Lori Harvey and Damson Idris are still going strong!

The cute couple stepped out for a date night event at the launch of YEVRAH Swim with Revolve at Villa Fiona in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

An eyewitness tells ET, "Lori and Damson were very cute and comfortable with each other... Damson was super supportive of Lori and seemed happy for her and proud of her success."

BFA.com

Other attendees at the event included Normani, Justine Skye, and Winnie Harlow, though Damson -- who, following the conclusion of his FX crime drama, Snowfall, is next set to star opposite Brad Pitt in an F1 racing movie -- only had eyes for his lady love.

"Even though Lori was busy, Lori and Idris made sure to check in with each other throughout the party," the eyewitness added. "They took photos together and at one point, they held hands by the bar area and shared a sweet moment."

Lori Harvey Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for REVOLVE

Damson Idris Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for REVOLVE

Lori's clearly proud of her YEVRAH brand, tagging them in an Instagram slideshow from her and Damson's latest romantic getaway in Cabo San Lucas on Tuesday.

"Living La Vida Loca ft. @yevrahswim ☀️🌮👙🍹❤️‍🔥," she captioned the set of pics, which included some stunning swimwear shots, a cute couple pic and delicious looking tacos.

Damson clearly wanted photo credit on some of the pics, as he playfully commented, "I don’t wanna hear no more 'baby you take horrible pictures.' Look at this art."

It was all love though, as the smitten actor added plenty of heart-eyes emoji.

