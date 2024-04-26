Style

How to Sport the Tenniscore Trend for Spring 2024: Shop Athleisure and Knitwear Styles from Alo, Montce & More

Zendaya "Challengers" Photocall
By Lauren Gruber and Carolin Lehmann
Updated: 1:46 PM PDT, April 26, 2024

From flirty tennis skirts to classic preppy knits, we're taking our spring fashion cues from the tennis stadium.

Tenniscore is the trend that keeps on giving, and it won't be slacking on serves anytime soon.

With Zendaya's Challengers press tour most recently bringing even more ace looks — we're looking at those tennis ball stilettos! — you might be ready to dip into the trend a little harder now that the film has officially premiered today, April 26.

Again and again, it seems Zendaya practically invents all things fashion. But tenniscore has been in the air for quite some time now. While all-white activewear, pleated skirts and preppy knitwear have long been a staple of American style, tennis-inspired styles skyrocketed in popularity when Miu Miu debuted its Autumn/Winter 2022 collection in March 2022. Street style icon Bella Hadid endorsed the look, and it's been all over our TikTok feeds ever since.

If you're finally ready to join the tenniscore team, we're here to show you how to take the style into spring 2024 — no matter your budget. Modern interpretations of the aesthetic include plenty of "old money"-inspired styles: classic cardigans, strong stripes and, of course, flirty tennis skirts.

Below, serve in some of our favorite tenniscore-inspired pieces for spring 2024 from Alo, Tory Burch, Montce and more brands.

Montce x Olivia Culpo Cream Black Binded Terry Rib Set

Montce x Olivia Culpo Cream Black Binded Terry Rib Set

Swimwear brand Montce's first ever collab is here, and it's with Olivia Culpo! Find tennis-inspired styles like this skirt and bikini top combo.

$155

Cream Black Binded Terry Rib Victoria Bikini Top

Shop Now

$132

Cream Black Binded Terry Rib Aurora Skirt

Shop Now

Alo Tennis Club Sweater Knit V-Neck Pullover

Alo Tennis Club Sweater Knit V-Neck Pullover

Alo's new Tennis Club Capsule is not to be missed. This cotton knit sweater with a slightly cropped hem, ribbed cuffs and drapey sleeves is as cute as it gets.

8 Other Reasons x Morgan Riddle Diana Hoop

8 Other Reasons x Morgan Riddle Diana Hoop

Tennis WAG Morgan Riddle has a new collab out with jewelry brand 8 Other Reasons. These hoops go perfectly with your tenniscore looks.

Tory Burch Tech Twill Pleated Tennis Skirt

Tory Burch Tech Twill Pleated Tennis Skirt

You'll be raking in the compliments when you sport this Tory Burch tennis skirt.

$158 $79

Shop Now

Girlfriend Collective Racer Riley Sweetheart Dress

Girlfriend Collective Racer Riley Sweetheart Dress

Girlfriend Collective's cult-favorite workout dresses are perfect for pairing with cardigans and tube socks for a tenniscore look.

J. Crew Classic Cotton Cardigan Sweater

J. Crew Classic Cotton Cardigan Sweater

J. Crew cardigans never seem to go out of style. Throw one on so you don't catch a chill.

$80 $40

Shop Now

ACCFOD Striped Crew Socks

ACCFOD Striped Crew Socks

Embrace jewel tones with this uber-affordable pack of crew socks.

Adidas Originals Stan Smith Shoes

Adidas Originals Stan Smith Shoes

One of adidas' most popular styles, the Stan Smith has been a classic on the courts for a reason — now made with recycled materials.

Alo Yoga Match Point Tennis Skirt

Alo Yoga Match Point Tennis Skirt

Reviewers praise this Alo Yoga tennis skirt for its flattering fit and lightweight, breathable fabric.

lululemon Scoop-Neck Pleated Linerless Tennis Dress

lululemon Scoop-Neck Pleated Linerless Tennis Dress

This dress looks like you paired a tank and pleated skirt, but without the effort. It has a built-in bra.

