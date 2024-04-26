From flirty tennis skirts to classic preppy knits, we're taking our spring fashion cues from the tennis stadium.
Tenniscore is the trend that keeps on giving, and it won't be slacking on serves anytime soon.
With Zendaya's Challengers press tour most recently bringing even more ace looks — we're looking at those tennis ball stilettos! — you might be ready to dip into the trend a little harder now that the film has officially premiered today, April 26.
Again and again, it seems Zendaya practically invents all things fashion. But tenniscore has been in the air for quite some time now. While all-white activewear, pleated skirts and preppy knitwear have long been a staple of American style, tennis-inspired styles skyrocketed in popularity when Miu Miu debuted its Autumn/Winter 2022 collection in March 2022. Street style icon Bella Hadid endorsed the look, and it's been all over our TikTok feeds ever since.
If you're finally ready to join the tenniscore team, we're here to show you how to take the style into spring 2024 — no matter your budget. Modern interpretations of the aesthetic include plenty of "old money"-inspired styles: classic cardigans, strong stripes and, of course, flirty tennis skirts.
Below, serve in some of our favorite tenniscore-inspired pieces for spring 2024 from Alo, Tory Burch, Montce and more brands.
Montce x Olivia Culpo Cream Black Binded Terry Rib Set
Swimwear brand Montce's first ever collab is here, and it's with Olivia Culpo! Find tennis-inspired styles like this skirt and bikini top combo.
Alo Tennis Club Sweater Knit V-Neck Pullover
Alo's new Tennis Club Capsule is not to be missed. This cotton knit sweater with a slightly cropped hem, ribbed cuffs and drapey sleeves is as cute as it gets.
8 Other Reasons x Morgan Riddle Diana Hoop
Tennis WAG Morgan Riddle has a new collab out with jewelry brand 8 Other Reasons. These hoops go perfectly with your tenniscore looks.
Tory Burch Tech Twill Pleated Tennis Skirt
You'll be raking in the compliments when you sport this Tory Burch tennis skirt.
Girlfriend Collective Racer Riley Sweetheart Dress
Girlfriend Collective's cult-favorite workout dresses are perfect for pairing with cardigans and tube socks for a tenniscore look.
J. Crew Classic Cotton Cardigan Sweater
J. Crew cardigans never seem to go out of style. Throw one on so you don't catch a chill.
ACCFOD Striped Crew Socks
Embrace jewel tones with this uber-affordable pack of crew socks.
Adidas Originals Stan Smith Shoes
One of adidas' most popular styles, the Stan Smith has been a classic on the courts for a reason — now made with recycled materials.
Alo Yoga Match Point Tennis Skirt
Reviewers praise this Alo Yoga tennis skirt for its flattering fit and lightweight, breathable fabric.
lululemon Scoop-Neck Pleated Linerless Tennis Dress
This dress looks like you paired a tank and pleated skirt, but without the effort. It has a built-in bra.
