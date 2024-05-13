Discover the best college graduation gifts to celebrate the class of 2024. Try one of these 26 thoughtful gifts.
Graduating from college represents a major achievement in a person's life. Whether someone is taking the next step towards their secondary education or finally finishing up their post-grad requirements, the milestone requires a lot of hard work and (rightly) also calls for a lot of celebration.
If you have a college graduate gearing up to walk the stage this season, that means you need to find an equally great gift that meets the big moment and will help them enjoy this special time. Deciding on a graduation gift that's thoughtful, practical and personal can be a challenge in itself, so let us help guide you. We understand this struggle all too well — which is why we've scoured the internet in search of the best graduation gift ideas for every kind of student.
From practical gift ideas like an Instant Pot or a do-it-all Always Pan for their new apartment to coveted items like AirPods and a designer handbag to help them tackle the workforce and adulthood in style, these great graduation gifts are all sure to be a huge hit.
Ahead, shop the best college graduation gifts at every price point for your soon-to-be 2024 graduate.
Best College Graduation Gifts Under $50
I Graduated T-Shirt
If you know a graduate who loves their sleep or could some sleep after working hard for their degree, this funny t-shirt can add some humor to graduation!
Amazon Gift Card in a Graduation Cap Box
An Amazon gift card is one you know any new grad will appreciate. We love the adorable box the card comes in that looks like a graduation cap to make it extra special.
Anecdote Candles Adulting Fig & Cashmere Candle
College graduation signifies the final step into adulthood for many students. They'll get a kick out of this Adulting Candle that smells like early nights and steady paychecks (and also cashmere and fig).
Papier Joy Undated Daily Planner
For a personalized gift, opt for a customized weekly journal from Papier. It's not only cute, it's a practical gift that will help them be their most productive self.
Lovevook Laptop Backpack
Protect what's important during their morning job commute with this backpack. The professional-style, anti-theft bag has a USB charging port, so they can charge their phone and keep it safe while walking.
Bodum Chambord French Press Coffee Maker
Looking for the perfect gift for the ultimate coffee lover? Kickstart their wake-up routine with Bodum's iconic French press that quickly and effectively makes delicious coffee.
Doomlings Classic Card Game (Lightning Edition)
A perfect gift for graduates entering the real world, Doomlings is a hilarious card game about overcoming catastrophes and scoring the most points before the End of the World! With over 4,000 5-star reviews, Doomlings is great for game nights in their new apartment.
Best College Graduation Gifts Under $100
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)
AirPods are great for on-the-go listening or chatting on the phone, with an excellent charging case to keep them powered up with. They deliver a seamless listening experience that doubles as a way to go hands-free with your mobile device.
Uncommon Goods Custom Map Coaster Set
These Uncommon Goods coasters are heartfelt and useful. You can customize the four marble coasters to feature a map of your new grad's favorite neighborhood, whether it be their beloved hometown, college town or new city they're moving to.
Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 3
If they made it all the way through college without a Bluetooth speaker, they'll want one for all their new adventures--and this one that's waterproof with an outdoor boost is up for the challenge.
Kate Spade Morgan Colorblocked Card Case Wristlet
Give the gift of organization with a Kate Spade Morgan Card Case Wristlet that will help anyone carry all of their essential cards and cash in style.
Fenty Skin Start'rs Full-Size Bundle
For the one who loves beauty, gift a bundle from Rihanna's Fenty Skin, which includes skincare essentials for day and night.
Mark & Graham Vegan Leather Laptop Case
This laptop sleeve features light padding for added protection and is crafted from soft faux leather for a luxurious feel. Plus, it can be personalized with your grad's initials for an extra special touch.
Apple AirTags 4-Pack
A wallet stuck in the couch cushions or a misplaced set of keys is no match for these Apple AirTags: The trackers sync to the Find My app. This gift will help the new grad find nearby items by playing a sound through the AirTag's internal speaker.
HelloFresh Gift Card
Keep them fed with healthy home-cooked meals and sharpen their cooking skills with delicious meal kits from HelloFresh.
Best College Graduation Gifts Under $150
Kindle Paperwhite
Help your recent college grad unwind by gifting them a Kindle Paperwhite. It's easy on the eyes and waterproof.
Our Place Always Pan
The viral and versatile Our Place Always Pan will make cooking so easy for a busy graduate. The thoughtful gift braises, sears, sautées, steams, strains, fries and boils. The non-stick ceramic pan comes with a spatula, steamer basket and modular lid.
Béis Weekend Travel Tote
Whether it's for a college grad or a high school graduate, the Béis Weekend Travel Tote from Shay Mitchell's lifestyle line is an awesome gift idea. It's perfect for short trips or long trips with a roomy design, multiple pockets, laptop sleeve and bottom shoe compartment.
Fujifilm Instax Square SQ1 Instant Camera
They'll love snapping fun, bite-sized photos together with this miniature Polaroid-like camera. It's super simple to use and there's no waiting around for pictures to develop as they print immediately for sharing.
Instant Pot Duo Plus 9-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker
Simplify the process of making meals for the soon to be college student or future grad with a classic Instant Pot.
Best College Graduation Gifts Under $200
Coach City Tote
The Coach City Tote is perfect to take to work or a job interview. It's sleek and can hold a 15-inch laptop.
Emporio Armani Men's Stainless Steel Dress Watch with Quartz Movement
Help them stay on time in style with a stylish watch from Emporio Armani.
Hatch Restore 2 Sunrise Alarm Clock
If it's the first time your grad is living on their own, this sunrise alarm clock which also functions as a reading light and sound machine will help them create their best sleep schedule all from one super cool device.
Theragun Mini
She can give those tired and sore muscles some love on the go with Therabody's ultra-portable massage gun, the Theragun Mini.
BaubleBar 18K Gold Mini Custom Nameplate Necklace
This custom necklace showcases a modern chain paired with a pavé or gold nameplate, making it a truly special present.
Gravity Weighted Blanket
This weighted throw is super plush, soft and cozy — a great addition for a dorm room or new apartment. Available in 7 colors, you'll be able to find one in their favorite color.
