Simone Biles Wore a Strappy Bikini and It's Giving Us Major Summer Vacay Inspo — Here's How to Get the Look
With so many bathing suit styles on the market — from Pamela Anderson-esque one-pieces to simple strings — we're looking to our favorite stars to inspire our swim shopping for summer 2023. This week, Simone Biles had us seeing green when she rocked a strappy suit while on vacation with her husband, NFL player Jonathan Owens.
"It's a wifestyle," the Olympic gold medalist captioned her post while sporting a strappy palm green triangle top that highlighted her impressive ab muscles.
An elevated take on the classic triangle bikini, this style features longer straps to wrap around the waist — emphasizing the midsection in a flattering way. Lucky for us, so many of our favorite retailers carry similar bikini tops to cop Biles' look at every price point.
Below, we've rounded up the best strappy swimsuit to shop from Revolve, Pacsun, Monday Swimwear, Free People and more. For even more celeb-inspired swimwear, check out Lizzo's palm print bikini, Mindy Kaling's collab with Andie Swim and Kim Kardashian's SKIMS swim collection.
Take a note from Simone's style book and rock the strappy style in a lush green color.
Euphoria star Storm Reid helped design this asymmetrical strappy suit in mocha brown.
Give your swim wardrobe some flower power with a printed triangle top — available in sizes XS-3X.
This top from supermodel Candice Swanepoel's swim line is made with an eye-catching shine fabric and comes in seven colors.
Made with 78% recycled nylon, this printed suit is green in more ways than one.
At just $25 for the adjustable bikini top and bikini bottom with silver ring details, this suit is a steal.
Take a walk on the wild side in a splashy blue and orange animal print top.
A tortoishell O-ring detail gives this bikini a bohemian look.
"The best swim top I have ever purchased," wrote one rave reviewer of this swim top. "It takes a second to figure out how to get it on lol, but it fits amazing and it's super adjustable because of the wrap around strap. I've never had a swim suit look so good, buy it!!"
Unleash your inner bombshell in a sultry, strappy white bikini from Monday Swimwear.
