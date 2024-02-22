Style

The 2024 SKIMS Swim Line Just Dropped: Shop Bikinis, One-Piece Swimsuits, Cover-Ups and More

SKIMS 2024 Swim Line Just Dropped in Time for Spring Break
SKIMS
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Published: 1:52 PM PST, February 22, 2024

You'll be ready for all of the spring break lewks if you can get your hands on these SKIMS swimwear pieces before they sell out.

Forget Groundhog's Day — the real proof that spring is coming soon is when our favorite brands start to drop their new swimwear collections. (Sorry, Punxsutawney Phil.) Case in point: SKIMS

Kim Kardashian added swimwear to her shapewear and loungewear brand in 2022, and this year, SKIMS is coming in hot with another out-of-this-world swim collection. The mix-and-match pieces offered in over 10 colors give you nearly endless options to wear on spring break and beyond this year.

Shop SKIMS Swim 2024

Made with fabrics that can be worn in and out of the water, there are over 25 pool and beach-ready styles in the new SKIMS Swim 2024 line. Each piece is available in a variety of colors and sizes XXS-4X to fit a wide range of body types. In typical SKIMS fashion, the collection includes varying shades of neutrals as well as punchy lime green and a Barbiecore pink. From trendy long-sleeved shrugs and cropped tees to classic '80s-inspired one-pieces and itsy-bitsy bikinis, this drop has us counting down the days to swimsuit weather.

As with all SKIMS launches, this collection is bound to sell out quickly. You'll want to act fast to secure your new spring break uniform. Below, shop some of our favorite pieces from the SKIMS swim drop — while they're still in stock.

Shop SKIMS Latest Swimwear Collection Drop

Swim Triangle Top

Swim Triangle Top
SKIMS

Swim Triangle Top

A classic triangle top is a must-have for every swim wardrobe.

Swim Cheeky Tanga Bottoms

Swim Cheeky Tanga Bottoms
SKIMS

Swim Cheeky Tanga Bottoms

Show some cheek in these stylish bikini bottoms with minimal coverage.

Swim Adjustable Triangle Top

Swim Adjustable Triangle Top
SKIMS

Swim Adjustable Triangle Top

Shoulder straps allow you to adjust this bikini top for a perfect fit.

Swim Dipped Tie Bottoms

Swim Dipped Tie Bottoms
SKIMS

Swim Dipped Tie Bottoms

Side ties make these dipped-front bottoms easily adjustable.

Swim Corset Bikini Top

Swim Corset Bikini Top
SKIMS

Swim Corset Bikini Top

Boning along the front makes this corset bikini top supportive and flattering.

Swim Micro Scoop Bikini Top

Swim Micro Scoop Bikini Top
SKIMS

Swim Micro Scoop Bikini Top

Show some skin in this micro-coverage scoop top, complete with adjustable back ties.

Swim Thong

Swim Thong
SKIMS

Swim Thong

Get a little cheeky in SKIMS' swim thong.

Swim Mid Waist Bottoms

Swim Mid Waist Bottoms
SKIMS

Swim Mid Waist Bottoms

The high cut-out on these mid-waist bottoms are designed to lengthen the appearance of your legs.

Swim One Shoulder Top

Swim One Shoulder Top
SKIMS

Swim One Shoulder Top

Go for a sleek, asymmetrical look with this one-shoulder top.

Swim Scoop Neck One Piece

Swim Scoop Neck One Piece
SKIMS

Swim Scoop Neck One Piece

If you're looking for the ultimate '80s bombshell-style bikini, you'll love this high-cut, open-back one-piece with adjustable straps.

Swim Super Cropped T-Shirt

Swim Super Cropped T-Shirt
SKIMS

Swim Super Cropped T-Shirt

Show off in this sporty tee with a stylish scoop neck.

Swim Long Sleeve Shrug

Swim Long Sleeve Shrug
SKIMS

Swim Long Sleeve Shrug

Your long-sleeved top doesn't have to be reserved for winter, and this plunge-neck top proves it.

Swim Sarong Skirt

Swim Sarong Skirt
SKIMS

Swim Sarong Skirt

Level up your swimwear cover-up with this fun and flirty sarong.

Terry Cover Up Mini Wrap Skirt

Terry Cover Up Mini Wrap Skirt
SKIMS

Terry Cover Up Mini Wrap Skirt

Along with looking great, this terry cloth cover-up is extremely soft.

