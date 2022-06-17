Shopping

The Best Amazon Lululemon Lookalikes We've Found on TikTok For Summer 2022

By ETonline Staff
While leggings are oh-so-comfortable, we know that activewear and athleisure styles can be hard on the wallet, so it's important to find good deals. And, one of the best places to find affordable leggings and yoga pants is Amazon — you can even find super affordable styles that match the ever-popular Lululemon! 

Like most other luxury brands, there's a lot to love about Lululemon — you can check out some of our favorite Lululemon legging picks here — but we've also scoured Amazon for similar workout pants and everyday leggings that are just as good as Lululemon styles. TikTok users started the trend by sharing the best Lululemon lookalikes through different hashtags, but it's not just us and TikTok. Amazon shoppers rave about them in the reviews and even say which Lululemon style the leggings match in their product reviews.

ET gathered the best Amazon leggings that double for Lululemon activewear lookalikes at reasonable prices on the Amazon app. These Lululemon lookalikes are as good for your budget as they are for your active lifestyle, and trust us, you want to jump on these while you can. From similar styles to the classic Lululemon bra and popular workout clothes, to sweat-friendly gym wear, black leggings, tops, running shorts, and other comfort-promoting workout wear, Amazon is home to a lot of great Lululemon lookalikes — available at affordable prices too, no less.

Take a look at the comparisons below — we love them all! — and shop whichever version feels right to you.

The Real Deal

Lululemon Align High-Rise Pant 28"
Lululemon Align High-Rise Pant
Lululemon
Lululemon Align High-Rise Pant 28"
$98

The Stylish Lookalike 

Colorfulkoala Buttery Soft High Waisted Yoga Pants
Colorfulkoala Buttery Soft High Waisted Yoga Pants
Amazon
Colorfulkoala Buttery Soft High Waisted Yoga Pants

A super soft high-waist yoga pant by Colorfulkoala with seamless waistband and flatlock stitching for tummy control and a smooth fit. 

 

$23

The Real Deal

Lululemon Align High-Rise Jogger
lululemon Align High-Rise Jogger
lululemon
Lululemon Align High-Rise Jogger
$118

The Stylish Lookalike 

Dragon Fit Joggers with Pockets
Dragon Fit Joggers with Pockets
Amazon
Dragon Fit Joggers with Pockets

The same Align legging you love, now in a cozy jogger version. Score similar buttery soft, high-waist joggers (with pockets!) for under $30. 

$29

The Real Deal

Lululemon Swiftly Tech Long Sleeve Shirt 2.0
Swiftly Tech Long Sleeve Shirt 2.0
Lululemon
Lululemon Swiftly Tech Long Sleeve Shirt 2.0
$78

The Stylish Lookalike

CRZ YOGA Seamless Athletic Long Sleeve Shirt
CRZ YOGA Seamless Athletic Long Sleeve Shirt
Amazon
CRZ YOGA Seamless Athletic Long Sleeve Shirt

Made with moisture-wicking fabric and designed with a relaxed fit, this workout top from CRZ Yoga is what shoppers call the perfect Lululemon Swiftly Tech lookalike.

$28

The Real Deal

Lululemon Tracker Low-Rise Short 4"
Lululemon Tracker Short 4"
Lululemon
Lululemon Tracker Low-Rise Short 4"
$68

The Stylish Lookalike

Blooming Jelly Quick-Dry Running Shorts
Blooming Jelly Women's Quick-Dry Running Shorts
Amazon
Blooming Jelly Quick-Dry Running Shorts

These Quick-Dry Running Shorts are made from a lightweight and cooling nylon fabric and features an elastic waistband and a zipper side pocket to store your airpod case, card or keys.

$19 AND UP

The Real Deal

Lululemon Flow Y Nulu Bra Light Support, A–C Cups
Lululemon Flow Y Nulu Bra Light Support, A–C Cups
Lululemon
Lululemon Flow Y Nulu Bra Light Support, A–C Cups

$48

The Stylish Lookalike 

Lemedy Padded Sports Bra
Lemedy Padded Sports Bra
Amazon
Lemedy Padded Sports Bra

This Lululemon lookalike is from Lemedy. It's a moisture-wicking cropped bra top that provides light support, so it's great for low-intensity workouts and as an athleisure look. Plus, it looks very similar to the Flow Y Nulu Bra. Need more convincing? It's also an Amazon #1 bestseller. 

$19 AND UP

The Real Deal 

Lululemon Stretch Luxtreme High-Rise Pant Full Length
Lululemon Stretch Luxtreme High-Rise Pant Full Length
Lululemon
Lululemon Stretch Luxtreme High-Rise Pant Full Length
$118

The Stylish Lookalike 

CRZ YOGA Lightweight Joggers
CRZ YOGA Lightweight Joggers
Amazon
CRZ YOGA Lightweight Joggers

While Lululemon legging lookalikes get a lot of attention, Lululemon joggers are pretty popular too and you can easily find a good Lululemon alternative to this style too. This fitted jogger from CRZ Yoga with drawstring waist and pockets is similar to the Stretch Luxtreme Jogger and work just as well as workout leggings.

