Our 15 Favorite Swimsuits to Shop Ahead of Labor Day Weekend: SKIMS, Amazon, Summersalt and More

By Lauren Gruber
Your head might be spinning with back-to-school shopping guides and fall fashion inspo but, rest assured, the summer heat will shine on well into September. There's still plenty to look forward to before the season comes to a close — including Labor Day Weekend. To soak up every last drop of summer, we're using the holiday as an excuse to add some new suits to our swimwear collection.

Now is pretty much your last chance to shop for swimsuits before summer ends, so you might as well seize the opportunity to snatch up that daring string bikini or timeless one-piece before it's too late. We've found the cutest swimsuits for every style, size and price point to shop ahead of Labor Day.

The holiday weekend also means that so many summer styles are on sale, so we've made sure to include plenty of swimsuit deals to shop ahead of Labor Day in our roundup.

From a curve-hugging one-piece from SKIMS to a funky floral suit from Frankies Bikinis, here are the best swimsuits to shop for Labor Day Weekend. Below, check out our favorite styles starting at just $26.

SKIMS Signature Swim Plunge Bikini Top and Mid Waist Bottoms
SKIMS Signature Swim Plunge Bikini Top and Mid Waist Bottoms
SKIMS
SKIMS Signature Swim Plunge Bikini Top and Mid Waist Bottoms

SKIMS' plunge bikini top offers plenty of support with a bralette-like fit, adjustable straps and rubberized underband for extra structure.

$42
$38
Frankies Bikinis Cleo Floral Bralette Bikini Top and Bottom
Frankies Bikinis Cleo Floral Bralette Bikini Top and Bottom
Frankies Bikinis
Frankies Bikinis Cleo Floral Bralette Bikini Top and Bottom

The lime green floral print of this bralette-style top just screams summer vacation.

$95$67
$90$54
La Blanca Women's Island Goddess Multi-Strap Cross Back One Piece Swimsuit
La Blanca Women's Island Goddess Multi-Strap Cross Back One Piece Swimsuit
Amazon
La Blanca Women's Island Goddess Multi-Strap Cross Back One Piece Swimsuit

"The bathing suit is a literal miracle worker!" wrote one happy reviewer who is four months postpartum. "I was definitely feeling self conscious in a bathing suit, but am so glad I ordered this one because I now feel so confident."

$125$44
Abercrombie and Fitch Curve Love Wide Strap Pleated Underwire Bikini Top
Abercrombie and Fitch Curve Love Wide Strap Pleated Underwire Bikini Top
Abercrombie and Fitch
Abercrombie and Fitch Curve Love Wide Strap Pleated Underwire Bikini Top

A delicate leaf print and special sizing for larger cups makes this swim top a must-have for any season.

$50$20
$35$14
Miyouj Halter String Bikini
Miyouj Halter String Bikini
Amazon
Miyouj Halter String Bikini

You can never go wrong with a classic triangle bikini, especially in this trendy brown shade. Featuring adjustable straps, this bikini top and bikini bottom duo is perfect for soaking up the sun.

$26
Vitamin A Swim Reese Reversible One Piece
Vitamin A Swim Reese Reversible One Piece
Vitamin A Swim
Vitamin A Swim Reese Reversible One Piece

Get two looks in one with this reversible one-piece suit with one cool blue side and one fiery red-orange side.

$185
House of CB Cassis Ruched Bikini Top
House of CB Cassis Ruched Bikini Top
House of CB
House of CB Cassis Ruched Bikini Top

TikTok is obsessed with House of CB's waist-snatching dresses, and the brand's swimwear line offers the same flattering fit and romantic silhouettes.

$59
$59
Summersalt The Ruched Sidestroke
Summersalt The Ruched Sidestroke
Summersalt
Summersalt The Ruched Sidestroke

Feel pretty in pink when you slip into this smoothing one-shoulder suit with an asymmetrical open back.

$95$47
WITH CODE SALE25
Aerie Shine Pique Scrunchie Tie String Triangle Bikini Top and Bottom
Aerie Shine Pique Scrunchie Tie String Triangle Bikini Top and Bottom
Aerie
Aerie Shine Pique Scrunchie Tie String Triangle Bikini Top and Bottom

Turn heads in a simple string bikini featuring fun scrunchie ties. 

$37$26
$30$21
fatty tiger Sexy Brazilian Bikini Set
fatty tiger Sexy Brazilian Bikini Set
Amazon
fatty tiger Sexy Brazilian Bikini Set

At just $26 for a top and bottom, this Amazon bikini is a steal — and with its impressive quality, you might as well get it in several colors.

$26
Andie Swim The Laguna One Piece
Andie Swim
Andie Swim
Andie Swim The Laguna One Piece

This suit is the definition of "business in the front, party in the back" with a simple neckline and low back with cheeky coverage.

$98
CUUP The Plunge Swim
CUUP The Plunge Swim
CUUP
CUUP The Plunge Swim

Get serious support with minimal coverage in a plunging bikini available in sizes 30A-44H.

$98$40
$78$30
PacSun Eco Tropical Splash Strapless Bandeau Bikini Top and Bottom
PacSun Eco Tropical Splash Strapless Bandeau Bikini Top and Bottom
PacSun
PacSun Eco Tropical Splash Strapless Bandeau Bikini Top and Bottom

This floral bikini is made of 80% recycled nylon for a look that's sweet and sustainable.

$27
$25
SKIMS Swim Scoop Neck One Piece
SKIMS Swim Scoop Neck One Piece
SKIMS
SKIMS Swim Scoop Neck One Piece

If you're looking for the ultimate '80's bombshell-style bikini, you'll love this high-cut, open-back one-piece with adjustable straps.

$88
OOKIOH Como Top and Monaco Bottoms
OOKIOH
OOKIOH
OOKIOH Como Top and Monaco Bottoms

This bikini from Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber-loved sustainable swim brand OOKIOH offers plenty of support with underwired cups and adjustable straps. Even more, this bathing suit provides good coverage for any body type and is perfect for a summertime swim.

$65
$60

