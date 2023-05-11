Good American Drops New Swimwear to Heat Up Your Summer Wardrobe

Memorial Day is right around the corner, meaning summer is on the horizon and it's probably time to invest in a really great new swimsuit or bikini. If you love keeping up with the Kardashians' style, you need to check out Good American, the brand that Khloe co-founded with Emma Grede. Good American launched its first size-inclusive Good Swim range in 2020, followed by incredibly flattering swimwear collections that keep you feeling comfortable both in and out of the water.

Today, Good American just dropped new swimsuits to help us all get ready for the summer heat. From scoop neck bikini tops to curve-hugging Compression Swim Tees, the new Good Swim includes breakthrough swimwear in every size, style and color imaginable.

Shop Good Swim

Good American's swimwear is made to look just as chic lounging by the pool as it is styled with your favorite pair of jeans. Whether you're in search of full coverage or going for the barely-there look, you're bound to find the perfect fit for upcoming beach trips, pool days and island excursions.

The innovative clothing brand, founded by Khloe Kardashian and Emma Grede, has been pushing the envelope in the fashion industry since their launch in 2016. Good American makes it a mission to provide all body types sleek and stylish apparel. Beloved for its inclusive size range and incredibly flattering jeans, Good American's sexy cuts simultaneously hold you in and show you off.

Make a splash showing up in one of Good American's vibrant swimwear options, ranging from confidence boosting one-pieces to swim shorts. No matter which style you choose from the new line, it's safe to say you'll be sizzling this summer in one of the hottest swimwear lines of the season. Shop our favorite Good American swimwear and cover-ups below.

Compressions Showoff Swimsuit Good American Compressions Showoff Swimsuit Fashionably fit for beach day or runway, the fierce one-piece was designed for you to strut your stuff and own your curves. This is the curve-hugging, shape-enhancing, confidence boosting essential for your swim wardrobe. $119 Shop Now

Compressions Swim Top Good American Compressions Swim Top Good American's scoop neck bikini top now comes in smoothing and shaping compression fabric that molds to your body. $75 Shop Now

Compression Swim Tee Good American Compression Swim Tee The cropped Compression Swim Tee is cut from a soft compression fabric that keeps molds to your body while comfortably holding you in. $89 Shop Now

Monokini Good American Monokini A one-piece and bikini fusion creates the totally stylish Good American Monokini. Attached on the sides, this one-piece gives you everything you love about the standard bikini. $89 Shop Now

Twist Mini Sarong Good American Twist Mini Sarong Don't forget your matching cover up. The adorable twist-style is breezy and gives you freedom to move without restriction. $55 Shop Now

Always Fits Boy Swim Shorts Good American Always Fits Boy Swim Shorts The Always Fits Boy Shorts is perfect for all your beach, pool, and vacation needs. It is made from a crinkle material adapts to your body changes and moves and grows with you each wear. $59 Shop Now