$25 AND UP

The Real Deal

Lululemon Back In Action Long Sleeve
Lululemon Back In Action Long Sleeve
Lululemon
Lululemon Back In Action Long Sleeve
$68

The Stylish Lookalike

CRZ YOGA Long Sleeve Workout Shirt
CRZ YOGA Long Sleeve Workout Shirts
Amazon
CRZ YOGA Long Sleeve Workout Shirt

This casual and cute workout shirt has been compared to the Lululemon Back In Action Long Sleeve. Like the original, this Amazon alternative is made with soft pima cotton and will pair well with CRZ leggings or the original Lululemon Align Leggings.

$26

The Real Deal

Lululemon Energy Bra Medium Support, B–D Cups
Lululemon Energy Bra Medium Support, B–D Cups
Lululemon
Lululemon Energy Bra Medium Support, B–D Cups

$52

The Stylish Lookalike

Lavento Strappy Sports Bra
Lavento Strappy Sports Bra
Amazon
Lavento Strappy Sports Bra

For those who want a sports bra with medium support, TikTok users say this is the perfect (and more affordable) alternative to Lululemon's popular strappy bra. It's perfect for wearing under tank tops. 

$17 AND UP

The Real Deal

Lululemon Speed Up Mid-Rise Lined Short 4"
Speed Up Mid-Rise Lined Short
Lululemon
Lululemon Speed Up Mid-Rise Lined Short 4"

$68 AND UP

The Stylish Lookalike

CRZ Yoga Quick-Dry Athletic Sports Running Workout Shorts with Zip Pocket - 4 Inches
CRZ Yoga Quick-Dry Athletic Sports Running Workout Shorts with Zip Pocket - 4 Inches
Amazon
CRZ Yoga Quick-Dry Athletic Sports Running Workout Shorts with Zip Pocket - 4 Inches

These lightweight running shorts will be a great option for any workout activity, whether it's running or a hot yoga class. The feathery fabric is made of quick-drying material and prevents chafing.

$28

The Real Deal

Lululemon Scuba High-Rise French Terry Jogger
Lululemon Scuba High-Rise French Terry Jogger
Lululemon
Lululemon Scuba High-Rise French Terry Jogger
$118

The Stylish Lookalike 

AJISAI Joggers Pants
AJISAI Women's Joggers Pants
Amazon
AJISAI Joggers Pants

These lightweight jogger pants are made from a four-way stretch quick dry fabric and features a drawstring closure and ankle ribbed cuffs.

$27 AND UP

The Real Deal

Lululemon Align Tank Top
Lululemon Align Tank Top
Lululemon
Lululemon Align Tank Top
$68

The Stylish Lookalike 

The Gym People Longline Sports Bra
The Gym People Longline Sports Bra
Amazon
The Gym People Longline Sports Bra

This workout top from The Gym People with built-in bra is being called one of the best lookalikes -- it resembles the Lululemon Align Tank. One Amazon shopper even said she likes it better than the Lululemon version. 

$23

The Real Deal

Lululemon Define Jacket
Lululemon Define Jacket
Lululemon
Lululemon Define Jacket
$118

The Stylish Lookalike

QUEENIEKE Sports Define Jacket
QUEENIEKE Sports Define Jacket
Amazon
QUEENIEKE Sports Define Jacket

This high-neck, long sleeve zip-up jacket with thumbholes from QUEENIEKE is nearly identical to the Lululemon Define Jacket. If that's not enough to convince you it's a great jacket, it's also a #1 best seller on Amazon. 

$28 AND UP

The Real Deal

Lululemon Enlite Front-Zip Bra High Support, A–DDD(E) Cups
Enlite Front-Zip Bra
Lululemon
Lululemon Enlite Front-Zip Bra High Support, A–DDD(E) Cups
$108

The Stylish Lookalike

SYROKAN High Impact Seamless Racerback Wirefree Sports Running Bra
SYROKAN High Impact Seamless Racerback Wirefree Sports Running Bra
Amazon
SYROKAN High Impact Seamless Racerback Wirefree Sports Running Bra

Many TikTokers and Amazon reviews say this SYROKAN sports bra is a Lululemon lookalike for the Enlite Bra. 

$42

The Real Deal

Luluemon Align High-Rise Short 6"
Luluemon Align High-Rise Short
Luluemon
Luluemon Align High-Rise Short 6"
$64 AND UP

The Stylish Lookalike 

Heathyoga Biker Shorts
Heathyoga Biker Shorts
Amazon
Heathyoga Biker Shorts

These Heathyoga Workout Shorts for Women are the perfect Lululemon alternative as it features Non-See-Through, Quick Drying, Moisture Wicking fabric and pockets. 

$10 AND UP

