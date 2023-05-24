Shopping

Simone Biles Wore a Strappy Bikini and It's Giving Us Major Summer Vacay Inspo — Here's How to Get the Look

By Lauren Gruber
Simone Biles
With so many bathing suit styles on the market — from Pamela Anderson-esque one-pieces to simple strings — we're looking to our favorite stars to inspire our swim shopping for summer 2023. This week, Simone Biles had us seeing green when she rocked a strappy suit while on vacation with her husband, NFL player Jonathan Owens.

"It's a wifestyle," the Olympic gold medalist captioned her post while sporting a strappy palm green triangle top that highlighted her impressive ab muscles. 

An elevated take on the classic triangle bikini, this style features longer straps to wrap around the waist — emphasizing the midsection in a flattering way. Lucky for us, so many of our favorite retailers carry similar bikini tops to cop Biles' look at every price point.

Below, we've rounded up the best strappy swimsuit to shop from Revolve, Pacsun, Monday Swimwear, Free People and more. For even more celeb-inspired swimwear, check out Lizzo's palm print bikini, Mindy Kaling's collab with Andie Swim and Kim Kardashian's SKIMS swim collection.

Bananhot Bell Top
Bananhot Bell Top
Revolve
Bananhot Bell Top

Take a note from Simone's style book and rock the strappy style in a lush green color.

$85
Storm Reid x Pacsun Brown Nani Wrap Triangle Bikini Top
Storm Reid x Pacsun Brown Nani Wrap Triangle Bikini Top
Pacsun
Storm Reid x Pacsun Brown Nani Wrap Triangle Bikini Top

Euphoria star Storm Reid helped design this asymmetrical strappy suit in mocha brown.

$33$21
Wild Fable Women's Triangle Wrap Bikini Top
Wild Fable Women's Triangle Wrap Bikini Top
Target
Wild Fable Women's Triangle Wrap Bikini Top

Give your swim wardrobe some flower power with a printed triangle top — available in sizes XS-3X.

$20
Tropic of C Praia Top
Tropic of C Praia Top
Tropic of C
Tropic of C Praia Top

This top from supermodel Candice Swanepoel's swim line is made with an eye-catching shine fabric and comes in seven colors.

$85$35
Faithful the Brand Marzia Bikini Top
Faithful the Brand Marzia Bikini Top
Revolve
Faithful the Brand Marzia Bikini Top

Made with 78% recycled nylon, this printed suit is green in more ways than one.

$89
Miyouj Halter String Bikini
Miyouj Halter String Bikini
Amazon
Miyouj Halter String Bikini

At just $25 for the adjustable bikini top and bikini bottom with silver ring details, this suit is a steal.

$25
Solid & Striped Raine Strappy Bikini Top
Solid & Striped Raine Strappy Bikini Top
Urban Outfitters
Solid & Striped Raine Strappy Bikini Top

Take a walk on the wild side in a splashy blue and orange animal print top.

$98$70
VDM Ziggy Reversible Bikini Top
VDM Ziggy Reversible Bikini Top
Free People
VDM Ziggy Reversible Bikini Top

A tortoishell O-ring detail gives this bikini a bohemian look.

$65
Hollister Ribbed Wrap Triangle Bikini Top
Hollister Ribbed Wrap Triangle Bikini Top
Hollister
Hollister Ribbed Wrap Triangle Bikini Top

"The best swim top I have ever purchased," wrote one rave reviewer of this swim top. "It takes a second to figure out how to get it on lol, but it fits amazing and it's super adjustable because of the wrap around strap. I've never had a swim suit look so good, buy it!!"

$30$21
Monday Swimwear St. Martin Top
Monday Swimwear St. Martin Top
Monday Swimwear
Monday Swimwear St. Martin Top

Unleash your inner bombshell in a sultry, strappy white bikini from Monday Swimwear.

$80

