The 16 Best Swimsuits to Shop for Your Next Spring Adventure: Abercrombie, Athleta, Frankies Bikinis and More
Now that spring is here, we're planning vacations to warmer destinations — and that calls for a new swimsuit.
There are so many styles to choose from, it might make your head spin. We're seeing daring silhouettes for every body type and style need: barely-there halters for soaking up the sun, supportive tops for fuller busts, fun bikinis in plus sizes, adorable rashguards for surfing in style and everything in between. Whether you're looking for a suit that has underwire for extra lift or one that provides tummy control for extra confidence, our list has got you covered.
ET has done the initial shopping for you and selected some of the most stylish bathing suit options to choose from this spring. Browse bikini bottoms, bikini tops for large chests, tankinis and one-piece swimsuits made from recycled material from brands we love such as Abercrombie, Summersalt, Monday Swimwear, LIVELY and Swimsuits For All.
Whether it's time for a new top or a matching bikini set, shop the best swimsuits to wear for your next spring adventure.
Best Swimsuits for Spring 2023
The cute ruffled bikini top conveniently ties in the front so you can easily secure your top before you dive into the water.
If your bust size being proportionately larger than your ribcage, go for this bikini top designed specifically for larger chests — also available in green, black, pink and blue.
Glitter like a jewel in Monday Swimwear's classic triangle top and cheeky bottoms. Complete the look with the shimmering Cayman Skirt.
This white-hot bikini features a figure-flattering cutout and moderate back coverage.
Eloquii has beautiful plus-sized swimsuits that are ultra flattering and ultra sexy.
You can surf, workout and swim in this medium coverage bikini, featuring a flattering pair of high-rise bottoms and adjustable-strapped top.
If you'll be snorkeling, paddleboarding or spending a lot of time under the sun, Athleta's one piece rashguard will give you added UPF coverage.
"I wore this suit while jumping off a 25ft high shipwreck and it didn’t budge - 5 stars, highly recommend!" raved one reviewer about this preppy seersucker bikini — also available in curve love sizes for larger chests.
You can never go wrong with a classic triangle bikini, especially in this trendy brown shade.
The flirty tie straps give this one piece swimsuit from Summersalt a cute, feminine flair.
Supportive underwire cups and flattering high-cut bottoms will have you feeling sexy and secure this season — also available in green.
The Nina belted swimsuit from Solid & Striped is a staple in any spring and summer wardrobe. The one-and-done piece is one you can throw on at home and know you'll feel good in it at the beach.
The lime green floral print of this bralette-style top just screams spring break.
It looks like a one-piece suit, but this Swimsuits For All set is a chic and sexy mesh panel bandeau tankini with full-coverage bottoms for the perfect fit so you can swim comfortably as well as look good out of the water. It also has detachable, adjustable straps, side bra boning, wire-free cups and Power Mesh bra frame.
Lively's '80s-inspired plunging tie-front silhouette is both flattering and supportive. The ruched texture and bright color is always ready for the beach. Get the bottoms to match and save when you bundle.
This monokini is priced just right for spring.
