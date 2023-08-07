Live Your '90s Fall Fashion Dreams This ‘Meg Ryan Fall’ — How to Get the Actress' Iconic Movie Style
Although we're still soaking up every last day of summer, we can't help but to start planning our wardrobes for chillier days ahead. The season of pumpkin spice lattes and turtleneck sweaters is closer than we think and when it comes to effortless '90s fall fashion, the first person that comes to mind is actress Meg Ryan.
Best known for her roles in When Harry Met Sally, Sleepless In Seattle and You've Got Mail, Meg Ryan is one of the most iconic rom-com stars of all time. While we think Meg Ryan never goes out of style, fashion's recent obsession with all things '90s has made the actress' outfits a major trend over the last year. TikTok has lauded the Meg Ryan's on- and off-screen style as the quintessential fall aesthetic.
@claggie I’m actually so excited about 90s fall fashion (and I can’t wait to rewatch these movies). 🍂 #fallfashion#megryan#90s♬ Dreams - The Cranberries
So, how exactly does one have a Meg Ryan fall? There's a reason why her style still works so well today, and it's because Ryan steers clear of anything too trendy. Her outfits revolve around ageless, well-fitting basics: think chunky knit sweaters, structured blazers, and vintage-inspired denim. One of her most iconic looks from When Harry Met Sally — a red turtleneck, brown blazer, and high-waisted jeans — never goes out of style and is incredibly easy to replicate.
To help you build a timeless autumn wardrobe à la the queen of rom-coms, we've put together everything you need for a Meg Ryan fall with pieces you'll wear for years to come. Below, shop 10 fall fashion essentials inspired by the actress' effortlessly chic style.
Channel one of Meg Ryan's iconic looks from When Harry Met Sally with this red cotton-blend turtleneck.
Everyone needs a go-to pair of jeans, and Levi's denim is a tried-and-true closet staple you'll wear for years.
All the structure of a blazer with the added warmth of a wool coat, this piece is great for when fall and winter chills set in.
An easy-to-wear staple that goes with everything, these Chelsea boots feature pull tabs to slip on and off in a pinch.
Infuse your fall wardrobe with a touch of luxury when you invest in this cable-knit 100% cashmere sweater from LILYSILK.
Soft, stretchy, and not too short, this little black skirt pairs perfectly with tights and knee-high boots making it a fall fashion must-have.
A good blazer adds sophistication to any look, and this option from The Drop comes in eight colors, including this mocha brown.
Stay comfortable while looking put together with a pair of wide-legged trousers.
You'll thank yourself for adding this roomy, faux leather jacket to your outerwear collection — especially while it's on sale.
These vintage-inspired flares are made with a surprisingly stretchy fabric for a comfortable yet curve-hugging fit.
A classic penny loafer made of luxe leather is a great alternative to booties to go with your midi skirts and wide-leg pants.
