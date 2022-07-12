Shopping

The Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 Vitamix Deals

By ETOnline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Whether you're just beginning to dabble in home cooking or are a seasoned chef, having the right gear can make all the difference in your kitchen. When it comes to blender brands with a consistently powerful blend, you aren't going to find one much better than Vitamix. If you’ve been looking to upgrade your underperforming kitchen appliances, great news: Amazon is offering incredible Vitamix deals on Amazon Prime Day, so now is the time to save on a cult-favorite blender. 

Vitamix blenders are not only powerful, but also intuitive — designed to help you whip up smoothies, soup, and dips in a matter of minutes. The blenders can even heat up food using friction heat from the super fast blades that will boil cold water or turn soup ingredients steamy hot. There are budget-friendly options within the Vitamix range, including the 12-Cup Food Processor Attachment, which is nearly 20% off at Amazon right now.

Below, shop the best Vitamix deals going on now during Amazon Prime Day 2022. And, be sure to check out incredible Prime Day deals on cookware and appliances for all of your kitchen needs. 

Vitamix ONE Blender
Vitamix ONE Blender
Vitamix
Vitamix ONE Blender

If you're searching for a smaller blender, the Vitamix ONE is a great size and won't take up much space in your kitchen. 

$250$175
Vitamix E310 Explorian Blender
Vitamix Explorian E310 Blender
Amazon
Vitamix E310 Explorian Blender

Ten variable speeds allow you to refine every texture with culinary precision, from the smoothest purées to the heartiest soups. The 1.4L container is ideal for blending medium batches for small family meals. 

$350$290
12-Cup Food Processor Attachment
12-Cup Food Processor Attachment
Vitamix
12-Cup Food Processor Attachment

Compatible with Ascent and Venturist motor bases, the food processor attachment eliminates storing another stand-alone appliance. 

$200$159
Vitamix 5200 Blender
Vitamix 5200 Blender
Amazon
Vitamix 5200 Blender

This highly-rated Vitamix 5200 Blender can handle the toughest ingredients with its aircraft-grade stainless steel blades. 

$450$300
Vitamix Professional Series 750 Blender
Vitamix Professional Series 750 Blender
Amazon
Vitamix Professional Series 750 Blender

Reviewers are loving this Vitamix blender and now you can score one for 37% off on Amazon Prime Day. 

$627$400
Vitamix A2500 Ascent Series Smart Blender
A2500
Vitamix
Vitamix A2500 Ascent Series Smart Blender

The A2500 blender from the Ascent line has three program settings that automatically adjust to your container size, process and stop when it's done with blending. 

$550$500
Vitamix A3500 Ascent Series Smart Blender
Vitamix A3500 Ascent Series Smart Blender
Amazon
Vitamix A3500 Ascent Series Smart Blender

Serious chefs love Vitamix blenders, and for good reason. The blades of this programmable smart blender create friction heat that can cook soups in the blender in minutes. It also makes a perfectly blended smoothie, grinds peanut butter and coffee beans, mixes batter and even kneads bread dough.

$650$600
Vitamix 48 oz. Aer Disc Container
Vitamix Aer Disc Container, 48 oz.
Amazon
Vitamix 48 oz. Aer Disc Container

The Aer Disc container is compatible with all full-size Vitamix blenders. It is perfect for crafting cocktails this summer. 

$155$116
Vitamix Ascent Series 48 oz. Dry Grains Container
Vitamix Ascent Series 48 oz. Dry Grains Container
Amazon
Vitamix Ascent Series 48 oz. Dry Grains Container

The Vitamix Dry Grains Container pairs with Vitamix Ascent and Venturist motor bases. The container is perfect for blending coffee beans, grinding grains, and mixing batter. 

$155$145
Vitamix Ascent Series 64 oz. Container
Vitamix Ascent Series 64 oz. Container
Amazon
Vitamix Ascent Series 64 oz. Container

The Vitamix Ascent Series 64 oz. Container is easy to clean and made with long-lasting blades to deliver better blends. 

$170$151

