earbuds happening at Amazon right now.
Whether you're hitting the gym, focusing at the office or running errands, headphones have become a necessity. If you're in the market for a new pair of headphones, you can find great discounts on popular Beats models right now. When it comes to personal audio, Apple's Beats makes some of the best noise-canceling headphones and earbuds on the market.
Beats headphones deliver a bass-heavy alternative to Apple AirPods. From workout earbuds to Oprah's favorite over-ear headphones, Beats' popular models are known for their wireless connectivity and high-end audio. Better yet, they are currently on sale for up to 49% off at Amazon.
Ahead of Memorial Day weekend, you can upgrade your listening experience with low prices on Beats' impressive headphones. For rich, immersive sound when listening to music or taking calls, the all-new Beats Studio Pro model is $170 off in four different colors. "These are the best of the best,” Oprah said about the wireless headphones.
Ahead, check out all the best Amazon deals on Beats headphones and earbuds deals available right now.
Best Beats Headphones Deals
Beats Solo 4
The latest model added to Beats' lineup of premium on-ear headphones improves on the Beats Solo 3 in meaningful ways, including better, clearer audio, longer battery life, improved mics and an even more comfortable frame at an affordable price point. This model is available in three different colorways.
Beats Studio Pro
Beats' custom acoustic platform delivers rich, immersive sound whether you’re listening to music or taking calls. Save $100 on Oprah's favorite headphones.
Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones
Not only will you have remarkable sound quality with these headphones, but you'll also enjoy their Pure Adaptive Noise Cancelling technology that adapts to your surroundings to calibrate the audio in real time.
Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones
These wireless Bluetooth headphones produce award-winning sound and come in 4 different colorways to choose from. Save $85 on the Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones.
Best Beats Earbuds Deals
Beats Fit Pro
Save 20% on the Beats Fit Pro with Spatial Audio for immersive 360-degree sound.
Beats Studio Buds
Beats Studio Buds are great for anyone looking for style and quality in one package, with up to 8 hours of listening time and active noise cancellation options. They come with multiple ear tip sizes so you can find the right fit, and are sweat-and-water-resistant so you can work out without worrying about them being damaged or malfunctioning.
Beats Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds
Say goodbye to the frustration of constantly readjusting your earbuds with the revolutionary Beats Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds.
Beats Flex Wireless Earbuds
Save $30 on the Beat Flex Wireless Earbuds. With four ear-tip options, these earbuds easily mold to your ear shape for long-lasting comfort.
For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.
RELATED CONTENT: