Is it just us, or is there starting to be a slight chill in the air? Fall officially starts in just a few days, which means it's time to stock your wardrobe with plenty of snuggly sweaters for every occasion.

The perfect layering piece for dressing up or down, a good sweater collection is essential for staying stylish despite the cold. Whether you prefer a cardigan or crew, cashmere or cotton, there are so many different kinds of cozy knits to stock up on.

Since the early fall weather tends to be quite mild, the best sweaters for the transitional temperatures are lightweight and easy to layer with breathable natural fabrics. Amazon Essentials has a great selection of 100% cotton sweaters in a wide range of styles and sizes. If you're looking for the ultimate luxury basic, Quince offers pullover cashmere crewnecks for just $50 in every color under the sun. And if you need a cute date night top that can withstand the cold, Intimissimi's wool and silk turtleneck is right on trend for fall.

From tried-and-true brands L.L. Bean and Banana Republic to up-and-comers LILYSILK and Naked Cashmere, we've found sweaters to fit every size, budget and style. Below, shop our 15 favorite sweaters for women to wear this fall.

RELATED CONTENT: