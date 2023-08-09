Lori Harvey Heats Up the Last Days of Summer With Her Sultry New YEVRAH Swimwear Line
Now that August is here, we're trying to squeeze out every last drop of swimsuit season — and this new launch just convinced us to cop some new suits before summer is over. Introducing YEVRAH Swim by Lori Harvey, a sultry new swimwear line inspired by vintage silhouettes.
Available exclusively on Revolve, the first YEVRAH Swim drop (yes, that's Harvey spelled backward) features seven unique styles ranging from minimalist bandeaus and sleek high-cut bottoms to supportive T-shirt tops and asymmetrical one-pieces. YEVRAH Swim blends bold sculptural elements with universally flattering earth tones for unique yet wearable looks. Each piece is available in sizes XS-XXL with prices ranging from $90-$180.
"The launch of my new swimwear brand YEVRAH Swim is such an exciting moment for me," said Harvey in a press release. "For my first collection, I wanted to release staple pieces in chic colors that can be worn anywhere, any season and will never go out of style. I am all about inclusivity and I think that is reflected in this collection. There is truly something for everyone that will make them feel confident and sexy.”
While the line sold out within hours of its initial launch, you can still get your hands on YEVRAH Swim this summer. All pieces are available to pre-order and are expected to be in stock by mid- to late August.
Below, check out each stunning style from Lori Harvey's new swimwear line.
We're green with envy over this olive string bikini, complete with gold-tone hardware and tie closures.
Pair this sarong with the matching Capri bikini for a coordinated look from head to toe.
Keep tan lines at a minimum with this strapless bandeau-style top and sleek high-waisted bottoms.
Who said black one-pieces have to be boring? This sultry style makes a statement with an asymmetrical shoulder and high-cut legs.
A high-neck, open-back playsuit that lets you go from grocery store runs to treadmill runs in style.
Don't get it twisted — this daring wrap halter top and cutout bikini bottoms are made to flatter every body.
Inspired by the effortless look of cutoff tank tops, this fuller-coverage bikini top is complemented by barely-there string bottoms.
A detachable gold-tone chain belt takes this plunging one-piece suit to the next level.
