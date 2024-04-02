Sales & Deals

Best Buy Is Having a Big Sale on Apple's MacBook Air and Pro Models — Save Up to $400

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
MacBook
Apple
By ETonline Staff
Updated: 12:30 PM PDT, April 2, 2024

Best Buy is currently offering the best deals on Apple MacBooks. Save up to $400 on a new laptop.

While the appliance deals are going strong at Best Buy right now, what people may not realize is that the retailer is also offering some of the best prices we've ever seen on Apple's MacBook Air and MacBook Pro. Right now, you can save up to $400 on a new MacBook with Apple’s powerful M2 chip across a range of colors and configurations.

Shop the Apple MacBook Deals

Picking up a MacBook means you'll get a laptop that us well-designed, easy to use and comes with some great features. Loved for their high-quality audio, video and typing experiences, MacBooks come with macOS — a user-friendly operating system built specifically for Apple's computers. Plus, the built-in Mac applications are designed to work seamlessly with all your other Apple devices.

The 2023 Apple MacBook Air redefines power and performance in a slim package. This 15-inch M2-powered laptop is on sale for just under $1,000 at Best Buy now, which is a $300 markdown. With a M2 chipset, 8GB RAM and 256 SSD, it is a perfect everyday laptop and the latest model's larger chassis helps with thermals, so the keyboard doesn't get as hot. 

2023 15" MacBook Air - Midnight

2023 15" MacBook Air - Midnight
Best Buy

2023 15" MacBook Air - Midnight

The 15-inch MacBook Air is impossibly thin and has a stunning Liquid Retina display. Supercharged by the M2 chip, it delivers incredible performance in an ultraportable design and up to 18 hours of battery life.

$1,299 $999

8GB Memory - 256GB SSD

Shop Now

Outside of the newest models, you can also save on Apple's M1-based MacBooks. Below, find all the best MacBook deals available at Best Buy today.

Best MacBook Deals at Best Buy

Apple MacBook Air M1

Apple MacBook Air M1
Best Buy

Apple MacBook Air M1

Easily sync your iPhone and iPad to this M1-powered Apple Macbook Air to integrate all your devices. With an 18-hour battery life, impressive processing speeds, and beautiful screen resolution you won't want to miss this deal.

$1,000 $700

Shop Now

2023 15" MacBook Air - Midnight

2023 15" MacBook Air - Midnight
Best Buy

2023 15" MacBook Air - Midnight

The six-speaker sound system with Spatial Audio provides an immersive listening experience. For video calls, the three-microphone array focuses on your voice instead of what’s going on around you.

$1,499 $1,199

8GB Memory - 512GB SSD

Shop Now

2023 15" MacBook Air - Starlight

2023 15" MacBook Air - Starlight
Best Buy

2023 15" MacBook Air - Starlight

Upgrade to more memory and save $400 on the MacBook Air.

$1,899 $1,499

16GB Memory - 1TB SSD

Shop Now

2023 14" MacBook Pro Laptop M3 Pro chip

2023 14" MacBook Pro Laptop M3 Pro chip
Best Buy

2023 14" MacBook Pro Laptop M3 Pro chip

Supercharged by the M3 Pro chip, this MacBook Pro delivers more performance being capable of running all of your apps lightening fast.

$1,999 $1,799

Shop Now

14" 2023 MacBook Pro Laptop with M3 Max Chip

14" 2023 MacBook Pro Laptop with M3 Max Chip
Best Buy

14" 2023 MacBook Pro Laptop with M3 Max Chip

This MacBook Pro with the Max Chip is faster than the M3 Pro chip offering a significant performance experience. 

$3,199 $2,999

Shop Now

