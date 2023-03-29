Shopping

Lizzo Rocked a Tropical Palm Print Bikini on Instagram and Now We Want One: Where to Shop the Look

By Lauren Gruber
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

We don't know about you, but we've been dreaming of a tropical getaway ever since the spring season commenced. Lizzo just posted a picture of herself enjoying the sun on a beautiful beach, and we have to admit we're extremely jealous. On top of that, her choice to hop on the upside-down-bikini-top trend is causing some serious swimsuit envy. 

Whether or not you have a Bahamas vacation on the horizon, you can still get Lizzo's beach-ready look. We're loving the palm print of her swimsuit, and we've hunted down the best bikinis and swimsuits to shop for spring and summer to emulate the singer's vacay style. 

This season, we're all about bright, tropical prints to transport us to an island getaway — even if you're just tanning in your backyard. Finding the right bikini to suit your body type and style is always a challenge, so we've found the best tropical suits in a variety of sizes and silhouettes. Whether you prefer a classic triangle, love the support of an underwire or need special sizes for larger cup sizes, we've got you covered.

Below, shop our favorite tropical bikinis for spring, inspired by Lizzo's sunny style. For even more bathing suit recommendations, check out the best swimsuits for women, our favorite one-pieces on Amazon and the best Amazon swimsuit deals

Lane Bryant Underwire Plunge Keyhole Swim Bikini Top
Lane Bryant Underwire Plunge Keyhole Swim Bikini Top
Lane Bryant
Lane Bryant Underwire Plunge Keyhole Swim Bikini Top

You'll feel sexy and supported in this plunging top from Lane Bryant, available in band sizes 38-46 and cup sizes C-H.

$69$48
$53$37
MATCHING BOTTOMS
Hollister Ribbed V-Neck Scoop Bikini
Hollister Ribbed V-Neck Scoop Bikini
Hollister
Hollister Ribbed V-Neck Scoop Bikini

A tropical paisley pattern adds whimsy to this otherwise simple swim silhouette.

$30$22
$20$15
MATCHING BOTTOMS
Summersalt The Cinched Bikini Top
Summersalt The Cinched Bikini Top
Summersalt
Summersalt The Cinched Bikini Top

Adjustable straps and a flirty tie detail make this scoop bikini from Summersalt extra comfortable.

$50
$45
MATCHING BOTTOMS
Aerie Ruched String Triangle Bikini Top
Aerie Ruched String Triangle Bikini Top
Aerie
Aerie Ruched String Triangle Bikini Top

You'll feel like you're on island time, no matter where you wear this tropical flower-printed bikini.

$37$20
$25$19
MATCHING BOTTOMS
Monday Swimwear Maui Top
Monday Swimwear Maui Top
Monday Swimwear
Monday Swimwear Maui Top

This underwire top features adjustable straps and a tie-up back for your best fit yet.

$98
$82
MATCHING BOTTOMS
Frankies Bikinis Cleo Floral Bralette Bikini Top
Frankies Bikinis Cleo Floral Bralette Bikini Top
Frankies Bikinis
Frankies Bikinis Cleo Floral Bralette Bikini Top

The lime green floral print of this bralette-style top just screams spring break.

$95
$80
Abercrombie and Fitch Wide Strap Pleated Underwire Bikini Top
Wide Strap Pleated Underwire Bikini Top
Abercrombie and Fitch
Abercrombie and Fitch Wide Strap Pleated Underwire Bikini Top

A delicate leaf print and flattering silhouette makes this top a must-have for spring and summer — also available in Curve Love for fuller cup sizes.

$50
$40
MATCHING BOTTOMS
SOLY HUX Women's 3 Piece Swimsuit
SOLY HUX Women's 3 Piece Swimsuit
Amazon
SOLY HUX Women's 3 Piece Swimsuit

Get Lizzo's look in a similarly strappy two-piece. Plus, it comes with a gorgeous cover-up skirt.

$34
Calzedonia Padded Push-Up Swimsuit Top Atene
Calzedonia Padded Push-Up Swimsuit Top Atene
Calzedonia
Calzedonia Padded Push-Up Swimsuit Top Atene

Feel feminine and flirty in a push-up bikini top, complete with tie straps and a tropical motif.

$60
$20
MATCHING BOTTOMS
Ekouaer High Neck Halter Bikini
Ekouaer High Neck Halter Bikini
Amazon
Ekouaer High Neck Halter Bikini

If you're looking for some more chest coverage, opt for this high-neck option from Amazon.

$31

