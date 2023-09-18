No matter if you're looking to save or splurge, we've found the best sweaters for women to shop in 2023 and beyond.
Is it just us, or is there starting to be a slight chill in the air? Fall officially starts in just a few days, which means it's time to stock your wardrobe with plenty of snuggly sweaters for every occasion.
The perfect layering piece for dressing up or down, a good sweater collection is essential for staying stylish despite the cold. Whether you prefer a cardigan or crew, cashmere or cotton, there are so many different kinds of cozy knits to stock up on.
Since the early fall weather tends to be quite mild, the best sweaters for the transitional temperatures are lightweight and easy to layer with breathable natural fabrics. Amazon Essentials has a great selection of 100% cotton sweaters in a wide range of styles and sizes. If you're looking for the ultimate luxury basic, Quince offers pullover cashmere crewnecks for just $50 in every color under the sun. And if you need a cute date night top that can withstand the cold, Intimissimi's wool and silk turtleneck is right on trend for fall.
From tried-and-true brands L.L. Bean and Banana Republic to up-and-comers LILYSILK and Naked Cashmere, we've found sweaters to fit every size, budget and style. Below, shop our 15 favorite sweaters for women to wear this fall.
Intimissimi Long-Sleeve High-Neck Tubular Top in Wool and Silk
Made of an ever-so-slightly sheer wool and silk blend, this turtleneck is equal parts sophisticated and sexy.
Amazon Essentials Women's Fisherman Cable Long-Sleeve Crewneck Sweater
Embrace your inner Gilmore Girl this fall with a classic cable knit sweater in breathable 100% cotton — available in a range of colors and sizes XS-6X.
Madewell The Signature Knit Mockneck Sweater Tank
"This was a perfect piece for transitioning from summer to fall," said one happy reviewer. "It’s safe to say this is a new wardrobe stable and I’ll be looking for more colors to come out!"
Amazon Essentials Men's Cotton Cardigan Sweater
While it's technically a men's sweater, we think the relaxed silhouette of this 100% cotton cardigan makes it an essential part of any fall wardrobe.
Abercrombie and Fitch LuxeLoft Slim Wrap Sweater
Date nights just got a whole lot cozier with this waist-accentuating wrap sweater.
L.L. Bean Women's All-Day Waffle Sweater, Turtleneck
Channel one of Meg Ryan's iconic looks from When Harry Met Sally with this red cotton-blend turtleneck.
LILYSILK Semi-Sheer Cable-Knit Baby Cashmere Sweater
Infuse your fall wardrobe with a touch of luxury when you invest in this cable-knit 100% cashmere sweater from LILYSILK.
Uniqlo Extra Fine Merino Ribbed Turtleneck Long-Sleeve Sweater
Ultra-lightweight and soft merino wool will keep you cozy without adding extra bulk.
Amazon Essentials Women's Lightweight Crewneck Cardigan Sweater
A simple cardigan never seems to go out of style and makes it easy to transition your summer staples into the chillier months.
Quince Mongolian Cashmere Crewneck Sweater
Yes, you can really get cashmere sweaters for just $50. This 100% grade-A Mongolian cashmere sweater is available in a wide range of stunning colors.
Mango V-Neck Knitted Vest
A striped sweater vest to infuse your fall wardrobe with classic preppy style.
Everlane The Organic Cotton Relaxed Cardigan
A lightweight organic cotton fabric makes this Everlane cardigan a versatile staple for any season.
Banana Republic Volume-Sleeve Sweater
We just adore this vibrant burnt orange color for fall, but you can also shop this sweater in black, grey and cream.
Naked Cashmere Delaney Cashmere Mock Neck Sweater
This elegant mock neck cashmere sweater is totally splurge-worthy.
Abercrombie and Fitch Notch-Neck Sweater
Cuffed sleeves and a collared neckline give this cotton-blend sweater a unique look.
RELATED CONTENT: