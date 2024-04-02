While the appliance deals are going strong at Best Buy right now, what people may not realize is that the retailer is also offering some of the best prices we've ever seen on Apple's MacBook Air and MacBook Pro. Right now, you can save up to $400 on a new MacBook with Apple’s powerful M2 chip across a range of colors and configurations.

Shop the Apple MacBook Deals

Picking up a MacBook means you'll get a laptop that us well-designed, easy to use and comes with some great features. Loved for their high-quality audio, video and typing experiences, MacBooks come with macOS — a user-friendly operating system built specifically for Apple's computers. Plus, the built-in Mac applications are designed to work seamlessly with all your other Apple devices.

The 2023 Apple MacBook Air redefines power and performance in a slim package. This 15-inch M2-powered laptop is on sale for just under $1,000 at Best Buy now, which is a $300 markdown. With a M2 chipset, 8GB RAM and 256 SSD, it is a perfect everyday laptop and the latest model's larger chassis helps with thermals, so the keyboard doesn't get as hot.

Outside of the newest models, you can also save on Apple's M1-based MacBooks. Below, find all the best MacBook deals available at Best Buy today.

Best MacBook Deals at Best Buy

Apple MacBook Air M1 Best Buy Apple MacBook Air M1 Easily sync your iPhone and iPad to this M1-powered Apple Macbook Air to integrate all your devices. With an 18-hour battery life, impressive processing speeds, and beautiful screen resolution you won't want to miss this deal. $1,000 $700 Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT: