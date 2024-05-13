Shop
Apple's AirPods 2 Are on Sale for the Lowest Price This Year — Shop the Amazon Deal Right Now

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
By ETonline Staff
Updated: 10:15 AM PDT, May 13, 2024

Get a new pair of AirPods on sale for as low as $80 before this deal disappears.

AirPods are beloved by Apple fans for so many reasons. These durable wireless earbuds are not only comfortable, but also have a long battery life, great sound quality and seamlessly integrate with other Apple devices. If you're on the hunt for a new pair of headphones, today's best AirPods deal should definitely be on your radar. 

Right now, Apple's second-generation AirPods are on sale for their lowest price of $80 at Amazon. We don't expect this AirPods 2 deal to last too long, so snag a new pair of affordable earbuds before it's too late.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)
Amazon

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)

AirPods deliver an incredible wireless headphone experience. Simply remove them from their charging case and use them with all your devices.

$129 $80

Shop Now

Originally released in 2019, Apple’s second-generation AirPods still hold up more than well to this day. The AirPods 2 have the same H1 chip found in the newer AirPods 3 for seamless connectivity with all your Apple devices. It also extends battery life up to 24 hours on a single charge.

Whether you are studying, working out, commuting to the office, or running errands, AirPods 2 deliver high-quality sound. These Apple AirPods with the lightning charging case combine convenience and advanced software features that make them one of the best sets of wireless earbuds out there.

At $80, Apple's 2nd-generation entry-level AirPods are the most affordable headphones that Apple makes. On top of that, they’re great for anyone who loves to run outside because you can actually hear what’s going on around you while you’re listening to your music.

More AirPods Deals to Shop Now

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)
Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)

This 2023 refresh of the classic AirPods Pro earbuds brings better battery life and high-quality sound that audiophiles will love. Give them their new favorite pair of earbuds and they'll be bopping along to the music in no time. 

$249 $190

Shop Now

Apple AirPods Max
Amazon

Apple AirPods Max

Apple's best headphones may be pricey, but they're well worth the entry fee. With a knit mesh headband and impossibly comfortable earcups, they're perfect for longtime wear and have a booming bass with high treble. 

$549 $450

Shop Now

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

