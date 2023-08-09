Now that August is here, we're trying to squeeze out every last drop of swimsuit season — and this new launch just convinced us to cop some new suits before summer is over. Introducing YEVRAH Swim by Lori Harvey, a sultry new swimwear line inspired by vintage silhouettes.

Available exclusively on Revolve, the first YEVRAH Swim drop (yes, that's Harvey spelled backward) features seven unique styles ranging from minimalist bandeaus and sleek high-cut bottoms to supportive T-shirt tops and asymmetrical one-pieces. YEVRAH Swim blends bold sculptural elements with universally flattering earth tones for unique yet wearable looks. Each piece is available in sizes XS-XXL with prices ranging from $90-$180.

Shop YEVRAH Swim

"The launch of my new swimwear brand YEVRAH Swim is such an exciting moment for me," said Harvey in a press release. "For my first collection, I wanted to release staple pieces in chic colors that can be worn anywhere, any season and will never go out of style. I am all about inclusivity and I think that is reflected in this collection. There is truly something for everyone that will make them feel confident and sexy.”

While the line sold out within hours of its initial launch, you can still get your hands on YEVRAH Swim this summer. All pieces are available to pre-order and are expected to be in stock by mid- to late August.

Below, check out each stunning style from Lori Harvey's new swimwear line.

Capri Sarong Revolve Capri Sarong Pair this sarong with the matching Capri bikini for a coordinated look from head to toe. $100 Pre-Order Now

Mallorca Playsuit Revolve Mallorca Playsuit A high-neck, open-back playsuit that lets you go from grocery store runs to treadmill runs in style. $180 Pre-Order Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Our 15 Favorite Swimsuits to Shop Ahead of Labor Day Weekend

The Best Men's Swim Trunks to Hit the Water This Labor Day Weekend

17 Best Swimsuit Cover-Ups on Amazon Plus the Best-Selling Beach Dress

Celebs Love Vitamin A's Sustainable Swimwear and Beach Accessories

Save Up to 60% On Summersalt's Celeb-Loved Swimwear Ahead of Labor Day

The Best TikTok-Approved Summer Fashion Picks to Shop at Amazon

Celeb-Loved Brands GUIZIO and Frankies Bikinis Launch Swimwear Collab