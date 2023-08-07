Style

Live Your '90s Fall Fashion Dreams This ‘Meg Ryan Fall’ — How to Get the Actress' Iconic Movie Style

By Lauren Gruber
Although we're still soaking up every last day of summer, we can't help but to start planning our wardrobes for chillier days ahead. The season of pumpkin spice lattes and turtleneck sweaters is closer than we think and when it comes to effortless '90s fall fashion, the first person that comes to mind is actress Meg Ryan.

Best known for her roles in When Harry Met Sally, Sleepless In Seattle and You've Got Mail, Meg Ryan is one of the most iconic rom-com stars of all time. While we think Meg Ryan never goes out of style, fashion's recent obsession with all things '90s has made the actress' outfits a major trend over the last year. TikTok has lauded the Meg Ryan's on- and off-screen style as the quintessential fall aesthetic. 

So, how exactly does one have a Meg Ryan fall? There's a reason why her style still works so well today, and it's because Ryan steers clear of anything too trendy. Her outfits revolve around ageless, well-fitting basics: think chunky knit sweaters, structured blazers, and vintage-inspired denim. One of her most iconic looks from When Harry Met Sally — a red turtleneck, brown blazer, and high-waisted jeans — never goes out of style and is incredibly easy to replicate. 

To help you build a timeless autumn wardrobe à la the queen of rom-coms, we've put together everything you need for a Meg Ryan fall with pieces you'll wear for years to come. Below, shop 10 fall fashion essentials inspired by the actress' effortlessly chic style.

L.L. Bean Women's All-Day Waffle Sweater, Turtleneck
Women's All-Day Waffle Sweater, Turtleneck
L.L. Bean
L.L. Bean Women's All-Day Waffle Sweater, Turtleneck

Channel one of Meg Ryan's iconic looks from When Harry Met Sally with this red cotton-blend turtleneck.

$79$65
Levi's Women's Wedgie Straight Jeans
Levi's Women's Wedgie Straight Jeans
Amazon
Levi's Women's Wedgie Straight Jeans

Everyone needs a go-to pair of jeans, and Levi's denim is a tried-and-true closet staple you'll wear for years.

$80$51
Abercrombie and Fitch Wool-Blend Blazer Coat
Abercrombie and Fitch Wool-Blend Blazer Coat
Abercrombie and Fitch
Abercrombie and Fitch Wool-Blend Blazer Coat

All the structure of a blazer with the added warmth of a wool coat, this piece is great for when fall and winter chills set in.

$200$130
Cole Haan Waterproof Camea Chelsea
Cole Haan Waterproof Camea Chelsea
Zappos
Cole Haan Waterproof Camea Chelsea

An easy-to-wear staple that goes with everything, these Chelsea boots feature pull tabs to slip on and off in a pinch.

$140$126
LILYSILK Semi-Sheer Cable-Knit Baby Cashmere Sweater
LilySilk Semi-Sheer Cable-Knit Baby Cashmere Sweater
LILYSILK
LILYSILK Semi-Sheer Cable-Knit Baby Cashmere Sweater

Infuse your fall wardrobe with a touch of luxury when you invest in this cable-knit 100% cashmere sweater from LILYSILK.

$189
Express Luxe Comfort Straight Mini Skirt
Luxe Comfort Straight Mini Skirt
Express
Express Luxe Comfort Straight Mini Skirt

Soft, stretchy, and not too short, this little black skirt pairs perfectly with tights and knee-high boots making it a fall fashion must-have.

$50$30
The Drop Women's Blake Long Blazer
The Drop Women's Blake Long Blazer
Amazon
The Drop Women's Blake Long Blazer

A good blazer adds sophistication to any look, and this option from The Drop comes in eight colors, including this mocha brown.

$75$41 AND UP
A&F Sloane Tailored Pant
A&F Sloane Tailored Pant
Abercrombie and Fitch
A&F Sloane Tailored Pant

Stay comfortable while looking put together with a pair of wide-legged trousers.

$90$72
Levi's Women's Faux Leather Lightweight Dad Bomber Jacket
Levi's Women's Faux Leather Lightweight Dad Bomber Jacket
Amazon
Levi's Women's Faux Leather Lightweight Dad Bomber Jacket

You'll thank yourself for adding this roomy, faux leather jacket to your outerwear collection — especially while it's on sale.

$120$74
GAP High Rise '70s Flare Jeans with Washwell
GAP High Rise '70s Flare Jeans with Washwell
GAP
GAP High Rise '70s Flare Jeans with Washwell

These vintage-inspired flares are made with a surprisingly stretchy fabric for a comfortable yet curve-hugging fit.

$80$50
Banana Republic Leather Loafer
Banana Republic Leather Loafer
Banana Republic Factory
Banana Republic Leather Loafer

A classic penny loafer made of luxe leather is a great alternative to booties to go with your midi skirts and wide-leg pants.  

$110$66

