Here’s Why Abercrombie Is Our Go-To for Fall Fashion Essentials: Shop TikTok-Viral Jeans, Bodysuits and More

By Lauren Gruber
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team.
Abercrombie and Fitch
Abercrombie and Fitch

As sad as we are to see summer end, our favorite season for style is just around the corner. We can't wait for the weather to cool down so we can break out all of our fall fashion essentials: think cozy cardigans, sweater dresses, mini skirts for pairing with boots and transitional outerwear pieces. Abercrombie and Fitch is a one-stop shop for both classic and trendy pieces to wear from summer into fall.

Shop Abercrombie New Arrivals

TikTok is obsessed with Abercrombie denim, and we are too. One of the best products includes Curve Love denim, made with an extra two inches through the hip and thigh. If you've ever been forced to choose between jeans fitting your butt or waist again, these jeans are the solution for you — no more crying in the dressing room when your pants won't go over your thighs. They're also size inclusive, fitting up to a 37-inch waist, so many bodies can rock fall denim trends such as relaxed leg jeans and mid-rise.

Abercrombie's new Vintage Re-Issue launch is also one of our favorite collections for transitioning from summer to fall. Inspired by the brand's archives, the drop offers a modern reimagination of Abercrombie's nostalgic styles such as cargo mini skirts, preppy sweaters and layering tanks in ultra-soft fabrics.

Whether you're looking for some new back-to-school outfits, cool-weather date night looks, office-friendly 'fits, or anything in between, Abercrombie's range of fall fashion has you and your wardrobe covered for the season ahead.

Curve Love High Rise 90s Relaxed Jean
Curve Love High Rise 90s Relaxed Jean
Abercrombie and Fitch
Curve Love High Rise 90s Relaxed Jean

These jeans have everything we want in fall denim: a goes-with-everything medium wash, five inseam options, and a relaxed fit through the leg while still making your booty look amazing. An extra two inches through the hip makes these jeans a great solution for curvier bodies.

$90
Sweater Shell Bodysuit
Sweater Shell Bodysuit
Abercrombie and Fitch
Sweater Shell Bodysuit

Aside from denim, Abercrombie is best known for its high-quality bodysuits — and this sweater tank is an essential layering piece for transitional weather.

$60$45
Shell Denim Mini Dress
Shell Denim Mini Dress
Abercrombie and Fitch
Shell Denim Mini Dress

Pair this denim mini with knee-high boots for an effortless look.

$80
Merino Wool-Blend Crew Sweater
Merino Wool-Blend Crew Sweater
Abercrombie and Fitch
Merino Wool-Blend Crew Sweater

Made from soft, breathable merino wool, this lightweight sweater pairs with virtually anything in your wardrobe.

$70
2000s Utility Micro Mini Skirt
2000s Utility Micro Mini Skirt
Abercrombie and Fitch
2000s Utility Micro Mini Skirt

Infuse your fall wardrobe with all the Y2K vibes with this low-rise cargo mini.

$75
Boyfriend Belted Blazer
Boyfriend Belted Blazer
Abercrombie and Fitch
Boyfriend Belted Blazer

A waist-snatching belt detail elevates this otherwise simple blazer.

$140$84
Long-Sleeve Corset Mini Sweater Dress
Long-Sleeve Corset Mini Sweater Dress
Abercrombie and Fitch
Long-Sleeve Corset Mini Sweater Dress

Snag this sexy little date night dress while it's on sale for under $20.

$90$17
Chenille Cardigan
Chenille Cardigan
Abercrombie and Fitch
Chenille Cardigan

Cozy cardis are a must-have once chillier weather sets in.

$70
Relaxed Cargo Pant
Relaxed Cargo Pant
Abercrombie & Fitch
Relaxed Cargo Pant

One of our favorite trends of 2023, cargo pants are a versatile alternative to jeans for any season.

$90$68
Drapey Cropped Denim Jacket
Drapey Cropped Denim Jacket
Abercrombie and Fitch
Drapey Cropped Denim Jacket

A classic denim jacket never goes out of style.

$90
A&F Sloane Tailored Pant
A&F Sloane Tailored Pant
Abercrombie and Fitch
A&F Sloane Tailored Pant

These versatile trousers can be dressed up for a professional office look or paired with a bodysuit for an elevated going-out look — and they're also available in Curve Love!

$90
Essential Raglan Classic Sunday Crew
Essential Raglan Classic Sunday Crew
Abercrombie and Fitch
Essential Raglan Classic Sunday Crew

Keep it comfy in a slouchy, slightly oversized crewneck sweatshirt.

$50
Ruched Shell Top
Ruched Shell Top
Abercrombie and Fitch
Ruched Shell Top

Figure-flattering ruching and a high neckline place this top a step above your basic tank.

$40
Mid-Rise Baggy Jean
Mid Rise Baggy Jean
Abercrombie and Fitch
Mid-Rise Baggy Jean

Achieve a laid-back look with these TikTok-approved baggy jeans — also available in Curve Love — that sit just below the belly button. 

$90
Tailored Squareneck Set Top
Tailored Squareneck Set Top
Abercrombie and Fitch
Tailored Squareneck Set Top

A jewel-toned emerald green color makes this tailored corset the perfect going-out top for fall and winter.

$50

