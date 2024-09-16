Channel effortlessly cool celeb style with a classic trench coat.
With their elegant silhouette and ability to brave brisk autumn weather, it's no wonder why the trench coat is so popular for fall — just ask Gwyneth Paltrow and Brooke Shields, who were both spotted wearing the transitional style this season.
Paltrow stepped out in a chic cropped trench, while Shields turned heads in a luxe tan leather style on the Tommy Hilfiger SS25 show carpet. Jessica Biel, Shay Mitchell, Dakota Johnson and Winnie Harlow also wore their own takes on the timeless style over the last month. No matter your personal aesthetic or budget, there's a trench coat that's just right for you.
Popularized by British luxury fashion house Burberry, the modern trench coat serves as a way to brave the rain without sacrificing style. This season, the classic and versatile layer is as popular as ever for a luxurious look that won't break the bank and will keep you comfortable all season long.
To help you find your new favorite piece of fall outerwear, we've rounded up the best trench coats across an affordable price range. From neutral hues to luxurious faux leather, shop our favorite trench coats for women to wear this fall.
The Drop Women's Noa Trench Coat
The Drop offers an approachable take on the trench coat in five colors and sizes XXS-5X.
Good American Faux Leather Trench Coat
This chic leather trench from Good American keeps things modern with a slightly oversized silhouette.
Abercrombie & Fitch Mid Trench Coat
This mid-length trench coat features wind- and water-resistant nylon fabric and lightweight interior lining for a comfortable fit.
Mango Classic Trench Coat
This navy trench coat features a sophisticated crossover design and tortoiseshell effect buttons for a timeless look.
Levi's Spade Trench Coat
This effortlessly stylish denim trench is the cherry on top of your favorite fall outfits.
Banana Republic Factory Timeless Trench Coat
This double-breasted trench coat is water-resistant to get you through all types of weather this fall.
Quince 100% Leather Trench Coat
At just $250, this genuine leather trench coat is a steal that you'll cherish for years to come.
Calvin Klein Women's Double Breasted Belted Rain Jacket with Removable Hood
"I love this coat!" raved one happy reviewer. "It’s long so it keeps you very dry, the hood is optional, and it’s so flattering and stylish! I’ll probably buy this coat in another color of it goes on sale again. Highly recommend!"
Anthropologie High-Shine Trench Coat
The classic ivory trench coat gets an update with a shiny faux leather exterior.
J.Crew New Icon Trench
J.Crew has given their Icon Trench Coat a fresh twist. The latest version features a removable hood and a more relaxed fit, adding both versatility and style.
