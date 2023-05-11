With bathing suit season finally here, we're realizing that our swim wardrobe could use a serious update. Thankfully, Andie Swim just teamed up with comedian Mindy Kaling on a swimwear collection full of modern silhouettes in high-quality fabrics.

"These pieces make me feel young and carefree — they're not too revealing, they give me support where I need it and the colors are gorgeous," Kaling told People about the collection. "I'm not someone where every piece of clothing is flattering on me. I am curvy and I have big thighs, and the collection is great for my body type. And I think a lot of women will like it for themselves as well."

Shop Mindy x Andie Swim

Kaling is beloved for her colorful personality, so it only makes sense that the actress and screenwriter would create swimwear just as vibrant as she is. Each piece from the collection comes in bright hues — cerulean, deep teal, golden yellow — as well as classic black.

The collection's one-pieces, bikinis and cover-ups come in sizes XS-XXXL, with prices ranging from $52-$128. Plus, every style is made with Andie Swim's eco nylon — made from 80% recycled fabric.

Below, shop adorable new styles from Mindy Kaling's collab with Andie Swim.

The Amalfi Andie Swim The Amalfi Understated and elegant, this classic one-piece has adjustable straps and compressive fabric for support. $112 Shop Now

