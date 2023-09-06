Best Lists

The Best Jean Jackets For Layering This Fall And Beyond: Shop Styles from Free People, Levi's, Paige and More

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Best Denim Jackets
Getty Images
By Lauren Gruber
Published: 11:28 AM PDT, September 6, 2023

Whether you prefer cropped or oversized, light or dark wash, there's a perfect jean jacket out there for you.

As the summer season winds down, hot sweaty days will slowly turn into chilly ones, so having a jacket on hand is a must. If you're on the hunt for the perfect year-round lightweight layer, consider adding a denim jacket to your wardrobe that you can wear for fall and beyond.

We've seen plenty of trends this past summer — from the coastal cowgirl aesthetic to mermaidcore and strappy swimsuits — but jean jackets will always be in style. They go with virtually everything in your closet and can easily be layered under heavier coats for colder days. Plus, they come in so many colors, sizes and shapes to flatter your personal style. Whether you prefer a light or dark wash, cropped or oversized, there's a denim jacket option out there for you.

Between PAIGE's vintage-inspired distressing to Free People's edgy dark wash and Superdown's statement crystal fringe option, there is no shortage of adorable styles to add to your fall wardrobe. Below, we've gathered the best denim jackets to wear this fall.

Levi's Women's Original Trucker Jacket

Levi's Women's Original Trucker Jacket
Amazon

Levi's Women's Original Trucker Jacket

Levi's original jean jacket just gets better over time from natural wear through all seasons — available in standard and plus sizes.

$90 $80

Shop Now

Everlane The Everyone Denim Jacket

Everlane The Everyone Denim Jacket
Everlane

Everlane The Everyone Denim Jacket

Unisex and available in sizes XS-XXL, Everlane's dropped shoulder jacket is designed to flatter every body.

Abercrombie and Fitch Drapey Cropped Denim Jacket

Abercrombie and Fitch Drapey Cropped Denim Jacket
Abercrombie and Fitch

Abercrombie and Fitch Drapey Cropped Denim Jacket

A classic denim jacket never goes out of style.

PAIGE Rowan Jacket

PAIGE Rowan Jacket
Paige

PAIGE Rowan Jacket

Light distressing and vintage silver buttons give this soft denim jacket a perfectly worn-in look.

Wrangler Authentics Women's Denim Jacket

Wrangler Authentics Women's Denim Jacket
Amazon

Wrangler Authentics Women's Denim Jacket

This option from classic denim brand Wrangler is a steal at under $50 — and available in eight washes.

Superdown Raya Rhinestone Fringe Jacket

Superdown Raya Rhinestone Fringe Jacket
Revolve

Superdown Raya Rhinestone Fringe Jacket

"So cute and goes with literally everything," said one happy reviewer about this crystal fringe-accented jacket. "A great way to elevate an otherwise basic closet staple."

Free People Rumors Denim Jacket

Free People Rumors Denim Jacket
Free People

Free People Rumors Denim Jacket

For a slightly edgier look, opt for a black wash instead of classic blue.

Levi's Women's Ex-Boyfriend Trucker Jacket

Levi's Women's Ex-Boyfriend Trucker Jacket
Amazon

Levi's Women's Ex-Boyfriend Trucker Jacket

Every woman needs a classic denim jacket in their closet — and this Ex-Boyfriend Trucker Jacket from Levi's boasts a chest pocket, jean flair that never goes out of style.

$98 $49

Shop Now

GAP Women's Icon Denim Jacket

GAP Women's Icon Denim Jacket
Amazon

GAP Women's Icon Denim Jacket

Gap's Icon Denim Jacket is made with non-stretch denim and finished in a black wash. This jean jacket is perfect for wearing over dresses during the changing of the seasons.

 

$70 $47

Shop Now

Hudson Women's Cropped Trucker Jacket

Hudson Women's Cropped Trucker Jacket
Amazon

Hudson Women's Cropped Trucker Jacket

This effortlessly cool Hudson Cropped Trucker Jacket is the perfect addition to your fall wardrobe.

$175 $133

Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

The 15 Best Fall Maxi Dresses to Shop On Amazon, All Under $100

Style

The 15 Best Fall Maxi Dresses to Shop On Amazon, All Under $100

Taylor Swift, Rihanna, Bella Hadid and More Love This Fall Denim Trend

Style

Taylor Swift, Rihanna, Bella Hadid and More Love This Fall Denim Trend

The Best Amazon Fashion Deals You Can Wear Into Fall

Sales & Deals

The Best Amazon Fashion Deals You Can Wear Into Fall

Thousand Fell Summer Sale: Save 25% On Sustainable Sneakers

Sales & Deals

Thousand Fell Summer Sale: Save 25% On Sustainable Sneakers

Olivia Rodrigo's Knee-High Boots Are Perfect for Fall: Get the Look

Style

Olivia Rodrigo's Knee-High Boots Are Perfect for Fall: Get the Look

Take 30% off Oprah-Approved Cozy Earth Bedding With Our Exclusive Code

Sales & Deals

Take 30% off Oprah-Approved Cozy Earth Bedding With Our Exclusive Code

Amazon Just Dropped Deals on Levi's Jean Jackets and Outerwear

Style

Amazon Just Dropped Deals on Levi's Jean Jackets and Outerwear

Step up Your Shoe Game With Selena Gomez's Stylish Loafers This Fall

Style

Step up Your Shoe Game With Selena Gomez's Stylish Loafers This Fall

20 Internet-Famous Fall Fashion Finds on Amazon to Add to Your Closet

Style

20 Internet-Famous Fall Fashion Finds on Amazon to Add to Your Closet

Levi's Jeans Are On Sale at Amazon: Save Up to 50% on Best-Selling Denim Styles for Fall

Sales & Deals

Levi's Jeans Are On Sale at Amazon: Save Up to 50% on Best-Selling Denim Styles for Fall

15 Best Fall Wedding Guest Dresses to Shop for Every Budget

Style

15 Best Fall Wedding Guest Dresses to Shop for Every Budget

Tags: