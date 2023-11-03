Sales & Deals

The Best Early Amazon Black Friday Deals on Home Decor, Furniture and More to Refresh Your Space This Fall

Amazon Home Deals for Fall
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Published: 12:55 PM PDT, November 3, 2023

Give your home a refresh with new wall art, living room furniture, rugs, and more fall home decor.

If you want to give your home a cozy feel for the chilly days of fall by upgrading your home decor, you don't have to break the bank  — especially with Amazon's impressive early Black Friday deals. From pumpkin-scented candles to rustic and nature-focused decor pieces and even living room seating, Amazon has exactly what you need to give your home a warm touch for the upcoming fall season. 

Just as we fill our wardrobes with fall fashion essentials, we also spruce up our living spaces with home finds that will make our interiors feel more comfy and inviting. Whether you're in the market for larger furniture items like a leather sofa or coffee table or want to elevate your space with a new rug, contemporary wall art, or beautiful fall-inspired wreaths, there's a deal to match your personal style. 

We're eyeing affordable fall decor and furniture with finds starting at just $11. Ahead, shop the best early Black Friday home deals on Amazon. 

The Best Early Black Friday Home Decor Deals

Puthiac White Ceramic Vase (Set of 2)

Puthiac White Ceramic Vase (Set of 2)
Amazon

Puthiac White Ceramic Vase (Set of 2)

Add a modern decorative vase to your living room for a sleek, fresh look. Add some fall foliage to embrace the upcoming season.

$50 $30

Shop Now

Yankee Candle Autumn Wreath Scented, Classic 22oz Large Jar Single Wick Candle

Yankee Candle Autumn Wreath Scented, Classic 22oz Large Jar Single Wick Candle
Amazon

Yankee Candle Autumn Wreath Scented, Classic 22oz Large Jar Single Wick Candle

The unofficial scent of fall is Yankee Candles' sweet and spicy Autumn Wreath.

$31 $21

Shop Now

Phantoscope Pack of 2 Velvet Decorative Throw Pillows

Phantoscope Pack of 2 Velvet Decorative Throw Pillows
Amazon

Phantoscope Pack of 2 Velvet Decorative Throw Pillows

These silky throw pillow covers come in 30 different colorways to match any style.

$18 $14

Shop Now

Secatoho 100-Piece Natural Dried Pampas Grass Decor

Secatoho 100-Piece Natural Dried Pampas Grass Decor
Amazon

Secatoho 100-Piece Natural Dried Pampas Grass Decor

Place this beautiful natural pampas grass into vases around the house to bring autumn vibes. With 100 pieces, this set has enough foliage to fill multiple vessels. 

$15 $10

Shop Now

4th Emotion Farmhouse Buffalo Plaid Pillow Covers

4th Emotion Farmhouse Buffalo Plaid Pillow Covers
Amazon

4th Emotion Farmhouse Buffalo Plaid Pillow Covers

Swap your pillow covers for these festive buffalo plaid ones for a touch of fall. 

$10 $8

Shop Now

Nest Fragrances Pumpkin Chai Classic Candle

Nest Fragrances Pumpkin Chai Classic Candle
Amazon

Nest Fragrances Pumpkin Chai Classic Candle

This fall candle from Nest fills your home with the warm, spicy aroma of fresh pumpkin, masala chai, cardamom, ginger and cinnamon.

$48 $46

Shop Now

The Best Early Black Friday Furniture Deals

INZOY Mid Century Modern Accent Chair

INZOY Mid Century Modern Accent Chair
Amazon

INZOY Mid Century Modern Accent Chair

With its natural wooden structure, this mid-century modern accent chair not only offers a sense of peace and relaxation but also will enhance the room's overall aesthetic.

$115 $85

Shop Now

Wlive Wood Lift Top Coffee Table

Wlive Wood Lift Top Coffee Table
Amazon

Wlive Wood Lift Top Coffee Table

This lift top coffee table can be transformed into a workspace when sitting on your sofa. Plus, it features a hidden storage compartment for all of your items. 

$130 $90

Shop Now

Kingfun 65" Faux Leather Loveseat

Kingfun 65" Faux Leather Loveseat
Amazon

Kingfun 65" Faux Leather Loveseat

Rated 4.5 out of 5 stars, customers are satisfied with this modern faux leather loveseat. The tan color looks great year-round.

$360 $300

With Coupon

Shop Now

Yaheetech Industrial TV Stand

Yaheetech Industrial TV Stand
Amazon

Yaheetech Industrial TV Stand

This vintage-style TV stand features a spacious tabletop for a TV and two tiers of storage shelves. 

$159 $139

With Coupon

Shop Now

Homepop Grey Geometric Square Storage Ottoman

Homepop Grey Geometric Square Storage Ottoman
Amazon

Homepop Grey Geometric Square Storage Ottoman

The bench with hidden storage is a versatile addition to your home.

