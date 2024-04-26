Tenniscore is the trend that keeps on giving, and it won't be slacking on serves anytime soon.

With Zendaya's Challengers press tour most recently bringing even more ace looks — we're looking at those tennis ball stilettos! — you might be ready to dip into the trend a little harder now that the film has officially premiered today, April 26.

Again and again, it seems Zendaya practically invents all things fashion. But tenniscore has been in the air for quite some time now. While all-white activewear, pleated skirts and preppy knitwear have long been a staple of American style, tennis-inspired styles skyrocketed in popularity when Miu Miu debuted its Autumn/Winter 2022 collection in March 2022. Street style icon Bella Hadid endorsed the look, and it's been all over our TikTok feeds ever since.

If you're finally ready to join the tenniscore team, we're here to show you how to take the style into spring 2024 — no matter your budget. Modern interpretations of the aesthetic include plenty of "old money"-inspired styles: classic cardigans, strong stripes and, of course, flirty tennis skirts.

Below, serve in some of our favorite tenniscore-inspired pieces for spring 2024 from Alo, Tory Burch, Montce and more brands.

