The Best Fleece-Lined Leggings and Joggers to Keep You Cozy This Winter: Beyond Yoga, Columbia and More

By Danica Creahan
Published: 12:55 PM PST, January 5, 2024

Shop fleece-lined leggings and joggers to keep you cozy and stylish on the coldest days of winter.

The cozy winter season has officially arrived, which means it's the perfect time to revamp your wardrobe with snug and functional pieces. With cooler temperatures on the horizon, you might want to add a pair of fleece-lined leggings or joggers to your wardrobe to navigate through the upcoming chilly months.

You don't need to choose between comfort and style when it comes to this soft and insulating layer. Fleece-lined leggings might be warmer than your typical workout tights and joggers, but the hidden lining means you'll stay toasty without sacrificing a sleek aesthetic. They are also great for layering underneath jeans and trousers when braving the cold outdoors.

Whether you’re looking for statement leggings so bold everyone will forget that they’re technically loungewear, or a professional-looking pair of leggings that can dupe all your coworkers into thinking you’ve put on real pants, the options to help you stay cozy in style all season long are seemingly endless!

From fleece-lined athletic leggings to faux leather ones, water-resistant thermal tights to ultra-stretch jeggings, we've gathered thermal leggings from Amazon, Columbia, Beyong Yoga, Spanx and more. Ahead, shop the best fleece-lined leggings and joggers that will keep you warm during the chilly winter season.

The Best Fleece-Lined Leggings and Joggers

Diravo High Waist Fleece Lined Leggings (6-Pack)

Diravo High Waist Fleece Lined Leggings (6-Pack)
Amazon

Diravo High Waist Fleece Lined Leggings (6-Pack)

These high-waist leggings are fleece-lined with a comfortable fit to help you stay warm all winter long. The wide waistband helps with tummy control and smoothes lines but isn't too restrictive — it stretches easily with every movement.

BALEAF Fleece Lined Leggings

BALEAF Fleece Lined Leggings
Amazon

BALEAF Fleece Lined Leggings

These BALEAF Women's Fleece Lined Leggings are high-waisted thermal leggings with pockets. They are perfect for winter to help keep you warm and dry while you workout or work from home.

$32 $29

Shop Now

Beyond Yoga Cozy Fleece Foldover Long Sweatpant

Beyond Yoga Cozy Fleece Foldover Long Sweatpant
Beyond Yoga

Beyond Yoga Cozy Fleece Foldover Long Sweatpant

Designed for comfort and mobility, Beyond Yoga's Cozy Fleece Foldover Long Sweatpants exude a cool and casual style.

90 Degree By Reflex High Waist Fleece-Lined Leggings

90 Degree By Reflex High Waist Fleece-Lined Leggings
Amazon

90 Degree By Reflex High Waist Fleece-Lined Leggings

These leggings have a convenient side pocket, stretchy waistband and a cozy fleece-lined interior. 

Columbia Glacial Fleece Printed Legging

Columbia Glacial Fleece Printed Legging
Amazon

Columbia Glacial Fleece Printed Legging

These fleece leggings are designed for active performance in style with a mid-waist fit and bold pattern.

$60 $34

Shop Now

Yeokou Womens Sherpa Lined Joggers

Yeokou Womens Sherpa Lined Joggers
Amazon

Yeokou Womens Sherpa Lined Joggers

With their sherpa fabric on the inside, these joggers will keep you warm when it gets dark and cold outside. 

$70 $33

With Coupon

Shop Now

Yogipace Water Resistant Thermal Tights

Yogipace Water Resistant Thermal Tights
Amazon

Yogipace Water Resistant Thermal Tights

These thermal tights can be covertly worn under any winter outfit for an extra layer of warmth and comfort.

HUE Ultra Soft Fleece-Lined Denim Leggings

HUE Ultra Soft Fleece-Lined Denim Leggings
Amazon

HUE Ultra Soft Fleece-Lined Denim Leggings

Not ready to commit to wearing “real pants” this winter? These fleece-lined jeggings have got you covered.

$58 $35

Shop Now

BALEAF Women's Fleece Lined Pants

BALEAF Women's Fleece Lined Pants
Amazon

BALEAF Women's Fleece Lined Pants

Warm up during chilly winter nights in these thermal joggers with soft fleece lining and water-resistant fabric.

$40 $25

Shop Now

Stretch Fleece Winter Legging

Stretch Fleece Winter Legging
Los Angeles Apparel

Stretch Fleece Winter Legging

Keep it sleek, snug and simple with these fleece leggings.

lululemon It's Rulu Run Fleece High-Rise Jogger Full Length

lululemon It's Rulu Run Fleece High-Rise Jogger Full Length
lululemon

lululemon It's Rulu Run Fleece High-Rise Jogger Full Length

Highlighting lululemon's Soft Rulu fleece, these high-rise joggers ensure coziness and are thoughtfully designed with secure pockets to keep small essentials in place during runs.

More Leggings and Joggers to Shop for Winter

Spanx Faux Leather Leggings

Spanx Faux Leather Leggings
Spanx

Spanx Faux Leather Leggings

These leggings have a cult following for good reason. This style of legging — available in sizes XS-3X — utilizes Spanx's contoured Power Waistband to give you a flat tummy, a great butt, and keep you comfortable all day. 

Libin Women's Cargo Joggers

Libin Women's Cargo Joggers
Amazon

Libin Women's Cargo Joggers

These lightweight joggers provide excellent UV protection with UPF 50+ treatment and water-resistant capabilities. This jogger also offers five functional pockets to store all your essentials.

Alo Yoga Airlift Winter Warm High-Waist Legging

Alo Yoga Airlift Winter Warm High-Waist Legging
Alo Yoga

Alo Yoga Airlift Winter Warm High-Waist Legging

Alo Yoga's Airlift Winter Warm High-Waist Leggings feature a luxurious brushed interior that delivers breathable warmth to keep you going even in the coldest climates.

Forme Sculpt Legging

Forme Sculpt Legging
Forme

Forme Sculpt Legging

Sculpt Leggings feature a 3D waistband alignment wearable technology that gets the core, glutes, and erector spine aligned, stable, and mobile instantly. Leggings like these can be worn for daily posture correction and training. 

Outdoor Voices FrostKnit 7/8 Legging

Outdoor Voices FrostKnit 7/8 Legging
Outdoor Voices

Outdoor Voices FrostKnit 7/8 Legging

Featuring Outdoor Voices' renowned FrostKnit fabric, these leggings provide a compressive-yet-stretchy feel while efficiently wicking away sweat.

Under Armour Women's ColdGear Authentics Leggings

Under Armour Women's ColdGear Authentics Leggings
Amazon

Under Armour Women's ColdGear Authentics Leggings

Elevate your winter wardrobe with these sleek leggings featuring an ultra-warm, brushed interior and a smooth, fast-drying exterior.

$55 $50

Shop Now

Amazon Essentials Women's French Terry Fleece Jogger Sweatpant

Amazon Essentials Women's French Terry Fleece Jogger Sweatpant
Amazon

Amazon Essentials Women's French Terry Fleece Jogger Sweatpant

These joggers are made from a plush midweight cotton blend fleece that feels incredibly soft and comfortable.

$25 $20

Shop Now

Spanx Faux Patent Leather Leggings

Spanx Faux Patent Leather Leggings
Spanx

Spanx Faux Patent Leather Leggings

Add a little bit of extra shine to your winter wardrobe with these ultra-glossy leggings.

