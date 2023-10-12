Now that fall is in full swing, it's only a matter of time before the holiday party invitations start rolling in. Once you've crossed off your holiday shopping lists and solidified your travel plans, it's time to participate in one of the most time-honored traditions: wearing an ugly Christmas sweater.

Whether you have an actual ugly sweater party to attend or want a comfy (yet still festive) alternative to more formal holiday party outfits, ugly Christmas sweaters are an essential part of any winter wardrobe. And with so many options on the market, you might want some help narrowing out the best ugly Christmas sweaters to don this season.

To help you celebrate the holidays in style (or lack thereof), we've rounded up 10 ugly holiday sweaters to shop on Amazon. From classic Fair Isle and The Grinch to Baby Yoda and built-in LED lights, these sweaters are bound to earn plenty of compliments.

And ugly sweaters aren't just for Christmas — we've also found some Hanukkah, Kwanzaa and non-denominational options so everyone can join in on the fun.

Below, shop the best ugly Christmas sweaters available on Amazon to brighten up the holidays.

