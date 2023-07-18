Viral cookware brand Our Place just introduced even cuter versions of the cult-favorite Always Pan and Perfect Pot. Featuring the same nontoxic and nonstick ceramic coating as the full-size versions, the minis are multifunctional kitchen sidekicks. Just in time for back-to-school season, the new Mini Always Pan and Mini Perfect Pot 2.0 are perfect for those short on space like college students in dorm rooms and studio apartments.

Mini Always Pan 2.0 Our Place Mini Always Pan 2.0 The mini comes with all of the convenient features of the viral Always pan: a stainless steel steamer basket, pour spouts, a spatula with a built-in rest, and more. $120

Mini Perfect Pot 2.0 Our Place Mini Perfect Pot 2.0 A smaller version of the 5.5 quart Perfect Pot, the mini has a 2.5 quart capacity making it the ideal size for making rice, steamed veggies, and single servings of pasta. $130

Our Place's Always Pan is designed to replace eight pieces of cookware—a frying pan, sauté pan, steamer, skillet, saucier, saucepan, nonstick pan, spatula, and spoon rest; replacing it with one aesthetically pleasing multitasker. With an 8.5-inch diameter and 1.2-quart capacity, the Mini Always Pan 2.0 is a do-it-all cookware essential. Its petite size makes it a suitable option for whipping up eggs, side dishes, and one-person meals.

The Mini Perfect Pot 2.0 replaces your saucepan, saucier, sauce pot, soup pot, stew pan, steamer, strainer and spoon rest. You can save money and cabinet space with this product designed to boil, bake, braise, roast, fry, strain, and serve.

Whether you're already on the Always Pan bandwagon or looking to try it out, Our Place has a variety of other kitchen products — including cast iron versions of the Always Pan and Perfect Pot — that are just as beautiful as they are innovative. From Our Place's first-ever kitchen appliance, the Wonder Oven, to a hot grill for barbecuing indoors, check out more kitchen must-haves below.

Wonder Oven Our Place Wonder Oven Our Place's brand new kitchen appliance can air fry, bake, roast, toast, reheat, and broil – all with steam infusion technology for crispy exteriors and soft, moist interiors. $195

Perfect Pot Our Place Perfect Pot The Perfect Pot does everything from crisping and steaming to boiling and baking. Talk about an all-in-one product! $165

Cast Iron Perfect Pot Our Place Cast Iron Perfect Pot Along with the cast-iron pot and lid, you'll get the silicone hot grips to safely take the pot out of a hot oven and a matching spoon. Grab the Cast Iron Perfect Pot in one of five gorgeous colors. $175

Cast Iron Hot Grill Our Place Cast Iron Hot Grill Bring the party indoors for year-round, rain-or-shine grilling with the cast iron Hot Grill. Plus, use it as a genius add-on to the cast iron Perfect Pot for all your bread baking missions. $95

