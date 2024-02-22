You'll be ready for all of the spring break lewks if you can get your hands on these SKIMS swimwear pieces before they sell out.
Forget Groundhog's Day — the real proof that spring is coming soon is when our favorite brands start to drop their new swimwear collections. (Sorry, Punxsutawney Phil.) Case in point: SKIMS.
Kim Kardashian added swimwear to her shapewear and loungewear brand in 2022, and this year, SKIMS is coming in hot with another out-of-this-world swim collection. The mix-and-match pieces offered in over 10 colors give you nearly endless options to wear on spring break and beyond this year.
Made with fabrics that can be worn in and out of the water, there are over 25 pool and beach-ready styles in the new SKIMS Swim 2024 line. Each piece is available in a variety of colors and sizes XXS-4X to fit a wide range of body types. In typical SKIMS fashion, the collection includes varying shades of neutrals as well as punchy lime green and a Barbiecore pink. From trendy long-sleeved shrugs and cropped tees to classic '80s-inspired one-pieces and itsy-bitsy bikinis, this drop has us counting down the days to swimsuit weather.
As with all SKIMS launches, this collection is bound to sell out quickly. You'll want to act fast to secure your new spring break uniform. Below, shop some of our favorite pieces from the SKIMS swim drop — while they're still in stock.
Shop SKIMS Latest Swimwear Collection Drop
Swim Triangle Top
A classic triangle top is a must-have for every swim wardrobe.
Swim Cheeky Tanga Bottoms
Show some cheek in these stylish bikini bottoms with minimal coverage.
Swim Adjustable Triangle Top
Shoulder straps allow you to adjust this bikini top for a perfect fit.
Swim Dipped Tie Bottoms
Side ties make these dipped-front bottoms easily adjustable.
Swim Corset Bikini Top
Boning along the front makes this corset bikini top supportive and flattering.
Swim Micro Scoop Bikini Top
Show some skin in this micro-coverage scoop top, complete with adjustable back ties.
Swim Thong
Get a little cheeky in SKIMS' swim thong.
Swim Mid Waist Bottoms
The high cut-out on these mid-waist bottoms are designed to lengthen the appearance of your legs.
Swim One Shoulder Top
Go for a sleek, asymmetrical look with this one-shoulder top.
Swim Scoop Neck One Piece
If you're looking for the ultimate '80s bombshell-style bikini, you'll love this high-cut, open-back one-piece with adjustable straps.
Swim Super Cropped T-Shirt
Show off in this sporty tee with a stylish scoop neck.
Swim Long Sleeve Shrug
Your long-sleeved top doesn't have to be reserved for winter, and this plunge-neck top proves it.
Swim Sarong Skirt
Level up your swimwear cover-up with this fun and flirty sarong.
Terry Cover Up Mini Wrap Skirt
Along with looking great, this terry cloth cover-up is extremely soft.
