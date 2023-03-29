Lizzo Rocked a Tropical Palm Print Bikini on Instagram and Now We Want One: Where to Shop the Look
We don't know about you, but we've been dreaming of a tropical getaway ever since the spring season commenced. Lizzo just posted a picture of herself enjoying the sun on a beautiful beach, and we have to admit we're extremely jealous. On top of that, her choice to hop on the upside-down-bikini-top trend is causing some serious swimsuit envy.
Whether or not you have a Bahamas vacation on the horizon, you can still get Lizzo's beach-ready look. We're loving the palm print of her swimsuit, and we've hunted down the best bikinis and swimsuits to shop for spring and summer to emulate the singer's vacay style.
This season, we're all about bright, tropical prints to transport us to an island getaway — even if you're just tanning in your backyard. Finding the right bikini to suit your body type and style is always a challenge, so we've found the best tropical suits in a variety of sizes and silhouettes. Whether you prefer a classic triangle, love the support of an underwire or need special sizes for larger cup sizes, we've got you covered.
Below, shop our favorite tropical bikinis for spring, inspired by Lizzo's sunny style. For even more bathing suit recommendations, check out the best swimsuits for women, our favorite one-pieces on Amazon and the best Amazon swimsuit deals.
You'll feel sexy and supported in this plunging top from Lane Bryant, available in band sizes 38-46 and cup sizes C-H.
A tropical paisley pattern adds whimsy to this otherwise simple swim silhouette.
Adjustable straps and a flirty tie detail make this scoop bikini from Summersalt extra comfortable.
You'll feel like you're on island time, no matter where you wear this tropical flower-printed bikini.
This underwire top features adjustable straps and a tie-up back for your best fit yet.
The lime green floral print of this bralette-style top just screams spring break.
A delicate leaf print and flattering silhouette makes this top a must-have for spring and summer — also available in Curve Love for fuller cup sizes.
Get Lizzo's look in a similarly strappy two-piece. Plus, it comes with a gorgeous cover-up skirt.
Feel feminine and flirty in a push-up bikini top, complete with tie straps and a tropical motif.
If you're looking for some more chest coverage, opt for this high-neck option from Amazon.
