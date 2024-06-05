From wireless headphones and luggage to cutting-edge tech and accessories, your 2024 grad will love these gifts.
Graduating high school is a huge achievement, and one that deserves to be celebrated thoroughly. Whether you are attending a graduation ceremony or after-party, giving the graduate a gift is a timeless tradition to send your teen off on their next chapter of life.
But finding the right gift for a high school graduate can often feel a little daunting. They'll be taking their first steps into the real world — whether that be college, straight to work, traveling the world or something else entirely. So, getting your grad a practical gift that sets them up for success is your best bet, but sometimes a useful gift can feel a little lackluster (we're looking at you, laundry organizers).
If you hate the idea of just mailing money, we've searched high and low for thoughtful, unique and useful gift ideas to commemorate your grad's big accomplishment. From best-in-class luggage to wireless headphones and elegant jewelry, we've put together a long list of high school graduation gifts that are sure to put a smile on their face.
Below, shop all the best high school graduation gifts for the class of 2024 — no matter where they're headed next.
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)
The noise-cancelling Apple AirPods Pro 2 is a great graduation gift that they can use on walks, during workouts or while getting work done.
Homesick Premium Scented Candle
No matter where they're going next, give them a taste (or scent, rather) of home with a homesick candle, which come in delicious scents for states and major cities.
lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag
TikTok is obsessed with this lululemon belt bag that can easily hold your phone, keys, cards and any other essentials.
Amazon Gift Card in a Graduation Cap Box
An Amazon gift card is one you know any new grad will appreciate. We love the adorable box the card comes in that looks like a graduation cap to make it extra special.
Frigidaire Portable Mini Fridge
This cute mini refrigerator will be perfect for dorm life. It's compact enough for small spaces, holds six cans, and even has a built-in carry handle to take wherever they need to go.
Hatch Restore 2 Sunrise Alarm Clock
If it's the first time your grad is living on their own, this sunrise alarm clock which also functions as a reading light and sound machine will help them create their best sleep schedule all from one super cool device.
Takeya Patented Deluxe Cold Brew Coffee Maker
A few all-nighters are inevitably in your grad's future — keep them caffeinated with this easy-to-use cold brew maker they can use right in their dorm.
Fujifilm Instax Mini 12 Instant Camera Bundle
Give the budding photog in your life this instant camera bundle so they can capture all those joyful moments.
Samsonite Voltage DLX Carry-On Spinner
The Voltage blends fashion and technology with a USB port to charge your devices that's integrated into the TSA-approved lock panel. Protect your belongings with the lightweight yet extremely durable exterior. And inside, stay organized with built-in WetPak and mesh pockets.
Mejuri Gemstone Mini Studs
You can't go wrong with a pair of mini studs in their favorite color or birthstone.
LoveShackFancy Essential Laundry Backpack
Whether they'll be carrying their laundry across campus or down the hall, this stylish and spacious laundry backpack has them covered.
Marshall Emberton II Portable Bluetooth Speaker
Spotted across TikTok, this Marshall portable speaker with a vintage-inspired aesthetic delivers absolute 360° with True Stereophonic technology and boats over 30 hours of portable playtime.
Parachute Organic Cloud Cotton Duvet Cover Set
This duvet set looks as good as it feels because it's made from warm layers of 100% organic Turkish cotton. It's offered in five colors and is perfect for any dorm room or apartment.
Away The Bigger Carry-On
Away has some of the most popular luggage on the market right now. Before you check out, this splurge-worthy travel gear also offers the opportunity to add a more personalized touch with a customizable luggage tag and a custom monogram on the suitcase itself.
BaubleBar On Repeat Custom Blanket
This customizable (and cozy) throw blanket from BaubleBar will make the perfect addition to their dorm room or apartment.
Miroposs Rechargeable Slim Makeup Mirror
Whether they're getting glammed up in their dorm room or need a quick touch-up on the go, the Miroposs Rechargeable Slim Makeup Mirror offers portable convenience and customizable lighting.
Béis Weekend Travel Tote
Whether it's for a college grad or a high school graduate, the Béis Weekend Travel Tote from Shay Mitchell's lifestyle line is an awesome gift idea. It's perfect for short trips or long trips with a roomy design, multiple pockets, laptop sleeve and bottom shoe compartment.
Papier Joy Undated Daily Planner
For a personalized gift, opt for a customized weekly journal from Papier. It's not only cute, it's a practical gift that will help them be their most productive self.
Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones
No matter what their day-to-day life looks like, they'll love these noise-canceling Beats Solo3 headphones. They're perfect for a morning jog, studying in the library or drowning construction work outside.
Intoval Charging Station
Make sure all your grad's devices stay charged with this multi-functional fast-acting charging station, compatible with iPhones, iPads, AirPods and more.
Sunday Forever 11:11 Luxury Candle
Make a wish on this candle featuring notes of ripe fig and burnt white wood.
PopSockets Phone Wallet with Expanding Grip
Get them a wallet that really pops with the help of PopSocket. In addition to the MagSafe wallet, they've attached their handy PopTops, which will ensure they can grip their phone with ease.
Everlane The Luxe Italian Leather Tote
For the grad that's too cool for backpacks, opt for this luxe Italian leather tote.
