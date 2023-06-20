Sydney Sweeney and Pamela Anderson's Swimsuit Collections Are 25% Off Just in Time for the 4th of July
With two weeks until the Fourth of July, Kendall Jenner, Barbie Ferreira, and Naomi Osaka-approved swimsuit brand Frankies Bikinis is getting ready for the holiday weekend with one of its biggest sales of the year. Right now is the perfect time to stock up on summer essentials such as swimsuits, rompers, and matching sets from the celeb-loved brand.
Until Saturday, June 24, the Frankies Bikinis 4th of July Sale is offering 25% off all the best swimsuits — including pieces from Sydney Sweeney and Pamela Anderson's collections — with the code STARS at checkout.
No matter your swimwear style, you're bound to find your new favorite suit on sale at Frankies. If you can't wait to show some skin this summer in a bikini, the classic Tia triangle or flirty Arabelle bralette are your best bets. In search of a one piece that still feels youthful and modern? Heat things up in the Baywatch babe-approved Pamela or versatile Lila that are anything but demure.
Ahead, shop our favorite styles from the Frankies Bikinis sale before they sell out. For even more swimspo, check out our favorite swim trends for summer 2023.
Pink embroidery and a scallop trim makes this key lime-colored suit extra sweet — also available in chocolate brown, midnight blue, lace and paisley.
The high-cut red one piece is practically synonymous with Baywatch bombshell Pamela Anderson.
A bohemian paisley print in red, white and blue makes this bikini perfect to shop ahead of July 4.
Go from day to night in this micro lace-trimmed one piece that easily doubles as a bodysuit.
Anderson told Vogue that everyone should have a white bikini — get yours from her Frankies collab.
Sweeney's unforgettable Euphoria bathing suit comes in two new prints: blue floral and red cherries.
The lime green floral print of this bralette-style top just screams summer vacation.
Unleash your inner Baywatch babe in a teeny red bikini.
Crochet is one of the hottest trends for summer, so this bikini is one of our favorite styles.
Sultry lace and underwire gives this bathing suit a lingerie-inspired twist.
