With the fall season right around the corner and cooler weather approaching, we're in shopping mode for cute and lightweight jackets. With cozy textures, autumn tones, and all the outfit options to wear with them, jackets make fall the best season for unleashing your inner stylist. This in-between time of year lets us play with layers, making transitional fall jackets and coats an everyday essential in our wardrobes.

Comfort is always in season and outerwear is the type of clothing that will last for years. A lightweight jacket is the finishing piece of a fall outfit (read: great for layering) that you can wear over a dress, sweater, or with your favorite mom jeans until the weather calls for something a little heavier. Whether you prefer puffers, shackets, bomber jackets, or classic denim, we've rounded up the best fall jackets and coats for women to shop from top fashion brands like J.Crew, Levi's, Alo Yoga, Alex Mill, Abercrombie & Fitch and more.

Ahead, shop our picks for the best women's fall jackets and be sure to check out more fall style inspo, including the best jean skirts, loafers and maxi dresses.

Levi's Original Trucker Jacket Amazon Levi's Original Trucker Jacket The classic denim jacket designed for women has the rugged look with a petite fit. It's definitely on our list of cute jackets for a fall wardrobe. $90 $80 Shop Now

Alex Mill Sherpa Work Jacket Alex Mill Alex Mill Sherpa Work Jacket Selena Gomez sported this comfy Sherpa Work Jacket from Alex Mill in On­ly Mur­ders in the Build­ing. The fleece-lined jacket with contrasting corduroy at the pockets and collar will give you that extra warmth needed on the chilly days to come. $225 Shop Now

