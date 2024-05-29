Shop
The Best Leggings with Pockets for Working Out and Everyday Wear in 2024 — lululemon, Beyond Yoga and More

Best Leggings with Pockets to Carry All of Your Workout Essentials
By ETonline Staff
Published: 12:31 PM PDT, May 29, 2024

Shop trending legging styles with pockets from lululemon, Girlfriend Collective, Beyond Yoga and more.

When it comes to running errands or hitting the gym after work, a pair of staple leggings never fails, especially ones with pockets. Long gone are the days of gym bags and running fanny packs, as pocketed leggings have become a year-round must-have. Setting a regular routine can be a challenge in itself. The last thing you want is to navigate the hassle of having to carry around your keys, cell phone, AirPods, or really any other daily essentials. Wearing leggings with pockets makes it easy to keep your belongings close while you focus throughout the day.

Trust us on this one: a pocket can elevate pretty much any fashion style. And once you find a really great pair of leggings with pockets, you'll never want to go back to pocketless pairs again. Fortunately, there are dozens of comfortable and breathable leggings with pockets that are available to shop from some of fashion's top retailers — including lululemon, Amazon, Girlfriend Collective, Vuori, Beyond Yoga and so many more.

Ahead, shop ET Shop's top picks for the best leggings with pockets for exercising, running errands, and lounging around. 

Fengbay High Waist Yoga Pants 2-Pack
Fengbay High Waist Yoga Pants 2-Pack

Perfect for any type of workout or everyday wear, Real Housewife Kyle Richards' favorite leggings are made from a flattering compressive fabric and come in a pack of two.

$47 $28

Colorfulkoala High Waisted Leggings with Pockets
Colorfulkoala High Waisted Leggings with Pockets

These classic Colorfulkoala High Waisted Yoga Pants have more than 36,000 5-star reviews. 

$30 $24

With Coupon

lululemon Align High-Rise Pant with Pockets
lululemon Align High-Rise Pant with Pockets

Lululemon makes some of the very best leggings with pockets on the market — and this Align pant style is no different.

Old Navy High-Waisted PowerSoft Side-Pocket Leggings
Old Navy High-Waisted PowerSoft Side-Pocket Leggings

Between the supremely soft fabric, the sculpting action, tummy control, the handy pockets and the affordable price, what's not to love?

$40 $32

Girlfriend Collective Compressive Pocket Legging
Girlfriend Collective Compressive Pocket Legging

Step into brighter days ahead with this Oprah-approved, high waist legging style: Girlfriend Collective — complete with compression pockets.

$88 $78

Beyond Yoga Spacedye Out Of Pocket High Waisted Midi Legging
Beyond Yoga Spacedye Out Of Pocket High Waisted Midi Legging

Featuring a signature high waistband, midi length, and pockets at the hip, this must-have legging is made from our buttery soft Spacedye. 

Athleta Salutation Stash Pocket II 7/8 Tight
Athleta Salutation Stash Pocket II 7/8 Tight

These Athleta leggings have a convenient side pocket and adorable cutout details at the ankle.

$109 $80

Ewedoos High Waist Leggings With Pockets
Ewedoos High Waist Leggings With Pockets

Reviewers are raving about these ultra-soft and non-see-through yoga leggings. Throw these on with your favorite pair of sneakers and you're ready for the day.

Vuori Daily Pocket Legging
Vuori Daily Pocket Legging

Designed with Vuori's BreatheInterlock Performance Fabric, the Daily Pocket Leggings provide smoothing coverage and an airbrushed finish to keep you going all day.

The Gym People Thick High Waist Yoga Pants with Pockets
The Gym People Thick High Waist Yoga Pants with Pockets

These stylish, stretchy pants by The Gym People have pockets for your essentials and come in over 40 different colors. 

$30 $25

Sweaty Betty Women's Power 7/8 Workout Leggings
Sweaty Betty Women's Power 7/8 Workout Leggings

If you need leggings made for a high-powered workout, these Sweaty Betty Leggings are just what you're looking for.

Colorfulkoala Women's High Waisted Capris Yoga Pants
Colorfulkoala Women's High Waisted Capris Yoga Pants

Colorfulkoala leggings are a best-selling product on Amazon — and with the deep pockets on these capri leggings, you can enjoy a hassle-free workout in any season. 

