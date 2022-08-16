TikTok users can't get enough of Abercrombie & Fitch jeans these days. Right now, Abercrombie's TikTok-famous jeans are 30% off at the brand's Semi-Annual Denim Event. All jeans are discounted and to make this sale even better, everything else at Abercrombie & Fitch is 30% off. The Abercrombie sale is the perfect time to stock up on new denim for the fall and winter months ahead. From the cult-favorite picks from Gap to the $10 Walmart jeans, there is plenty of affordable denim for your wardrobe year-round.

Get 30% Off Abercrombie Jeans

The fashion brand is marking down the popular Curve Love jeans, but it's the '90s Ultra High Rise Straight Jeans that have become a fan favorite among TikTok users. These popular jeans are made with built-in stretch for superior comfort and feature Abercrombie's highest rise that sits at your natural waist. Pair the vintage feel with a tucked or untucked shirt for an everyday look.