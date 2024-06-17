Amazon Prime Day 2024 is coming. Catch Apple deals on iPads, AirTags, MacBooks, AirPods and more ahead of the big sale.
With the official start of summer just around the corner, we’re that much closer to Amazon Prime Day. While we don't have confirmed dates for the biggest sale of the season yet, Prime Day 2024 is likely to kick off in July and one thing is always true: You don't have to wait for the big day to start saving money.
Just like last year, Amazon has started the savings early with rare discounts on Apple products. We will be rounding up all of the best Prime Day Apple deals throughout the event — starting now. If you’re looking to buy a new Apple Watch, iPad, MacBook, or any of Apple’s other devices, the good news is that Amazon has can't-miss discounts this week.
From savings on the newest iPads to record-low prices on AirTags and the second-gen Apple Pencil, there's no shortage of Apple picks on sale now. Even the premium AirPods Max are seeing a $100 discount. Below, find all the best early Apple deals ahead of Prime Day 2024. We'll be sure to keep this list updated with additional sales throughout the lead-up to the 10th annual shopping extravaganza.
Best Early Prime Day iPad Deals
Apple iPad (10th Generation)
The latest version of the classic iPad is refreshed and recharged with a gorgeous 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display and A14 Bionic chip.
2024 Apple iPad Pro
Featuring the breakthrough Ultra Retina XDR display, outrageously fast performance from the M4 chip, and speedy wireless connectivity, the 2024 iPad Pro is the ultimate iPad experience in an impossibly thin and light design.
2024 Apple iPad Air
Great for everyday users and high school or college students, the new version of the ultra-thin iPad Air runs using Apple's M2 processor. The 2024 edition of the iPad Air provides three times faster performance than the previous model.
Apple iPad (9th Generation)
Though it isn't the latest and greatest model, this iPad is still very much grabbing with its retina display, responsive touch screen, and ultra-wide front camera. It also has the ability to connect an Apple smart keyboard as well as the Apple Pencil for improved productivity.
Apple iPad Mini (6th Generation)
The iPad Mini has all of the features of a standard iPad but is designed to fit into one hand. Snag the latest version of this classic Apple device.
Best Early Prime Day Apple AirTag Deal
Apple AirTag (4-Pack)
If you're prone to misplacing things or just need a little help finding your bag or keys now and then, AirTags can help. Drop them in your wallet, attach them to a pet collar, or anything precious to find it with your iPhone instantly.
Best Early Prime Day AirPods Deals
All four models of Apple AirPods are on sale right now, including the noise-cancelling AirPods Max at their lowest price this year.
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)
AirPods deliver an incredible wireless headphone experience. Simply remove them from their charging case and use them with all your devices.
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)
The H2 chip in Apple's latest AirPods Pro helps to create more intelligent noise cancellation and deeply immersive sound. Get up to 2 times more Active Noise Cancellation for dramatically less noise when you want to focus.
Apple AirPods Max
For those who love the sound quality of AirPods but prefer the over-the-ear headphones fit, the AirPods Max are a good fit. Activate the Active Noise Cancellation mode to reduce ambient noise while enjoying the music, or activate Transparency mode to hear surroundings.
Apple AirPods (3rd Generation)
The shorter stem of Apple's 3rd generation AirPods can make it easier for anyone with medium to larger ears to wear them comfortably. This generation also has a more accurate skin sensor to detect when they're in your ear, so they'll seamlessly stop playing music whenever you pop them out.
Best Early Prime Day Apple Watch Deals
Apple Watch Series 9, 45mm (GPS ) with Midnight Aluminum Case
For the modern man who does it all, the S9 chip enables a super bright display and a magical new way to quickly and easily interact with your Apple Watch without touching the screen. Advanced health, safety and activity features provide powerful insights and help when you need, and redesigned apps in watchOS give you more information at a glance.
Apple Watch Series 9, 45mm (GPS + Cellular)
The newly-discounted Apple Watch Series 9 is the latest and greatest of the Apple Watch lineup. Keep track of your fitness journey and health metrics right from your wrist and stay productive with your favorite apps while on the go.
Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen)
The Apple Watch SE (2nd Generation) is a cheaper Apple Watch Series 8 alternative that offers its core features, like a fitness tracker at an affordable price. With faster processing and greater tracking abilities than the Apple Watch SE (1st Gen), this smart watch is a great model to snag for this summer.
Apple Watch Ultra 2, 49mm (GPS + Cellular)
Pair the Apple Watch Ultra 2 with the latest Alpine Loop, known for its carbon neutrality and water-resistance.
Best Early Prime Day MacBook Deals
13" Apple 2024 MacBook Air
The blazing-fast MacBook Air with Apple's M3 chip is under half an inch thin. With up to 18 hours of battery life, a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, three mics, and four speakers with Spatial Audio, everything looks and sounds great for longer.
15" Apple 2024 MacBook Air
The latest MacBook Air, equipped with Apple's powerful M3 chip and a stunning 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display, delivers enhanced capabilities and advanced AI features.
Apple 2023 MacBook Pro with M3 Chip
Get $300 off the newest MacBook Pro with Apple's advanced M3 chip.
Apple 2023 MacBook Pro with M2 Pro Chip
The MacBook Pro delivers exceptional performance with the power-efficient design of the M2 Pro chip. All your pro apps run lightning fast — including Adobe Creative Cloud, Xcode, Affinity Designer, Microsoft 365, and many more.
Apple 2022 MacBook Air
The redesigned MacBook Air weighs just 2.7 pounds and is more portable than ever. Anywhere you go, you can work, play, or create with this incredible laptop.
Best Early Prime Day Apple Pencil Deal
Apple Pencil (2nd Generation)
Upgrade your note-taking with this iPad pen that attaches, charges and pairs magnetically. This pre-Prime Day deal reducing the price by $50 is a steal.
It's extremely rare to see price cuts on anything Apple besides AirPods outside of Prime Day and Black Friday, so don't miss out on these markdowns.
For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.
RELATED CONTENT: