Shopping

Abercrombie Jeans Are on Sale Right Now: Shop TikTok's Favorite Trending Styles

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Abercrombie & Fitch jeans
Abercrombie & Fitch

TikTok users can't get enough of Abercrombie & Fitch jeans these days. Right now, Abercrombie's TikTok-famous jeans are 30% off at the brand's Semi-Annual Denim Event. All jeans are discounted and to make this sale even better, everything else at Abercrombie & Fitch is 30% off. The Abercrombie sale is the perfect time to stock up on new denim for the fall and winter months ahead. From the cult-favorite picks from Gap to the $10 Walmart jeans, there is plenty of affordable denim for your wardrobe year-round. 

Get 30% Off Abercrombie Jeans

The fashion brand is marking down the popular Curve Love jeans, but it's the '90s Ultra High Rise Straight Jeans that have become a fan favorite among TikTok users. These popular jeans are made with built-in stretch for superior comfort and feature Abercrombie's highest rise that sits at your natural waist. Pair the vintage feel with a tucked or untucked shirt for an everyday look. 

Shop these must-have Abercrombie & Fitch jeans on sale now for 30% off and other TikTok-approved styles below.

Abercrombie & Fitch High Rise Mom Jean
Abercrombie & Fitch High Rise Mom Jean
Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch High Rise Mom Jean

These mom jeans are great if you want something different in your wardrobe.

$100$70
Abercrombie & Fitch Low Rise 90s Baggy Jean
Low Rise 90s Baggy Jean
Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch Low Rise 90s Baggy Jean

These 90's-style jeans feature a baggy, relaxed fit. 

$99$50
Abercrombie & Fitch Low Rise Carpenter Jean
Low Rise Carpenter Jean
Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch Low Rise Carpenter Jean

An early 2000's-inspired baggy silhouette and low rise will remind you what you did back then.

$100$50
Abercrombie & Fitch Low Rise Bootcut Jean
Low Rise Bootcut Jean
Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch Low Rise Bootcut Jean

With a frayed hem, these light-washed bootcut jeans are perfect for the classic fit look of the day.

$90$50
Abercrombie & Fitch Curve Love High Rise Skinny Jean
Curve Love High Rise Skinny Jean
Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch Curve Love High Rise Skinny Jean

It's time to show off those curves with these jeans. 

$99$60
Abercrombie & Fitch 90s Ultra High Rise Straight Jeans
Abercrombie & Fitch 90s Ultra High Rise Straight Jeans
Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch 90s Ultra High Rise Straight Jeans

If you love a ripped look, these Abercrombie jeans are for you.

$99$79
Abercrombie & Fitch Ultra High Rise Vintage Flare Jean
Abercrombie & Fitch Ultra High Rise Vintage Flare Jean
Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch Ultra High Rise Vintage Flare Jean

Reviewers are obsessed with the fit of these comfortable vintage flare jeans. 

$99$50
Abercrombie & Fitch High Rise Ultra High Rise Ankle Straight Jean
Abercrombie & Fitch Ultra High Rise Ankle Straight Jean
Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch High Rise Ultra High Rise Ankle Straight Jean

These ultra high rise ankle jeans are the perfect mix of straight and relaxed fits with distressed details and a frayed hem to make them your new go-to. 

$99$69
Abercrombie & Fitch Curve Love Low Rise 90s Straight Jean
Abercrombie & Fitch Curve Love Low Rise 90s Straight Jean
Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch Curve Love Low Rise 90s Straight Jean

If you're looking for a pair with no rips, check out these light wash 90s straight jeans. 

$99$50
Abercrombie & Fitch High Rise Dad Jean
Abercrombie & Fitch High Rise Dad Jean
Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch High Rise Dad Jean

We are loving these High Rise Dad Jeans that offer a relaxed fit and come in six different washes. 

$99$69

 RELATED CONTENT:

Best Deals on Levi's Jeans and Shorts

10 Celebrity-Approved Swimsuits to Refresh Your Style

The Best Amazon Lululemon Lookalikes We've Found on TikTok

These Affordable Amazon Leggings Are A Mirror Image of Lululemon Align

Amazon Deals on Swimsuits Just in Time for Summer 2022

The 18 Best Swimsuits to Shop for Summer 2022

12 Stylish Swimsuits From Abercrombie We're Shopping for Summer

Shop Selena Gomez's Go-To Skincare Products Shared on TikTok

19 Best One-Piece Swimsuits Under $30 on Amazon

TikTok Is Obsessed With the Coach Cherry Print Collection

The Best Perfumes for Women from LeLabo , Chanel, Gucci and More

Your New Favorite Cardigans Have Arrived—Just in Time for Fall

Nordstrom Rack Sale: The Best Deals on Fall Fashion 2022

10 Bomber Jackets To Shop for Effortless Fall Fashion

Coach’s Back-to-School Styles Are Here: Shop Purses, Shoes, and More