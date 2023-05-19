Shopping

The 25 Best Swimsuits to Shop in 2023 — Dive into This Summer's Hottest Swimwear Trends

By Lauren Gruber
CUUP

With summer just around the corner, we're looking forward to tropical vacations, lazy afternoons by the pool and plenty of trips to the beach — which means it's time to shop for new swimsuits.

In anticipation of the new season, fashion brands are unveiling new swimsuits left and right. From barely-there triangle bikinis in bright colors to , there are hundreds of swimsuit styles to choose from. Whether you prefer something more covered up or a silhouette that shows some skin, we’ve compiled the best swimsuits across five of this year's hottest trends that will have you feeling as good as you look.

The top trends of 2023 run the gamut: mermaidcoreBarbiecore, and Italian getaway vibes channeling The White Lotus. To help get you ready for Memorial Day and the start of summer, our top picks start at just $11 and include suits for every body type. 

Ahead, shop all of our favorite styles from brands we love such as Abercrombie, Frankies Bikinis, Summersalt, SKIMS, Andie Swim and more. For even more swimspo, check out our favorite Amazon suits and the best cover-ups for summer.

Best String Bikinis for Summer 2023

Whether you prefer funky patterns, eye-catching shimmer or sleek black, you can never go wrong with a timeless string bikini. Plus, the self-tying style makes it easy to create the perfect fit for your figure.

Monday Swimwear Palma Bikini
Monday Swimwear Palma Bikini
Monday Swimwear
Monday Swimwear Palma Bikini

Nail the mermaidcore trend in a shimmering pearl string bikini from Monday Swimwear.

$79
$75
Aerie Ruched String Triangle Bikini Top
Aerie Ruched String Triangle Bikini Top
Aerie
Aerie Ruched String Triangle Bikini Top

You'll feel like you're on island time, no matter where you wear this tropical flower-printed bikini.

$37$15
$27$11
Frankies Bikinis x SYDNEY SWEENEY Tia Triangle Bikini Top
Frankies Bikinis x SYDNEY SWEENEY Tia Triangle Bikini Top
Frankies Bikinis
Frankies Bikinis x SYDNEY SWEENEY Tia Triangle Bikini Top

Floral embroidery and a scallop trim makes this key lime-colored suit extra sweet.

$85
$90
Good American Ruched Halter Bikini
Good American Ruched Halter Bikini
Good American
Good American Ruched Halter Bikini

Keep it simple in a slinky satin halter top, available in sizes XS-5XL.

$49
$49
Amor y Besos Eco Multicolor Lemon Moss Cinched Triangle Bikini
Amor y Besos Eco Multicolor Lemon Moss Cinched Triangle Bikini
Pacsun
Amor y Besos Eco Multicolor Lemon Moss Cinched Triangle Bikini

Even if your summer plans don't involve a trip to the Amalfi coast, live out your Italian vacation dreams in a lemon-printed bikini made with 80% recycled nylon.

$33$24
$30$22

Best '80s Bombshell One Pieces for Summer 2023

While one-pieces are typically thought of as more modest swimwear, the high-legged styles of the '80s still show plenty of skin. We're taking a page from Pamela Anderson's playbook with cheeky one-pieces inspired by the Baywatch babe.

Frankies Bikinis x PAMELA ANDERSON Pamela Cheeky One Piece Swimsuit
Frankies Bikinis x PAMELA ANDERSON Pamela Cheeky One Piece Swimsuit
Frankies Bikinis
Frankies Bikinis x PAMELA ANDERSON Pamela Cheeky One Piece Swimsuit

The high-cut red one piece is practically synonymous with Baywatch bombshell Pamela Anderson.

$185
SKIMS Swim Scoop Neck One Piece
SWIM SCOOP NECK ONE PIECE
SKIMS
SKIMS Swim Scoop Neck One Piece

If you're looking for the ultimate 80's bombshell-style bikini, you'll love this high-cut, open-back one piece with adjustable straps.

$88
Aerie Shine Pique Babewatch One Piece Swimsuit
Aerie Shine Pique Babewatch One Piece Swimsuit
Aerie
Aerie Shine Pique Babewatch One Piece Swimsuit

Aerie's "Babewatch" suit features UPF 50 sun protection and is made from 87% recycled nylon.

$50$25
Andie Swim The Laguna One Piece
Andie Swim The Laguna One Piece
Andie Swim
Andie Swim The Laguna One Piece

This suit is the definition of "business in the front, party in the back" with a simple neckline and low back with cheeky coverage.

$98
Parade Perfect V Plunge One-Piece
Parade Perfect V Plunge One-Piece
Parade
Parade Perfect V Plunge One-Piece

This daring one-piece has deep V plunges in the front and back, plus high-cut legs for a flattering fit.

$68

Best Full Bust Bikinis for Summer 2023

Finding genuinely cute swimsuits for large busts can be an impossible feat, especially when your chest is proportionally larger than your ribcage. Thankfully, more brands have heard our demands for better busty swimsuits that will make you feel confident showing off your curves.