$285 $150

Shop Now

The Best Early Black Friday Wall Decor Deals

Efolki Farmhouse Wall Decor

Efolki Farmhouse Wall Decor
Amazon

Efolki Farmhouse Wall Decor

Bring some softness to your space with this canvas wall art. Designed to impress, these boho art hangings come with five different pieces. 

$55 $46

Shop Now

Yawwind Large Fall Wreath

Yawwind Large Fall Wreath
Amazon

Yawwind Large Fall Wreath

Your front door sets the stage for the entire home and with this beautiful wreath all your guests will know you're getting in the autumn spirit.

$43 $34

With Coupon

Shop Now

Barnyard Designs 30-inch Gold Round Mirror

Barnyard Designs 30-inch Gold Round Mirror
Amazon

Barnyard Designs 30-inch Gold Round Mirror

This sleek round mirror is the perfect piece for any space in your home. If you place it near a window, it can also reflect more light into the room.

$120 $90

Shop Now

RoseCraft Interchangeable Seasonal Welcome Sign

RoseCraft Interchangeable Seasonal Welcome Sign
Amazon

RoseCraft Interchangeable Seasonal Welcome Sign

The outdoor welcome sign is ready for all seasons and holidays. Change up the cute accessories every month to greet your guests. 

$27 $17

With Coupon

Shop Now

Homecor Rustic Wall Sconces

Homecor Rustic Wall Sconces
Amazon

Homecor Rustic Wall Sconces

Warm up any space with this illuminating wall decor.

$47 $32

With Coupon

Shop Now

The Best Early Black Friday Throw Blanket Deals

NTBay Acrylic Knitted Throw Blanket

NTBay Acrylic Knitted Throw Blanket
Amazon

NTBay Acrylic Knitted Throw Blanket

The texture and knitted detail on this woven throw blanket is stunning. Not only does it serve as decoration, but the blanket will also keep you warm. 

$34 $20

Shop Now

Inhand Fleece Throw Blanket

Inhand Fleece Throw Blanket
Amazon

Inhand Fleece Throw Blanket

This throw blanket is lint free and made of premium microfiber polyester. One Amazon reviewer said, "This throw blanket was my selling point. It's a nice lightweight fleece, the fabric is very soft, and the hem is sewn well."

$20 $11

With Coupon

Shop Now

Chanasya Textured Throw Blanket with Tassels

Chanasya Textured Throw Blanket with Tassels
Amazon

Chanasya Textured Throw Blanket with Tassels

Cuddle up in this cozy and warm, lightweight knitted throw blanket. Perfect for snuggling up on the couch or in your bed, this blanket also makes a perfect personal gift for any occasion. 

$55 $37

Shop Now

Lomao Flannel Blanket with Pompom Fringe

Lomao Flannel Blanket with Pompom Fringe
Amazon

Lomao Flannel Blanket with Pompom Fringe

The pom-pom edges bring a layer of fun to this super soft orange microfiber blanket.

$28 $16

With Coupon

Shop Now

PAVILIA Tan Taupe Knit Throw Blanket

PAVILIA Tan Taupe Knit Throw Blanket
Amazon

PAVILIA Tan Taupe Knit Throw Blanket

Whether you're lounging on a bed, couch, sofa or chair, this soft knit blanket will keep you snug and comfortable.

$41 $20

Shop Now

The Best Early Black Friday Rug Deals

Safavieh Madison Collection Area Rug

Safavieh Madison Collection Area Rug
Amazon

Safavieh Madison Collection Area Rug

Add a bit of charm to your home with this silver and ivory rug. It's built to withstand high-traffic areas without shedding, so your placement opportunities for this chic rug are never-ending.

$640 $124

Shop Now

Unique Loom Lattice Moroccan Area Rug

Unique Loom Lattice Moroccan Area Rug
Amazon

Unique Loom Lattice Moroccan Area Rug

We love the subtle geometric pattern of this rug, which serves as an instant upgrade to any room. 

 

$212 $73

Shop Now

Rostyle Super Soft Fluffy Area Rug

Rostyle Super Soft Fluffy Area Rug
Amazon

Rostyle Super Soft Fluffy Area Rug

This shaggy velvet Rostyle rug comes in a variety of different colors to match all kinds of rooms.

$35 $26

Shop Now

Amdrebio Round Fluffy Rug

Amdrebio Round Fluffy Rug
Amazon

Amdrebio Round Fluffy Rug

This fluffy, round rug is cute room decor for a kid's room. It's soft and comfortable for your little one to play and relax on the floor.

$36 $34

Shop Now

nuLOOM Wynn Braided Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug

nuLOOM Wynn Braided Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug
Amazon

nuLOOM Wynn Braided Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug

With its water-resistant and easy-to-clean material, this braided area rug by nuLOOM is the perfect addition to your space. 

$216 $91

Shop Now

For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.

