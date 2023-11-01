Best Lists

The Best Loungewear for Women: Shop Cozy Earth, Alo Yoga and Others to Make This Winter the Coziest Yet

Best Loungewear for Women
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Published: 2:16 PM PDT, November 1, 2023

Shop our favorite chic yet comfortable loungewear to cuddle up in at home this winter.

Temperatures are dropping, which means it's time to bundle up on the couch in comfortable loungewear. If you're still working from home, that doesn't only pertain to your off hours. A new pair of sweatpants or a loungewear set will keep you comfy all day, through work and relaxation.

Here at ET, we love the hygge lifestyle — a Danish term for the mood you feel while you're warm, comfortable, and enjoying life. But we aren't the only ones keen on the trend. To help you find new additions to your loungewear collection, we've found the best pieces that are soft, casual and — most importantly — comfortable. So swap out that old scruffy tee from college and elevate your at-home uniform with new loungewear you won't want to take off. 

Shop our favorite sweatpants, joggers, hoodies, leggings, and pajamas from lululemon, Cozy Earth, SKIMS, Alo Yoga, and Abercrombie and Fitch, and more. These pieces are not only great for being extra cozy, but many will still have you looking Zoom-ready if you wear them during work hours. Ahead, we've rounded up the best loungewear pieces that are both comfy and trendy for the winter season. 

Best Women's Loungewear and Loungewear Sets for Winter 2023

SKIMS Cotton Fleece Pullover Hoodie and Jogger Set

SKIMS Cotton Fleece Pullover Hoodie and Jogger Set
SKIMS

SKIMS Cotton Fleece Pullover Hoodie and Jogger Set

Designed with ultra-soft cotton fleece, the SKIMS pullover hoodie and joggers can be paired together to create the perfect set. 

$72

Cotton Fleece Pullover Hoodie

Shop Now

$68

Cotton Fleece Jogger

Shop Now

Cozy Earth Bamboo Jogger Pant

Cozy Earth Bamboo Jogger Pant
Cozy Earth

Cozy Earth Bamboo Jogger Pant

Cozy Earth's bamboo joggers feature a viscose-bamboo fabric. Not only are they stylish and soft, but they're also sustainable. 

$165 $116

Shop Now

$130 $91

Matching Pullover Crew

Shop Now

lululemon Scuba High-Rise Jogger and Oversized Funnel-Neck Half Zip

lululemon Scuba High-Rise Jogger and Oversized Funnel-Neck Half Zip
lululemon

lululemon Scuba High-Rise Jogger and Oversized Funnel-Neck Half Zip

This soft and cozy matching set from lululemon is available in ten different shades.

$118

Scuba Oversized Funnel-Neck Half Zip

Shop Now

$118

Scuba High-Rise Relaxed Jogger Full Length

Shop Now

Alo Yoga Muse Ribbed High Waist Sweatpants

Alo Yoga Muse Ribbed High Waist Sweatpants
Alo Yoga

Alo Yoga Muse Ribbed High Waist Sweatpants

These ribbed joggers from Alo Yoga will have you feeling extra comfy on cool fall days. There's also a matching hoodie.

$108

Muse Joggers

Shop Now

$108

Muse Hoodie

Shop Now

Aerie Textured Cropped Sweatshirt and High Waisted Jogger

Aerie Textured Cropped Sweatshirt and High Waisted Jogger
Aerie

Aerie Textured Cropped Sweatshirt and High Waisted Jogger

Available in six stylish shades, one reviewer said they liked the Aerie sweatshirt so much they got it in another color.

$55 $38

Aerie Textured Cropped Sweatshirt

Shop Now

$50 $35

Aerie High Waisted Textured Jogger

Shop Now

Spanx AirEssentials Top and Pants

Spanx AirEssentials Top and Pants
Spanx

Spanx AirEssentials Top and Pants

You know this one will be comfy because Oprah added this set from Spanx to her Favorite Things List for 2023.

$138

AirEssentials Wide Leg Pant

Shop Now

$128

AirEssentials Half Zip

Shop Now

Zesica Women's Long Sleeve Crop Top and Jogger Set

Zesica Women's Long Sleeve Crop Top and Jogger Set
Amazon

Zesica Women's Long Sleeve Crop Top and Jogger Set

With its borrowed-from-the-boys classic look, this is the jogger set you've always wanted to wear. The cropped loungewear set comes in 18 vibrant colors.

$64 $47

Shop Now

Abercrombie & Fitch Essential Sunday Sweatpant and Half Zip

Abercrombie & Fitch Essential Sunday Sweatpant and Half Zip
Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Essential Sunday Sweatpant and Half Zip

With over 190 reviews, this matching set from Abercrombie & Fitch has a rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars.

$70

Essential Sunday Sweatpant

Shop Now

Savage X Fenty Xssential Racer Cropped Hoodie

Savage X Fenty Xssential Racer Cropped Hoodie
Savage X Fenty

Savage X Fenty Xssential Racer Cropped Hoodie

This ultra-soft sweatshirt with a cropped fit, dropped shoulder and raw edge details is about to become your new favorite hoodie. The matching joggers come with a charming racing stripe down the leg.

$75 $60

Xssential Racer Cropped Hoodie

Shop Now

$85 $65

Xssential Oversized Racer Rolled Cuff Jogger

Shop Now

Chouyatou Women's Turtleneck 2 Piece Outfit

Chouyatou Women's Turtleneck 2 Piece Outfit
Amazon

Chouyatou Women's Turtleneck 2 Piece Outfit

It looks fancy because of the skirt, but this sweater set is so cozy and stretchy that you'll be comfortable wearing it all day. 

Alo Cashmere Jet Set V-Neck Pullover and Pants

Alo Cashmere Jet Set V-Neck Pullover and Pants
Alo

Alo Cashmere Jet Set V-Neck Pullover and Pants

Relax in luxury with a silky soft loungewear set made from cashmere. 

$298

Cashmere Jet Set V-Neck Pullover

Shop Now

$300

High Waist Cashmere Jet Set Pant

Shop Now

G Gradual Women's Fleece Lined Joggers

G Gradual Women's Fleece Lined Joggers
Amazon

G Gradual Women's Fleece Lined Joggers

Fleece-lined and water-resistant, these joggers can easily transition from lounging indoors to an intense workout outside.

Aloodor Sweatsuit for Women

Aloodor Sweatsuit for Women
Amazon

Aloodor Sweatsuit for Women

With two bold white stripes on the sleeves, this sweatsuit that comes in 30 different colors gives total athleisure vibes. 

Aerie The Chill Crew Sweatshirt

Aerie The Chill Crew Sweatshirt
Aerie

Aerie The Chill Crew Sweatshirt

Early mornings will feel a little more bearable when you can snuggle up in this oversized crewneck.

$55 $38

Shop Now

Fixmatti Women's 2-Piece Sweatsuit

Fixmatti Women's 2-Piece Sweatsuit
Amazon

Fixmatti Women's 2-Piece Sweatsuit

Offered in over 20 color combinations, this sweatsuit likely comes in your favorite shade.

