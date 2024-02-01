Lori Harvey is embracing the "manifested" magic. The 27-year-old model and entrepreneur stuns in the first photos from her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut, posing for her rookie feature in a bikini from her own line.

"It was definitely a dream come true," Lori tells the mag for its 60th anniversary issue, which will hit newsstands in May. "I would say the three words that I would use to describe it would be manifested, surreal and perfection because it was literally a moment that I manifested. It was a very surreal moment for me, and the entire shoot was just perfection from top to bottom ... [and] once I got on set, it was just magical."

The daughter of legendary TV host Steve Harvey, Lori scored the SI Swim gig just months after launching her Yevrah Swim brand last summer. She traveled to Cancun, Mexico, for the sun-soaked photo shoot, wearing her line's Ibiza Wrap matching bikini top and bottom.

Yu Tsai for Sports Illustrated

"I get to see and experience so many different cultures, and see so many beautiful women with all different skin tones and body types," she says of her globe-trotting lifestyle. "And so I drew a lot of inspiration from that, and also different shapes and designs from different fashion pieces that make me feel good and confident and sexy. All those things kind of helped me bring Yevrah Swim to life."

She also hopes that viewers can feel the body positivity translated through her latest shoot.

"I hope my message and what I stand for about inclusion and body positivity and just being your own woman and going after your dreams and manifestation and prayer [is evident]. All of that is real, and I hope they feel that and see that when they see my images," she says of the magazine spread.

Yu Tsai for Sports Illustrated

Lori's big moment comes just months after she and Damson Idris split, following one year of dating. The former couple had previously stepped out for a date night together at the launch of Yevrah Swim in August. An eyewitness told ET at the time, "Lori and Damson were very cute and comfortable with each other... Damson was super supportive of Lori and seemed happy for her and proud of her success."

Harvey was previously in a relationship with Michael B. Jordan, but the two broke up in 2022.

