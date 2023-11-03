Give your home a refresh with new wall art, living room furniture, rugs, and more fall home decor.
If you want to give your home a cozy feel for the chilly days of fall by upgrading your home decor, you don't have to break the bank — especially with Amazon's impressive early Black Friday deals. From pumpkin-scented candles to rustic and nature-focused decor pieces and even living room seating, Amazon has exactly what you need to give your home a warm touch for the upcoming fall season.
Just as we fill our wardrobes with fall fashion essentials, we also spruce up our living spaces with home finds that will make our interiors feel more comfy and inviting. Whether you're in the market for larger furniture items like a leather sofa or coffee table or want to elevate your space with a new rug, contemporary wall art, or beautiful fall-inspired wreaths, there's a deal to match your personal style.
We're eyeing affordable fall decor and furniture with finds starting at just $11. Ahead, shop the best early Black Friday home deals on Amazon.
The Best Early Black Friday Home Decor Deals
Puthiac White Ceramic Vase (Set of 2)
Add a modern decorative vase to your living room for a sleek, fresh look. Add some fall foliage to embrace the upcoming season.
Yankee Candle Autumn Wreath Scented, Classic 22oz Large Jar Single Wick Candle
The unofficial scent of fall is Yankee Candles' sweet and spicy Autumn Wreath.
Phantoscope Pack of 2 Velvet Decorative Throw Pillows
These silky throw pillow covers come in 30 different colorways to match any style.
Secatoho 100-Piece Natural Dried Pampas Grass Decor
Place this beautiful natural pampas grass into vases around the house to bring autumn vibes. With 100 pieces, this set has enough foliage to fill multiple vessels.
4th Emotion Farmhouse Buffalo Plaid Pillow Covers
Swap your pillow covers for these festive buffalo plaid ones for a touch of fall.
Nest Fragrances Pumpkin Chai Classic Candle
This fall candle from Nest fills your home with the warm, spicy aroma of fresh pumpkin, masala chai, cardamom, ginger and cinnamon.
The Best Early Black Friday Furniture Deals
INZOY Mid Century Modern Accent Chair
With its natural wooden structure, this mid-century modern accent chair not only offers a sense of peace and relaxation but also will enhance the room's overall aesthetic.
Wlive Wood Lift Top Coffee Table
This lift top coffee table can be transformed into a workspace when sitting on your sofa. Plus, it features a hidden storage compartment for all of your items.
Kingfun 65" Faux Leather Loveseat
Rated 4.5 out of 5 stars, customers are satisfied with this modern faux leather loveseat. The tan color looks great year-round.
Yaheetech Industrial TV Stand
This vintage-style TV stand features a spacious tabletop for a TV and two tiers of storage shelves.
Homepop Grey Geometric Square Storage Ottoman
The bench with hidden storage is a versatile addition to your home.
The Best Early Black Friday Wall Decor Deals
Efolki Farmhouse Wall Decor
Bring some softness to your space with this canvas wall art. Designed to impress, these boho art hangings come with five different pieces.
Yawwind Large Fall Wreath
Your front door sets the stage for the entire home and with this beautiful wreath all your guests will know you're getting in the autumn spirit.
Barnyard Designs 30-inch Gold Round Mirror
This sleek round mirror is the perfect piece for any space in your home. If you place it near a window, it can also reflect more light into the room.
RoseCraft Interchangeable Seasonal Welcome Sign
The outdoor welcome sign is ready for all seasons and holidays. Change up the cute accessories every month to greet your guests.
Homecor Rustic Wall Sconces
Warm up any space with this illuminating wall decor.
The Best Early Black Friday Throw Blanket Deals
NTBay Acrylic Knitted Throw Blanket
The texture and knitted detail on this woven throw blanket is stunning. Not only does it serve as decoration, but the blanket will also keep you warm.
Inhand Fleece Throw Blanket
This throw blanket is lint free and made of premium microfiber polyester. One Amazon reviewer said, "This throw blanket was my selling point. It's a nice lightweight fleece, the fabric is very soft, and the hem is sewn well."
Chanasya Textured Throw Blanket with Tassels
Cuddle up in this cozy and warm, lightweight knitted throw blanket. Perfect for snuggling up on the couch or in your bed, this blanket also makes a perfect personal gift for any occasion.
Lomao Flannel Blanket with Pompom Fringe
The pom-pom edges bring a layer of fun to this super soft orange microfiber blanket.
PAVILIA Tan Taupe Knit Throw Blanket
Whether you're lounging on a bed, couch, sofa or chair, this soft knit blanket will keep you snug and comfortable.
The Best Early Black Friday Rug Deals
Safavieh Madison Collection Area Rug
Add a bit of charm to your home with this silver and ivory rug. It's built to withstand high-traffic areas without shedding, so your placement opportunities for this chic rug are never-ending.
Unique Loom Lattice Moroccan Area Rug
We love the subtle geometric pattern of this rug, which serves as an instant upgrade to any room.
Rostyle Super Soft Fluffy Area Rug
This shaggy velvet Rostyle rug comes in a variety of different colors to match all kinds of rooms.
Amdrebio Round Fluffy Rug
This fluffy, round rug is cute room decor for a kid's room. It's soft and comfortable for your little one to play and relax on the floor.
nuLOOM Wynn Braided Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug
With its water-resistant and easy-to-clean material, this braided area rug by nuLOOM is the perfect addition to your space.
For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.
