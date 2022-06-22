Our Place Just Debuted New Ovenware — Shop the Set Before It Sells Out

Our Place is known for creating iconic cookware and other kitchen essentials that are just as versatile as they are durable. And the makers of the internet-loved Always Pan have surprised us once again by launching the new Ovenware Set.

It's been a big year for Our Place already. The brand rereleased its Cast Iron Always Pan and launched the ultimate kitchen collection with Selena Gomez. Now, Our Place has elevated our cooking once again with its Ovenware Set. The set comes complete with an Oven Pan for baking, toasting and roasting, along with multiple Bakers (including the Loaf Pan) and an Oven Mat to rest your culinary creations.

Our Place Ovenware Set Our Place Our Place Ovenware Set Avoid using parchment paper ever again by grabbing the Ovenware Set from Our Place. Just wait for your meal to finish cooking in the oven, place the Ovenware Set on an oven mat and serve your meal directly from the stylish set. $195 Buy Now

Our Place's Ovenware Set is a multi-tasking set that bakes, roasts, crisps, braises, sears, heats and even serves your meal so that you don't have to fumble through the kitchen and dirty up a dozen different pans. The set replaces your sheet pans, cookie sheets, griddle and multiple other common dishes and pans that fill your kitchen with clutter. There is a catch though: Our Place's new releases tend to sell out quickly, so you might want to commit to your favorite colorway soon (FYI, the Ovenware Set comes in five different colors).

The Ovenware Set features chip-resistant sturdy stoneware that seamlessly takes your dishes from the oven to the dinner table. Equipped with a nontoxic, nonstick and dishwasher-safe ceramic coating, it's easier to serve every last bit of your meal every single time. Plus, it makes cleaning up after a big dinner party completely stress-free.

Complete your dream kitchen set-up with even more of our favorite Our Place products below.

Always Pan Our Place Always Pan Designed to replace your fry pan, saute pan, steamer, skillet, saucier, saucepan, non-stick pan, spatula, and spoon rest. This perfect-sized essential pan is sure to have you cook up just about anything in one pan. $145 Buy Now

Perfect Pot Our Place Perfect Pot Our Place's reimagined cooking pot does it all — no, really. From boiling and baking to crisping and steaming, you can consider this your new favorite, all-in-one cooking essential. $165 Buy Now

Dinner for 4 Our Place Dinner for 4 With this Our Place bundle, you have everything you need for a family dinner with this set. Did we mention that the 4 plates included in this bundle are hand-painted? $290 $250 Buy Now

Spruce Steamer Our Place Spruce Steamer Never have mushy food in this Spruce Steamer from Our Place. Get a set of bamboo chopsticks and 15 paper lines with your purchase. $30 Buy Now

Knife Trio Our Place Knife Trio Make meal prepping a breeze with this sleek knife trio from Our Place. $170 $145 Buy Now

