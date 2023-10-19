Sales & Deals

Deck The Halls With The Best Christmas Decorations On Sale at Wayfair

Getty
By Lauren Gruber
Published: 5:29 PM PDT, October 19, 2023

Deck the halls of your home for the holidays with Wayfair's best deals on Christmas decorations.

Christmas is just two months away, meaning it's time to start thinking about holiday decor. Luckily for you, Wayfair has announced Way Day 2.0 coming back on October 25 and 26 with major deals for holiday shopping. To get your home ready for the holidays, Wayfair has seasonal decor deals up to 80% off. Right now, you can save big on everything you need to deck out your home for the holidays. Score pre-lit Christmas trees you can use year after year for under $100, take over 50% off poinsettia and beaded berry-adorned faux fir wreaths, and enjoy major discounts on beloved ornaments and seasonal wreaths. 

Shop Christmas Decor Deals

In addition to all your other home essentials like furniture and appliances, Wayfair should also be a go-to spot for seasonal decorations. Whether you'll be hosting a festive gathering or just enjoy the cozy feel of stockings, Christmas lights, and wreaths, Wayfair's limited-time holiday steals will help fill your space with the right amount of cheer.  

Below, we've rounded up the best Christmas decoration deals to shop at Wayfair. For more home decorating inspiration, check out our favorite fall decor and affordable furniture pieces to refresh your home this season.

 Best Wayfair Christmas Decor Deals

Frosted Berry 30" Tabletop Candelabra

Frosted Berry 30" Tabletop Candelabra
Wayfair

Frosted Berry 30" Tabletop Candelabra

This tabletop candlebra is perfect for decorating your kitchen table or over your fire place.

$50 $48

Shop Now

Plaid Dog Bone Personalized Paw Stocking

Plaid Dog Bone Personalized Paw Stocking
Wayfair

Plaid Dog Bone Personalized Paw Stocking

Don't forget your pup this year when ordering Christmas stockings for the family.

$30 $24

Shop Now

Christmas Transportation Advent Calendar

Christmas Transportation Advent Calendar
Wayfair

Christmas Transportation Advent Calendar

Add an interactive element to your Christmas decor this year with this advent calendar.

$35 $24

Shop Now

32"H Lighted Wooden Christmas Block JOY Porch Sign

32"H Lighted Wooden Christmas Block JOY Porch Sign
Wayfair

32"H Lighted Wooden Christmas Block JOY Porch Sign

Light up your porch while spreading joy with this Christmas sign.

$69 $54

Shop Now

Gutierrez 3 Piece Snowman Family Christmas Lighted Display Set

Gutierrez 3 Piece Snowman Family Christmas Lighted Display Set
Wayfair

Gutierrez 3 Piece Snowman Family Christmas Lighted Display Set

This 3-piece snowman will make the perfect addition to your outdoor decor.

$190 $114

Shop Now

Thornlie Appliqued Velvet Throw Pillow

Thornlie Appliqued Velvet Throw Pillow
Wayfair

Thornlie Appliqued Velvet Throw Pillow

Add a pop of color to your living decor this Christmas with these velvet reindeer throw pillows.

$38 $27

Shop Now

320 Light Curtain String Lights

320 Light Curtain String Lights
Wayfair

320 Light Curtain String Lights

Give any room a magical glow with a curtain of string lights, available in warm white, cool white, or blue.

$47 $35

Shop Now

Artificial Flocked Snow Ridge Wreath

Artificial Flocked Snow Ridge Wreath
Wayfair

Artificial Flocked Snow Ridge Wreath

This elegant wreath adorned with a snowy appearance makes for the perfect decorative accent. 

$145 $50

Shop Now

Encratis Handmade Hand Hooked Wool Black Rug

Encratis Handmade Hand Hooked Wool Black Rug
Wayfair

Encratis Handmade Hand Hooked Wool Black Rug

This rug is perfect for incorporating holiday decor to your home without overdoing it.

$70 $40

Shop Now

Eilers Polyester Round Placemat (Set of 4)

Eilers Polyester Round Placemat (Set of 4)
Wayfair

Eilers Polyester Round Placemat (Set of 4)

Don't forget to decorate the table when guests are over for the holidays.

$34 $29

Shop Now

6' Gold Artificial Dogwood Glitter Garland

6' Gold Artificial Dogwood Glitter Garland
Wayfair

6' Gold Artificial Dogwood Glitter Garland

This glamorous gilded garland makes any space look luxe in an instant.

$48 $30

Shop Now

Solar Powered LED Spiral Christmas Tree

Solar Powered LED Spiral Christmas Tree
Wayfair

Solar Powered LED Spiral Christmas Tree

Featuring 70 solar-powered LED lights and a spiral durable construction, these Christmas tree decorations will light up your front yard or walkway throughout the holiday season.

$130 $31

Shop Now

3 Piece Deer Family Assortment Lighted Display Set

3 Piece Deer Family Assortment Lighted Display Set
Wayfair

3 Piece Deer Family Assortment Lighted Display Set

This trio of lighted deer will add an inviting glow to your yard or porch.

$455 $250

Shop Now

Haggerty Ice Skates Pillow Cover & Insert

Haggerty Ice Skates Pillow Cover & Insert
Wayfair

Haggerty Ice Skates Pillow Cover & Insert

Make your home extra cozy for the holidays with this ice skate-adorned throw pillow.

$79 $24

Shop Now

Kellogg Faux Lighted Wreath

Kellogg Faux Lighted Wreath
Wayfair

Kellogg Faux Lighted Wreath

Frosted pine cones, holly berries, and 50 warm LED lights decorate this faux-pine wreath.

$54 $41

Shop Now

For gift inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for all of the best gifts of 2023 for everyone on your list.

