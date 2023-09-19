Style

The Best Fall Jackets and Shackets for Women to Wear All Season Long: Shop Sherpa, Denim, Puffers and More

By ETonline Staff
Published: 9:56 AM PDT, September 19, 2023

Step into fall with our picks for stylish and cozy shackets, jackets and coats.

With the fall season right around the corner and cooler weather approaching, we're in shopping mode for cute and lightweight jackets. With cozy textures, autumn tones, and all the outfit options to wear with them, jackets make fall the best season for unleashing your inner stylist. This in-between time of year lets us play with layers, making transitional fall jackets and coats an everyday essential in our wardrobes

Comfort is always in season and outerwear is the type of clothing that will last for years. A lightweight jacket is the finishing piece of a fall outfit (read: great for layering) that you can wear over a dress, sweater, or with your favorite mom jeans until the weather calls for something a little heavier. Whether you prefer puffers, shackets, bomber jackets, or classic denim, we've rounded up the best fall jackets and coats for women to shop from top fashion brands like J.Crew, Levi's, Alo Yoga, Alex Mill, Abercrombie & Fitch and more. 

Ahead, shop our picks for the best women's fall jackets and be sure to check out more fall style inspo, including the best jean skirts, loafers and maxi dresses.

Abercrombie and Fitch Drapey Cropped Denim Jacket

Abercrombie and Fitch
Abercrombie and Fitch

A classic denim jacket never goes out of style.

A classic denim jacket never goes out of style.

Express Faux Leather Drop Shoulder Oversized Shacket

Express
Express

Express Faux Leather Drop Shoulder Oversized Shacket

Fall is the perfect time to incorporate leather in your wardrobe. Pair this faux leather shacket with a jeans and heels for a night out.

BCBGeneration Stand Collar Faux Fur Bomber Jacket

Nordstrom Rack
Nordstrom Rack

Cozy up in this velvety faux fur bomber jacket on cooler fall days.

Cozy up in this velvety faux fur bomber jacket on cooler fall days. 

$228 $80

Shop Now

Tanming Womens Brushed Flannel Plaid Lapel Button Short Pocketed Shacket

The Tanming Store via Amazon
The Tanming Store via Amazon

This soft shacket comes in nine colors, including this wardrobe-complementing khaki.

This soft shacket comes in nine colors, including this wardrobe-complementing khaki. 

$43 $25

Shop Now

Levi's Original Trucker Jacket

Amazon
Amazon

Levi's Original Trucker Jacket

The classic denim jacket designed for women has the rugged look with a petite fit. It's definitely on our list of cute jackets for a fall wardrobe. 

$90 $80

Shop Now

J.Crew Quilted Lady Jacket with PrimaLoft

J.Crew
J.Crew

J.Crew Quilted Lady Jacket with PrimaLoft

A roomy quilted jacket is perfect for layering as temps start to dip. This J Crew piece is sustainably made with recycled material.

$178 $125

Shop Now

Levi's Women's Faux Leather Belted Motorcycle Jacket

Amazon
Amazon

Levi's Women's Faux Leather Belted Motorcycle Jacket

Have options this fall when you add this Levi's Leather Jacket to your wardrobe.

$90 $64

Shop Now

Banana Republic Moab Jean Jacket

Banana Republic
Banana Republic

Banana Republic Moab Jean Jacket

Made of 100% cotton, this ecru bomber jacket is the perfect weight for transitional seasons.

$180 $108

Shop Now

Kut From The Kloth Emma Faux Suede Moto Jacket

Nordstrom
Nordstrom

Kut From The Kloth Emma Faux Suede Moto Jacket

This chic moto-style jacket comes in four neutral colors — black, hunter, oxblood and toffee.

$129 $71

Shop Now

Alo Yoga Cropped Break Line Bomber Jacket

Alo Yoga
Alo Yoga

Alo Yoga Cropped Break Line Bomber Jacket

For a sporty option, Alo Yoga's cropped bomber made from soft tricot fabric is perfect for pairing with your activewear sets.

Dokotoo Corduroy Button Down Shirt

Amazon
Amazon

Dokotoo Corduroy Button Down Shirt

This corduroy button down shirt jacket hybrid is a bestseller on Amazon.

$46 $36

Shop Now

MEROKEETY Winter Long Sleeve Puffer Jacket

Amazon
Amazon

MEROKEETY Winter Long Sleeve Puffer Jacket

Stay warm and cozy all fall long with this reality star-approved puffer from Amazon — made from a classic faux down coat material.

$75 $67

With Coupon

Shop Now

Abercrombie & Fitch Vegan Leather Moto Jacket

Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Vegan Leather Moto Jacket

Add some edge to your fall wardrobe with this vegan leather moto jacket. The trendy leather jacket also comes in two other colors to choose from.

Barbour Betty Quilted Vest

Nordstrom
Nordstrom

Barbour Betty Quilted Vest

Some days, a quilted vest is all you need to complete your outfit.

Quince 100% Leather Shirt Jacket

Quince
Quince

Quince 100% Leather Shirt Jacket

Add casual flair to your fall wardrobe with a genuine leather shirt jacket — a steal at under $200.

Alex Mill Sherpa Work Jacket

Alex Mill
Alex Mill

Alex Mill Sherpa Work Jacket

Selena Gomez sported this comfy Sherpa Work Jacket from Alex Mill in On­ly Mur­ders in the Build­ing. The fleece-lined jacket with contrasting corduroy at the pockets and collar will give you that extra warmth needed on the chilly days to come.

