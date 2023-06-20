Shopping

Sydney Sweeney and Pamela Anderson's Swimsuit Collections Are 25% Off Just in Time for the 4th of July

By Lauren Gruber
Frankies Bikinis Sydney Sweeney
Frankies Bikinis

With two weeks until the Fourth of July, Kendall Jenner, Barbie Ferreira, and Naomi Osaka-approved swimsuit brand Frankies Bikinis is getting ready for the holiday weekend with one of its biggest sales of the year. Right now is the perfect time to stock up on summer essentials such as swimsuits, rompers, and matching sets from the celeb-loved brand.

Until Saturday, June 24, the Frankies Bikinis 4th of July Sale is offering 25% off all the best swimsuits — including pieces from Sydney Sweeney and Pamela Anderson's collections — with the code STARS at checkout. 

Shop Frankies Bikinis' Sale

No matter your swimwear style, you're bound to find your new favorite suit on sale at Frankies. If you can't wait to show some skin this summer in a bikini, the classic Tia triangle or flirty Arabelle bralette are your best bets. In search of a one piece that still feels youthful and modern? Heat things up in the Baywatch babe-approved Pamela or versatile Lila that are anything but demure.

Ahead, shop our favorite styles from the Frankies Bikinis sale before they sell out. For even more swimspo, check out our favorite swim trends for summer 2023.

x SYDNEY SWEENEY Tia Triangle Bikini Top
x SYDNEY SWEENEY Tia Triangle Bikini Top
Frankies Bikinis
x SYDNEY SWEENEY Tia Triangle Bikini Top

Pink embroidery and a scallop trim makes this key lime-colored suit extra sweet — also available in chocolate brown, midnight blue, lace and paisley.

$85$64
WITH CODE STARS
$90$68
WITH CODE STARS
x PAMELA ANDERSON Pamela Cheeky One Piece Swimsuit
x PAMELA ANDERSON Pamela Cheeky One Piece Swimsuit
Frankies Bikinis
x PAMELA ANDERSON Pamela Cheeky One Piece Swimsuit

The high-cut red one piece is practically synonymous with Baywatch bombshell Pamela Anderson.

$185$139
WITH CODE STARS
Arabelle Shine Bralette Bikini Top
Arabelle Shine Bralette Bikini Top
Frankies Bikinis
Arabelle Shine Bralette Bikini Top

A bohemian paisley print in red, white and blue makes this bikini perfect to shop ahead of July 4.

$100$53
WITH CODE STARS
$90$47
WITH CODE STARS
Lila Ribbed One Piece Swimsuit
Lila Ribbed One Piece Swimsuit
Frankies Bikinis
Lila Ribbed One Piece Swimsuit

Go from day to night in this micro lace-trimmed one piece that easily doubles as a bodysuit.

$185$97
WITH CODE STARS
x PAMELA ANDERSON Zeus Micro Triangle Bikini Top
x PAMELA ANDERSON Zeus Micro Triangle Bikini Top
Frankies Bikinis
x PAMELA ANDERSON Zeus Micro Triangle Bikini Top

Anderson told Vogue that everyone should have a white bikini — get yours from her Frankies collab.

$80$60
WITH CODE STARS
$85$64
WITH CODE STARS
x SYDNEY SWEENEY Gemma Wrap One Piece Swimsuit
x SYDNEY SWEENEY Gemma Wrap One Piece Swimsuit
Frankies Bikinis
x SYDNEY SWEENEY Gemma Wrap One Piece Swimsuit

Sweeney's unforgettable Euphoria bathing suit comes in two new prints: blue floral and red cherries.

$180$135
WITH CODE STARS
Cleo Floral Bralette Bikini Top
Cleo Floral Bralette Bikini Top
Frankies Bikinis
Cleo Floral Bralette Bikini Top

The lime green floral print of this bralette-style top just screams summer vacation.

$95$71
WITH CODE STARS
$80$60
WITH CODE STARS
x PAMELA ANDERSON Zeus Micro Triangle Bikini Top
x PAMELA ANDERSON Zeus Micro Triangle Bikini Top
Frankies Bikinis
x PAMELA ANDERSON Zeus Micro Triangle Bikini Top

Unleash your inner Baywatch babe in a teeny red bikini.

$80$60
WITH CODE STARS
$85$64
WITH CODE STARS
Chloe Triangle Crochet Bikini Top
Chloe Triangle Crochet Bikini Top
Frankies
Chloe Triangle Crochet Bikini Top

Crochet is one of the hottest trends for summer, so this bikini is one of our favorite styles.

$115$86
WITH CODE STARS
$110$83
WITH CODE STARS
x SYDNEY SWEENEY Lucia Underwire Bikini Top
x SYDNEY SWEENEY Lucia Underwire Bikini Top
Frankies Bikinis
x SYDNEY SWEENEY Lucia Underwire Bikini Top

Sultry lace and underwire gives this bathing suit a lingerie-inspired twist.

$115$86
WITH CODE STARS
$85$64
WITH CODE STARS