CUUP The Plunge Swim
CUUP The Plunge Swim
CUUP
CUUP The Plunge Swim

Get serious support with minimal coverage in a plunging bikini available in sizes 30A-44H.

$98$69
$78$55
Hollister Curvy High Apex Ribbed Underwire Bikini Top
Hollister Curvy High Apex Ribbed Underwire Bikini Top
Hollister
Hollister Curvy High Apex Ribbed Underwire Bikini Top

If your bust size is proportionately larger than your ribcage, go for this bikini top designed specifically for larger chests — also available in green, black, pink and blue.

$35TOP: $21
$25BOTTOMS: $15
Abercrombie and Fitch Curve Love Ruffle Strap Underwire Bikini Top
Abercrombie and Fitch Curve Love Ruffle Strap Underwire Bikini Top
Abercrombie and Fitch
Abercrombie and Fitch Curve Love Ruffle Strap Underwire Bikini Top

This sultry burgundy bikini from Abercrombie boasts feminine ruffle details that'll make you look flirty and cute by the poolside. 

$55
$40
Lane Bryant Underwire Plunge Keyhole Swim Bikini Top
Lane Bryant Underwire Plunge Keyhole Swim Bikini Top
Lane Bryant
Lane Bryant Underwire Plunge Keyhole Swim Bikini Top

You'll feel sexy and supported in this plunging top from Lane Bryant, available in band sizes 38-46 and cup sizes C-H.

$69
$53
Body Glove Women's Smoothies Drew Bikini Top
Body Glove Women's Smoothies Drew Bikini Top
Amazon
Body Glove Women's Smoothies Drew Bikini Top

Available in cup sizes D-F, this bikini top has a fully adjustable tie back to fit any band size.

$64$42
$59$25

Best Tankinis for Summer 2023

In a shocking turn of events, tankinis are making a comeback for summer 2023. With all the coverage of a one-piece with the convenience of a bikini, we're happy to add these styles to our swimsuit wardrobe once again.

Frankies Bikinis Penelope Ruffle Tankini
Frankies Bikinis Penelope Ruffle Tankini
Frankies Bikinis
Frankies Bikinis Penelope Ruffle Tankini

Tankinis are making a comeback, and we're loving this ruffled tie-front top for the beach and beyond.

$125
$85
Old Navy Scoop-Neck Tankini Swim Top
Old Navy Scoop-Neck Tankini Swim Top
Old Navy
Old Navy Scoop-Neck Tankini Swim Top

Another adorable lemon-printed suit, this time with a tankini silhouette.

$40$25
$20$13
Summersalt The Cinched Tankini
Summersalt The Cinched Tankini
Summersalt
Summersalt The Cinched Tankini

An adjustable cinch at the bust makes this a great option for all chest sizes.

$65
$45
Panache Anya Riva Underwire Tankini Top
Anya Riva Underwire Tankini Top
Bare Necessities
Panache Anya Riva Underwire Tankini Top

Underwire cups give this tankini top some extra support.

$83
$36
Athleta Plunge Tankini A-C
Athleta Plunge Tankini A-C
Athleta
Athleta Plunge Tankini A-C

This classic tankini is made with recycled nylon and LYCRA spandex for a durable, stretchy fit.

$69$50
$49$40

Best Tummy Concealing Swimwear for 2023

The best kind of swimsuit is one that makes you feel good about yourself, so we've included our favorite shaping and concealing options for summer. No matter if you're postpartum or simply want some extra coverage and support in the tummy area, these suits are sure to put a smile on your face. 

Summersalt The Sidestroke
Summersalt The Sidestroke
Summersalt
Summersalt The Sidestroke

Summersalt's best-selling Sidestroke is beloved for its superior compressive abilities and stylish silhouette.

$95
SPANX Pique Bikini
SPANX Pique Bikini
SPANX
SPANX Pique Bikini

High-waisted shaping bottoms gives this bikini plenty of tummy coverage.

$88
$98
La Blanca Women's Island Goddess Tummy-Control Strappy One-Piece Swimsuit
La Blanca Women's Island Goddess Tummy-Control Strappy One-Piece Swimsuit
Macy's
La Blanca Women's Island Goddess Tummy-Control Strappy One-Piece Swimsuit

"The bathing suit is a literal miracle worker!" wrote one happy reviewer who is four months postpartum. "I was definitely feeling self conscious in a bathing suit, but am so glad I ordered this one because I now feel so confident."

$125$94
WITH CODE SUMMER
Old Navy Scoop-Neck Bikini Swim Top
Old Navy Scoop-Neck Bikini Swim Top
Old Navy
Old Navy Scoop-Neck Bikini Swim Top

With its longline top and high-waisted bottoms, this bikini provides plenty of coverage while still showing skin.

$35$28
$25$20
Smismivo Strapless One Piece Swimsuit
Smismivo Strapless One Piece Swimsuit
Amazon
Smismivo Strapless One Piece Swimsuit

The ruching on this strapless swimsuit style makes it flattering for most figures, but it's the hot pink that we really love. 

$33

