Lori Harvey and Damson Idris Share a Sweet Moment During Date Night at YEVRAH Swim Launch Party
Inside Lori Harvey and Damson Idris' PDA-Filled Vacation: Yachts…
Quinton Aaron Defends 'The Blind Side' Co-Star Sandra Bullock Am…
Katharine McPhee's Nanny Died in Horrific Accident at Car Dealer…
Candace Cameron Bure 'Upset' With Jodie Sweetin for Disagreeing …
'Sister Wives': Kody Calls First 20 Years of Family Life 'Dysfun…
‘Golden Bachelor’ Gerry Turner Spills on Fantasy Suite ‘Activiti…
Tom Pelphrey Says His Family Called Kaley Cuoco 'Penny' When The…
‘The Blind Side’s Quinton Aaron Reacts to ‘Unfortunate’ News Ami…
Jeff Goldblum Had the ‘Best Time’ at Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras’ Tour …
‘90 Day Fiancé’: Kalani Details Shocking Way She Found Out Asuel…
Ashley Olsen Secretly Welcomes Baby Boy With Husband Louis Eisner
'The Blind Side' Inspiration Alleges 'Adoptive' Parents Never Ac…
Former 'Teen Mom 2' Star Jenelle Evans' Son Jace 'Located and Sa…
'The Blind Side' Subjects Sean Tuohy and Son SJ Respond to Micha…
'Daisy Jones & The Six': Where Do Daisy and Billy Stand? (Exclus…
Halle Berry's Daughter Nahla Towers Over Her in Rare Photos
Why Kelly Ripa Wants Daughter Lola to Co-Host ‘Generation Gap’ (…
Priyanka Chopra Tears Up at Husband Nick Jonas' Tour Kick Off Wi…
'Teen Mom 2' Star Jenelle Evans Tears Up After Regaining Custody…
Lori Harvey and Damson Idris are still going strong!
The cute couple stepped out for a date night event at the launch of YEVRAH Swim with Revolve at Villa Fiona in Los Angeles on Tuesday.
An eyewitness tells ET, "Lori and Damson were very cute and comfortable with each other... Damson was super supportive of Lori and seemed happy for her and proud of her success."
Other attendees at the event included Normani, Justine Skye, and Winnie Harlow, though Damson -- who, following the conclusion of his FX crime drama, Snowfall, is next set to star opposite Brad Pitt in an F1 racing movie -- only had eyes for his lady love.
"Even though Lori was busy, Lori and Idris made sure to check in with each other throughout the party," the eyewitness added. "They took photos together and at one point, they held hands by the bar area and shared a sweet moment."
Lori's clearly proud of her YEVRAH brand, tagging them in an Instagram slideshow from her and Damson's latest romantic getaway in Cabo San Lucas on Tuesday.
"Living La Vida Loca ft. @yevrahswim ☀️🌮👙🍹❤️🔥," she captioned the set of pics, which included some stunning swimwear shots, a cute couple pic and delicious looking tacos.
Damson clearly wanted photo credit on some of the pics, as he playfully commented, "I don’t wanna hear no more 'baby you take horrible pictures.' Look at this art."
It was all love though, as the smitten actor added plenty of heart-eyes emoji.
RELATED CONTENT:
Inside Lori Harvey and Damson Idris' PDA-Filled Vacation: Yachts, Jet Skis and More!
Lori Harvey Heats Up the End of Summer With Her Sultry New Swimwear
Lori Harvey and Boyfriend Damson Idris Make Red Carpet Debut