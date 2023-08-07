Your head might be spinning with back-to-school shopping guides and fall fashion inspo but, rest assured, the summer heat will shine on well into September. There's still plenty to look forward to before the season comes to a close — including Labor Day Weekend. To soak up every last drop of summer, we're using the holiday as an excuse to add some new suits to our swimwear collection.

Now is pretty much your last chance to shop for swimsuits before summer ends, so you might as well seize the opportunity to snatch up that daring string bikini or timeless one-piece before it's too late. We've found the cutest swimsuits for every style, size and price point to shop ahead of Labor Day.

The holiday weekend also means that so many summer styles are on sale, so we've made sure to include plenty of swimsuit deals to shop ahead of Labor Day in our roundup.

From a curve-hugging one-piece from SKIMS to a funky floral suit from Frankies Bikinis, here are the best swimsuits to shop for Labor Day Weekend. Below, check out our favorite styles starting at just $26.

Miyouj Halter String Bikini Amazon Miyouj Halter String Bikini You can never go wrong with a classic triangle bikini, especially in this trendy brown shade. Featuring adjustable straps, this bikini top and bikini bottom duo is perfect for soaking up the sun. $26 Shop Now

