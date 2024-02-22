Forget Groundhog's Day — the real proof that spring is coming soon is when our favorite brands start to drop their new swimwear collections. (Sorry, Punxsutawney Phil.) Case in point: SKIMS.

Kim Kardashian added swimwear to her shapewear and loungewear brand in 2022, and this year, SKIMS is coming in hot with another out-of-this-world swim collection. The mix-and-match pieces offered in over 10 colors give you nearly endless options to wear on spring break and beyond this year.

Shop SKIMS Swim 2024

Made with fabrics that can be worn in and out of the water, there are over 25 pool and beach-ready styles in the new SKIMS Swim 2024 line. Each piece is available in a variety of colors and sizes XXS-4X to fit a wide range of body types. In typical SKIMS fashion, the collection includes varying shades of neutrals as well as punchy lime green and a Barbiecore pink. From trendy long-sleeved shrugs and cropped tees to classic '80s-inspired one-pieces and itsy-bitsy bikinis, this drop has us counting down the days to swimsuit weather.

As with all SKIMS launches, this collection is bound to sell out quickly. You'll want to act fast to secure your new spring break uniform. Below, shop some of our favorite pieces from the SKIMS swim drop — while they're still in stock.

Shop SKIMS Latest Swimwear Collection Drop

