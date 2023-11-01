Temperatures are dropping, which means it's time to bundle up on the couch in comfortable loungewear. If you're still working from home, that doesn't only pertain to your off hours. A new pair of sweatpants or a loungewear set will keep you comfy all day, through work and relaxation.

Here at ET, we love the hygge lifestyle — a Danish term for the mood you feel while you're warm, comfortable, and enjoying life. But we aren't the only ones keen on the trend. To help you find new additions to your loungewear collection, we've found the best pieces that are soft, casual and — most importantly — comfortable. So swap out that old scruffy tee from college and elevate your at-home uniform with new loungewear you won't want to take off.

Shop our favorite sweatpants, joggers, hoodies, leggings, and pajamas from lululemon, Cozy Earth, SKIMS, Alo Yoga, and Abercrombie and Fitch, and more. These pieces are not only great for being extra cozy, but many will still have you looking Zoom-ready if you wear them during work hours. Ahead, we've rounded up the best loungewear pieces that are both comfy and trendy for the winter season.

Best Women's Loungewear and Loungewear Sets for Winter 2023

