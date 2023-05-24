With so many bathing suit styles on the market — from Pamela Anderson-esque one-pieces to simple strings — we're looking to our favorite stars to inspire our swim shopping for summer 2023. This week, Simone Biles had us seeing green when she rocked a strappy suit while on vacation with her husband, NFL player Jonathan Owens.

"It's a wifestyle," the Olympic gold medalist captioned her post while sporting a strappy palm green triangle top that highlighted her impressive ab muscles.

An elevated take on the classic triangle bikini, this style features longer straps to wrap around the waist — emphasizing the midsection in a flattering way. Lucky for us, so many of our favorite retailers carry similar bikini tops to cop Biles' look at every price point.

Below, we've rounded up the best strappy swimsuit to shop from Revolve, Pacsun, Monday Swimwear, Free People and more. For even more celeb-inspired swimwear, check out Lizzo's palm print bikini, Mindy Kaling's collab with Andie Swim and Kim Kardashian's SKIMS swim collection.

Hollister Ribbed Wrap Triangle Bikini Top Hollister Hollister Ribbed Wrap Triangle Bikini Top "The best swim top I have ever purchased," wrote one rave reviewer of this swim top. "It takes a second to figure out how to get it on lol, but it fits amazing and it's super adjustable because of the wrap around strap. I've never had a swim suit look so good, buy it!!" $30 $21 Shop Now

