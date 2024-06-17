With the official start of summer just around the corner, we’re that much closer to Amazon Prime Day. While we don't have confirmed dates for the biggest sale of the season yet, Prime Day 2024 is likely to kick off in July and one thing is always true: You don't have to wait for the big day to start saving money.

Just like last year, Amazon has started the savings early with rare discounts on Apple products. We will be rounding up all of the best Prime Day Apple deals throughout the event — starting now. If you’re looking to buy a new Apple Watch, iPad, MacBook, or any of Apple’s other devices, the good news is that Amazon has can't-miss discounts this week.

From savings on the newest iPads to record-low prices on AirTags and the second-gen Apple Pencil, there's no shortage of Apple picks on sale now. Even the premium AirPods Max are seeing a $100 discount. Below, find all the best early Apple deals ahead of Prime Day 2024. We'll be sure to keep this list updated with additional sales throughout the lead-up to the 10th annual shopping extravaganza.

Best Early Prime Day iPad Deals

2024 Apple iPad Pro Amazon 2024 Apple iPad Pro Featuring the breakthrough Ultra Retina XDR display, outrageously fast performance from the M4 chip, and speedy wireless connectivity, the 2024 iPad Pro is the ultimate iPad experience in an impossibly thin and light design. $999 $950 Shop Now

2024 Apple iPad Air Amazon 2024 Apple iPad Air Great for everyday users and high school or college students, the new version of the ultra-thin iPad Air runs using Apple's M2 processor. The 2024 edition of the iPad Air provides three times faster performance than the previous model. $599 $570 Shop Now

Apple iPad (9th Generation) Amazon Apple iPad (9th Generation) Though it isn't the latest and greatest model, this iPad is still very much grabbing with its retina display, responsive touch screen, and ultra-wide front camera. It also has the ability to connect an Apple smart keyboard as well as the Apple Pencil for improved productivity. $329 $249 WiFi Shop Now $499 $439 WiFi + Cellular Shop Now

Best Early Prime Day Apple AirTag Deal

Apple AirTag (4-Pack) Amazon Apple AirTag (4-Pack) If you're prone to misplacing things or just need a little help finding your bag or keys now and then, AirTags can help. Drop them in your wallet, attach them to a pet collar, or anything precious to find it with your iPhone instantly. $99 $80 Shop Now

Best Early Prime Day AirPods Deals

All four models of Apple AirPods are on sale right now, including the noise-cancelling AirPods Max at their lowest price this year.

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Amazon Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) The H2 chip in Apple's latest AirPods Pro helps to create more intelligent noise cancellation and deeply immersive sound. Get up to 2 times more Active Noise Cancellation for dramatically less noise when you want to focus. $249 $190 Shop Now

Apple AirPods Max Amazon Apple AirPods Max For those who love the sound quality of AirPods but prefer the over-the-ear headphones fit, the AirPods Max are a good fit. Activate the Active Noise Cancellation mode to reduce ambient noise while enjoying the music, or activate Transparency mode to hear surroundings. $549 $449 Shop Now

Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) Amazon Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) The shorter stem of Apple's 3rd generation AirPods can make it easier for anyone with medium to larger ears to wear them comfortably. This generation also has a more accurate skin sensor to detect when they're in your ear, so they'll seamlessly stop playing music whenever you pop them out. $169 $140 Shop Now

Best Early Prime Day Apple Watch Deals

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) Amazon Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) The Apple Watch SE (2nd Generation) is a cheaper Apple Watch Series 8 alternative that offers its core features, like a fitness tracker at an affordable price. With faster processing and greater tracking abilities than the Apple Watch SE (1st Gen), this smart watch is a great model to snag for this summer. $279 $219 Shop Now

Best Early Prime Day MacBook Deals

13" Apple 2024 MacBook Air Amazon 13" Apple 2024 MacBook Air The blazing-fast MacBook Air with Apple's M3 chip is under half an inch thin. With up to 18 hours of battery life, a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, three mics, and four speakers with Spatial Audio, everything looks and sounds great for longer. $1,099 $899 Shop Now

Best Early Prime Day Apple Pencil Deal

It's extremely rare to see price cuts on anything Apple besides AirPods outside of Prime Day and Black Friday, so don't miss out on these markdowns.

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

