As sad as we are to see summer end, our favorite season for style is just around the corner. We can't wait for the weather to cool down so we can break out all of our fall fashion essentials: think cozy cardigans, sweater dresses, mini skirts for pairing with boots and transitional outerwear pieces. Abercrombie and Fitch is a one-stop shop for both classic and trendy pieces to wear from summer into fall.

TikTok is obsessed with Abercrombie denim, and we are too. One of the best products includes Curve Love denim, made with an extra two inches through the hip and thigh. If you've ever been forced to choose between jeans fitting your butt or waist again, these jeans are the solution for you — no more crying in the dressing room when your pants won't go over your thighs. They're also size inclusive, fitting up to a 37-inch waist, so many bodies can rock fall denim trends such as relaxed leg jeans and mid-rise.

Abercrombie's new Vintage Re-Issue launch is also one of our favorite collections for transitioning from summer to fall. Inspired by the brand's archives, the drop offers a modern reimagination of Abercrombie's nostalgic styles such as cargo mini skirts, preppy sweaters and layering tanks in ultra-soft fabrics.

Whether you're looking for some new back-to-school outfits, cool-weather date night looks, office-friendly 'fits, or anything in between, Abercrombie's range of fall fashion has you and your wardrobe covered for the season ahead.

Curve Love High Rise 90s Relaxed Jean Abercrombie and Fitch Curve Love High Rise 90s Relaxed Jean These jeans have everything we want in fall denim: a goes-with-everything medium wash, five inseam options, and a relaxed fit through the leg while still making your booty look amazing. An extra two inches through the hip makes these jeans a great solution for curvier bodies. $90 Shop Now

Sweater Shell Bodysuit Abercrombie and Fitch Sweater Shell Bodysuit Aside from denim, Abercrombie is best known for its high-quality bodysuits — and this sweater tank is an essential layering piece for transitional weather. $60 $45 Shop Now

Chenille Cardigan Abercrombie and Fitch Chenille Cardigan Cozy cardis are a must-have once chillier weather sets in. $70 Shop Now

Relaxed Cargo Pant Abercrombie & Fitch Relaxed Cargo Pant One of our favorite trends of 2023, cargo pants are a versatile alternative to jeans for any season. $90 $68 Shop Now

