Style

SKIMS’ New Tennis Skirt Is a Tenniscore Dream Come True: Snag One Ahead of Spring Break 2024

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
SKIMS tennis skirt
SKIMS
By Carolin Lehmann
Published: 4:59 PM PDT, March 18, 2024

Ace tenniscore style with this new SKIMS skort that you'll love.

In the world of tennis, the Indian Wells Open is in the rearview mirror and our crushes on Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul are still going strong. It's safe to say tennis is having a moment, and so is the tennis aesthetic. Kim Kardashian's SKIMS is on board with a new tennis skirt that is selling out fast, proving that tenniscore is still trending in 2024.

The new Fits Everybody Logo Skort is available in four colors and SKIMS' usual broad size range. It comes in a buttery-soft, stretchy fabric, and naturally has shorts underneath, so you can serve without stress. Its logo waistband offers a sporty look and its shorts even have pockets. SKIMS' corresponding tennis shoot is a grand slam with lots of cute tennis outfit inspiration.

Get ready to serve (looks) in SKIMS' new Fits Everybody Logo Skort. Pick up this skort ASAP below, as many sizes are already sold out. 

Fits Everybody Logo Skort

Fits Everybody Logo Skort
SKIMS

Fits Everybody Logo Skort

Put some spice in your sport. This skirt matches the tops in the SKIMS Fits Everybody collection.

RELATED CONTENT:

The SKIMS Swim Line for 2024 Just Dropped in Time for Spring Break

Style

The SKIMS Swim Line for 2024 Just Dropped in Time for Spring Break

Serve Up the Perfect Present: 15 Best Gifts for Tennis Players

Gifts

Serve Up the Perfect Present: 15 Best Gifts for Tennis Players

The Cult-Favorite Colorfulkoala Leggings Are on Sale for Just $18

Sales & Deals

The Cult-Favorite Colorfulkoala Leggings Are on Sale for Just $18

The Best Leggings with Pockets for Working Out and Everyday Wear

Style

The Best Leggings with Pockets for Working Out and Everyday Wear

Tags:

Latest News