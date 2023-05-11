Shopping

Mindy Kaling Teams Up with Andie Swim On Colorful Swimwear Collection: Shop Sustainable Styles for Summer

By Lauren Gruber
With bathing suit season finally here, we're realizing that our swim wardrobe could use a serious update.  Thankfully, Andie Swim just teamed up with comedian Mindy Kaling on a swimwear collection full of modern silhouettes in high-quality fabrics.

"These pieces make me feel young and carefree — they're not too revealing, they give me support where I need it and the colors are gorgeous," Kaling told People about the collection. "I'm not someone where every piece of clothing is flattering on me. I am curvy and I have big thighs, and the collection is great for my body type. And I think a lot of women will like it for themselves as well."

Shop Mindy x Andie Swim

Kaling is beloved for her colorful personality, so it only makes sense that the actress and screenwriter would create swimwear just as vibrant as she is. Each piece from the collection comes in bright hues — cerulean, deep teal, golden yellow — as well as classic black.

The collection's one-pieces, bikinis and cover-ups come in sizes XS-XXXL, with prices ranging from $52-$128. Plus, every style is made with Andie Swim's eco nylon — made from 80% recycled fabric.

Below, shop adorable new styles from Mindy Kaling's collab with Andie Swim.

The Laguna One Piece
The Laguna One Piece
Andie Swim
The Laguna One Piece

This suit is the definition of "business in the front, party in the back" with a simple neckline and low back with cheeky coverage.

$112
The Malibu One Piece
The Malibu One Piece
Andie Swim
The Malibu One Piece

Choose to show some skin or keep things covered up thanks to a versatile snap-front neckline.

$112
The Bermuda Top
The Bermuda Top
Andie Swim
The Bermuda Top

This underwire bikini top is an especially great option for larger chests.

$72
The High Waisted Bottom
The High Waisted Bottom
Andie Swim
The High Waisted Bottom

Get comfortable coverage in a pair of high-waisted bottoms that sit just bellow the belly button.

$52
The Maya Sarong
The Maya Sarong
Andie Swim
The Maya Sarong

Covering up is a cinch with this beachy tie-waist sarong.

$68
The Marco One Piece
The Marco One Piece
Andie Swim
The Marco One Piece

A plunging neckline makes this one-piece a sultry choice for summer.

$112
The Amor Top
The Amor Top
Andie Swim
The Amor Top

Popcorn-textured fabric gives this v-neck bikini top a playful look.

$72
The Bikini Bottom
The Bikini Bottom
Andie Swim
The Bikini Bottom

With its classic low-rise fit and medium coverage, this bikini bottom is a staple piece of swimwear.

$56
The Amalfi
The Amalfi
Andie Swim
The Amalfi

Understated and elegant, this classic one-piece has adjustable straps and compressive fabric for support.

$112
The Maya Dress
The Maya Dress
Andie Swim
The Maya Dress

Made from water-friendly swim fabric, this mini dress can go from the beach to brunch with ease.

$128

