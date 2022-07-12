The Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 Vitamix Deals

Whether you're just beginning to dabble in home cooking or are a seasoned chef, having the right gear can make all the difference in your kitchen. When it comes to blender brands with a consistently powerful blend, you aren't going to find one much better than Vitamix. If you’ve been looking to upgrade your underperforming kitchen appliances, great news: Amazon is offering incredible Vitamix deals on Amazon Prime Day, so now is the time to save on a cult-favorite blender.

Vitamix blenders are not only powerful, but also intuitive — designed to help you whip up smoothies, soup, and dips in a matter of minutes. The blenders can even heat up food using friction heat from the super fast blades that will boil cold water or turn soup ingredients steamy hot. There are budget-friendly options within the Vitamix range, including the 12-Cup Food Processor Attachment, which is nearly 20% off at Amazon right now.

Below, shop the best Vitamix deals going on now during Amazon Prime Day 2022. And, be sure to check out incredible Prime Day deals on cookware and appliances for all of your kitchen needs.

Vitamix ONE Blender Vitamix Vitamix ONE Blender If you're searching for a smaller blender, the Vitamix ONE is a great size and won't take up much space in your kitchen. $250 $175 Buy Now

Vitamix E310 Explorian Blender Amazon Vitamix E310 Explorian Blender Ten variable speeds allow you to refine every texture with culinary precision, from the smoothest purées to the heartiest soups. The 1.4L container is ideal for blending medium batches for small family meals. $350 $290 Buy Now

Vitamix A3500 Ascent Series Smart Blender Amazon Vitamix A3500 Ascent Series Smart Blender Serious chefs love Vitamix blenders, and for good reason. The blades of this programmable smart blender create friction heat that can cook soups in the blender in minutes. It also makes a perfectly blended smoothie, grinds peanut butter and coffee beans, mixes batter and even kneads bread dough. $650 $600 Buy Now

