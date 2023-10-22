Style

The Fleece lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag Is Back in Stock, Including a New Color for Fall

By Lauren Gruber
Updated: 2:15 PM PDT, October 22, 2023

Get your hands on the fleece version of the viral belt bag for the perfect fall accessory.

If you're a fan of lululemon, you know all about the famous Everywhere Belt Bag — and probably own one or two yourself. The athleisure brand's take on the fanny pack has earned itself quite the cult following, and for a long time it was impossible to get your hands on one before they sold out completely.

Just in time for fall, lululemon has restocked the TikTok-viral fleece belt bag, including a new light pink color. The lululemon Fleece Everywhere Belt Bag is one of the best accessories for fall and winter, so be sure to snag your favorite color before it sell out.

lululemon Fleece Everywhere Belt Bag in Black

lululemon Fleece Everywhere Belt Bag in Black

The black belt bag colorway will go with virtually everything in your wardrobe.

lululemon Fleece Everywhere Belt Bag in Pink Mist/Gold

lululemon Fleece Everywhere Belt Bag in Pink Mist/Gold

The playful light pink is a new ye-catching color option for fall. 

lululemon Fleece Everywhere Belt Bag in White Opal/Gold

lululemon Fleece Everywhere Belt Bag in White Opal/Gold

You can never go wrong with classic cream-colored sherpa.

The Fleece Everywhere Belt Bag has all the features you know and love about the original. Not only is it the perfect size for everything from running errands to autumn hikes and going to the movies, but it also has interior and exterior pockets to keep you organized and an adjustable strap that can be worn around your waist or over your shoulder. Made with recycled materials, the belt bag has a deliciously soft texture perfect for the colder months.

Given it's popularity, if the fleece style sells out, the original Everywhere Belt Bag is also in stock right now in plenty of stylish colors that you can add to your accessory collection.

Everywhere Belt Bag 1L in Grey Sage

Everywhere Belt Bag 1L in Grey Sage

Everywhere Belt Bag 1L in Wobbley Wordmark Atomic Purple Petrol Purple

Everywhere Belt Bag 1L in Wobbley Wordmark Atomic Purple Petrol Purple

Everywhere Belt Bag 1L in Wobbley Wordmark Deep Coal Black

Everywhere Belt Bag 1L in Wobbley Wordmark Deep Coal Black

Everywhere Belt Bag 1L in True Navy

Everywhere Belt Bag 1L in True Navy

Everywhere Belt Bag 1L in Terra Orange

Everywhere Belt Bag 1L in Terra Orange

Everywhere Belt Bag 1L in White/Black

Everywhere Belt Bag 1L in White/Black

Everywhere Belt Bag 1L in White/Lulu Red

Everywhere Belt Bag 1L in White/Lulu Red

Everywhere Belt Bag 1L in Black

Everywhere Belt Bag 1L in Black

Everywhere Belt Bag 1L in Sonic Pink

Everywhere Belt Bag 1L in Sonic Pink

Everywhere Belt Bag 1L in Silver Drop

Everywhere Belt Bag 1L in Silver Drop

Everywhere Belt Bag 1L in Burnt Caramel

Everywhere Belt Bag 1L in Burnt Caramel

Everywhere Belt Bag 1L in Pink Pastel

Everywhere Belt Bag 1L in Pink Pastel

