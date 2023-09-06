Whether you prefer cropped or oversized, light or dark wash, there's a perfect jean jacket out there for you.
As the summer season winds down, hot sweaty days will slowly turn into chilly ones, so having a jacket on hand is a must. If you're on the hunt for the perfect year-round lightweight layer, consider adding a denim jacket to your wardrobe that you can wear for fall and beyond.
We've seen plenty of trends this past summer — from the coastal cowgirl aesthetic to mermaidcore and strappy swimsuits — but jean jackets will always be in style. They go with virtually everything in your closet and can easily be layered under heavier coats for colder days. Plus, they come in so many colors, sizes and shapes to flatter your personal style. Whether you prefer a light or dark wash, cropped or oversized, there's a denim jacket option out there for you.
Between PAIGE's vintage-inspired distressing to Free People's edgy dark wash and Superdown's statement crystal fringe option, there is no shortage of adorable styles to add to your fall wardrobe. Below, we've gathered the best denim jackets to wear this fall.
Levi's Women's Original Trucker Jacket
Levi's original jean jacket just gets better over time from natural wear through all seasons — available in standard and plus sizes.
Everlane The Everyone Denim Jacket
Unisex and available in sizes XS-XXL, Everlane's dropped shoulder jacket is designed to flatter every body.
Abercrombie and Fitch Drapey Cropped Denim Jacket
A classic denim jacket never goes out of style.
PAIGE Rowan Jacket
Light distressing and vintage silver buttons give this soft denim jacket a perfectly worn-in look.
Wrangler Authentics Women's Denim Jacket
This option from classic denim brand Wrangler is a steal at under $50 — and available in eight washes.
Superdown Raya Rhinestone Fringe Jacket
"So cute and goes with literally everything," said one happy reviewer about this crystal fringe-accented jacket. "A great way to elevate an otherwise basic closet staple."
Free People Rumors Denim Jacket
For a slightly edgier look, opt for a black wash instead of classic blue.
Levi's Women's Ex-Boyfriend Trucker Jacket
Every woman needs a classic denim jacket in their closet — and this Ex-Boyfriend Trucker Jacket from Levi's boasts a chest pocket, jean flair that never goes out of style.
GAP Women's Icon Denim Jacket
Gap's Icon Denim Jacket is made with non-stretch denim and finished in a black wash. This jean jacket is perfect for wearing over dresses during the changing of the seasons.
Hudson Women's Cropped Trucker Jacket
This effortlessly cool Hudson Cropped Trucker Jacket is the perfect addition to your fall wardrobe.
