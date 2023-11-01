Shop our favorite chic yet comfortable loungewear to cuddle up in at home this winter.
Temperatures are dropping, which means it's time to bundle up on the couch in comfortable loungewear. If you're still working from home, that doesn't only pertain to your off hours. A new pair of sweatpants or a loungewear set will keep you comfy all day, through work and relaxation.
Here at ET, we love the hygge lifestyle — a Danish term for the mood you feel while you're warm, comfortable, and enjoying life. But we aren't the only ones keen on the trend. To help you find new additions to your loungewear collection, we've found the best pieces that are soft, casual and — most importantly — comfortable. So swap out that old scruffy tee from college and elevate your at-home uniform with new loungewear you won't want to take off.
Shop our favorite sweatpants, joggers, hoodies, leggings, and pajamas from lululemon, Cozy Earth, SKIMS, Alo Yoga, and Abercrombie and Fitch, and more. These pieces are not only great for being extra cozy, but many will still have you looking Zoom-ready if you wear them during work hours. Ahead, we've rounded up the best loungewear pieces that are both comfy and trendy for the winter season.
Best Women's Loungewear and Loungewear Sets for Winter 2023
SKIMS Cotton Fleece Pullover Hoodie and Jogger Set
Designed with ultra-soft cotton fleece, the SKIMS pullover hoodie and joggers can be paired together to create the perfect set.
Cozy Earth Bamboo Jogger Pant
Cozy Earth's bamboo joggers feature a viscose-bamboo fabric. Not only are they stylish and soft, but they're also sustainable.
lululemon Scuba High-Rise Jogger and Oversized Funnel-Neck Half Zip
This soft and cozy matching set from lululemon is available in ten different shades.
Alo Yoga Muse Ribbed High Waist Sweatpants
These ribbed joggers from Alo Yoga will have you feeling extra comfy on cool fall days. There's also a matching hoodie.
Aerie Textured Cropped Sweatshirt and High Waisted Jogger
Available in six stylish shades, one reviewer said they liked the Aerie sweatshirt so much they got it in another color.
Spanx AirEssentials Top and Pants
You know this one will be comfy because Oprah added this set from Spanx to her Favorite Things List for 2023.
Zesica Women's Long Sleeve Crop Top and Jogger Set
With its borrowed-from-the-boys classic look, this is the jogger set you've always wanted to wear. The cropped loungewear set comes in 18 vibrant colors.
Abercrombie & Fitch Essential Sunday Sweatpant and Half Zip
With over 190 reviews, this matching set from Abercrombie & Fitch has a rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars.
Savage X Fenty Xssential Racer Cropped Hoodie
This ultra-soft sweatshirt with a cropped fit, dropped shoulder and raw edge details is about to become your new favorite hoodie. The matching joggers come with a charming racing stripe down the leg.
Chouyatou Women's Turtleneck 2 Piece Outfit
It looks fancy because of the skirt, but this sweater set is so cozy and stretchy that you'll be comfortable wearing it all day.
Alo Cashmere Jet Set V-Neck Pullover and Pants
Relax in luxury with a silky soft loungewear set made from cashmere.
G Gradual Women's Fleece Lined Joggers
Fleece-lined and water-resistant, these joggers can easily transition from lounging indoors to an intense workout outside.
Aloodor Sweatsuit for Women
With two bold white stripes on the sleeves, this sweatsuit that comes in 30 different colors gives total athleisure vibes.
Aerie The Chill Crew Sweatshirt
Early mornings will feel a little more bearable when you can snuggle up in this oversized crewneck.
Fixmatti Women's 2-Piece Sweatsuit
Offered in over 20 color combinations, this sweatsuit likely comes in your favorite shade.
