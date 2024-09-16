With their elegant silhouette and ability to brave brisk autumn weather, it's no wonder why the trench coat is so popular for fall — just ask Gwyneth Paltrow and Brooke Shields, who were both spotted wearing the transitional style this season.

Paltrow stepped out in a chic cropped trench, while Shields turned heads in a luxe tan leather style on the Tommy Hilfiger SS25 show carpet. Jessica Biel, Shay Mitchell, Dakota Johnson and Winnie Harlow also wore their own takes on the timeless style over the last month. No matter your personal aesthetic or budget, there's a trench coat that's just right for you.

Popularized by British luxury fashion house Burberry, the modern trench coat serves as a way to brave the rain without sacrificing style. This season, the classic and versatile layer is as popular as ever for a luxurious look that won't break the bank and will keep you comfortable all season long.

To help you find your new favorite piece of fall outerwear, we've rounded up the best trench coats across an affordable price range. From neutral hues to luxurious faux leather, shop our favorite trench coats for women to wear this fall.

