The Best AirPods Deals in April 2024: Get Apple's Earbuds For as Low as $89 Right Now

By ETonline Staff
Updated: 1:55 PM PDT, April 3, 2024

Amazon is offering incredible Apple deals on the latest AirPods models, including the best-selling AirPods Pro 2.

Apple AirPods are some of the most popular wireless earbuds around — and for good reason. The impressive sound quality and portable design of AirPods makes it hard to leave the house without them. While Apple rarely has sales on its own, you can almost always find AirPods on sale, as long as you know where to look.

If you're in the market for a pair of noise-cancelling earbuds, Amazon has the best AirPods deals right now. Amongst the retailer's biggest discounts on Apple devices, multiple AirPods models are on sale for as low as $89. AirPods can run pretty expensive, so when you find a great deal on them, it's best to snag the savings.

Ahead, find all the best AirPods deals available at Amazon today.

Best AirPods Deals

Apple’s newest AirPods Pro 2 are $50 off, so you can grab a pair of wireless earbuds for $199. Twice as powerful as that of the first-gen model, Apple's most advanced pair of earbuds to date feature personalized spatial audio with dynamic head tracking for immersive sound.

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)
Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)

This 2023 refresh of the classic AirPods Pro earbuds brings better battery life and high-quality sound that audiophiles will love. Give them their new favorite pair of earbuds and they'll be bopping along to the music in no time. 

$249 $199

Shop Now

Equipped with Apple's brand-new H2 processor, the AirPods Pro 2 feature improved noise-canceling capabilities for dramatically less noise on your commute, or when you want to focus. AirPods Pro 2 have a battery life of up to 6 hours of listening time with Active Noise Cancellation enabled, which is 30% more than the first-generation earbuds.

You can also get a new pair of second-gen AirPods for just $89. They're lightweight and easy to use, making the earbuds a popular choice for morning commutes and working from home. If you're looking for gym earbuds, we recommend the sweat and water-resistant 3rd generation AirPods, which are also on sale at Amazon.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)
Amazon

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)

AirPods deliver an incredible wireless headphone experience. Simply remove them from their charging case and use them with all your devices.

$129 $89

Shop Now

Apple AirPods (3rd Generation)

Apple AirPods (3rd Generation)
Amazon

Apple AirPods (3rd Generation)

The shorter stem of Apple's 3rd generation AirPods can make it easier for anyone with medium to larger ears to wear them comfortably. This generation also has a more accurate skin sensor to detect when they're in your ear, so they'll seamlessly stop playing music whenever you pop them out. 

$169 $149

Shop Now

Apple EarPods Headphones with Lightning Connector

Apple EarPods Headphones with Lightning Connector
Amazon

Apple EarPods Headphones with Lightning Connector

There's nothing wrong with the good "old-fashioned" wired headphones. Perhaps you want to teach your kids responsibility before buying them Apple Airpods or maybe you aren't a fan of wireless earbuds, either way, you can't go wrong with the Apple Earpods.

$29 $18

Shop Now

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

