Although we're still soaking up every last day of summer, we can't help but to start planning our wardrobes for chillier days ahead. The season of pumpkin spice lattes and turtleneck sweaters is closer than we think and when it comes to effortless '90s fall fashion, the first person that comes to mind is actress Meg Ryan.

Best known for her roles in When Harry Met Sally, Sleepless In Seattle and You've Got Mail, Meg Ryan is one of the most iconic rom-com stars of all time. While we think Meg Ryan never goes out of style, fashion's recent obsession with all things '90s has made the actress' outfits a major trend over the last year. TikTok has lauded the Meg Ryan's on- and off-screen style as the quintessential fall aesthetic.

So, how exactly does one have a Meg Ryan fall? There's a reason why her style still works so well today, and it's because Ryan steers clear of anything too trendy. Her outfits revolve around ageless, well-fitting basics: think chunky knit sweaters, structured blazers, and vintage-inspired denim. One of her most iconic looks from When Harry Met Sally — a red turtleneck, brown blazer, and high-waisted jeans — never goes out of style and is incredibly easy to replicate.

To help you build a timeless autumn wardrobe à la the queen of rom-coms, we've put together everything you need for a Meg Ryan fall with pieces you'll wear for years to come. Below, shop 10 fall fashion essentials inspired by the actress' effortlessly chic style.

A classic penny loafer made of luxe leather is a great alternative to booties to go with your midi skirts and wide-leg pants.

