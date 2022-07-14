Demi Moore is a world-renowned actress and best-selling author with a nearly endless list of credentials, but she recently added another title: swimwear designer. The second drop of Moore's first-ever swimwear collection has officially arrived at Andie Swim, featuring vintage-inspired styles made to empower women of all ages with stylish swimwear.

The star has always been in love with fashion, and it shows. Just look at her carpet looks! Whether Moore is attending the Venice Gala or a birthday party, Moore always dons elegant looks. So, it isn't surprising that Moore has teamed up with Andie Swim for a second time to make everyone's summer a little more stylish with a limited-edition swimwear collection.

The Demi Moore x Andie Swim Collection includes one-piece swimsuits and bikini pieces specifically designed by Moore. In fact, her world travels and vintage swimwear styles from the '30s and '40s inspired her swimsuit collection. Moore notes, "Working directly with the Andie team to create meaningful swim pieces influenced by my penchant for vintage fashion, while keeping in mind women at every stage of their lives, was an inspiring and fulfilling experience."

Andie Swim is known for crafting supportive swimsuits and beachwear, so it's no wonder Moore is excited to work with the brand again. The Demi Moore x Andie Swim Collection houses an array of swimwear designs that match anyone's aesthetic. Moore designed The Monaco Bottom with ruffles and a high waist that combine some '30s swimsuit styles with modern trends. Whereas, The Marseilles is a one-piece, low-cut swimsuit equipped with a low back (so you can get a nice sun-kissed glow).

To ensure you'll have a one-of-a-kind style at the beach this summer, the Demi Moore x Andie Swim Collection houses a variety of unique fabrics and prints. The entire collab has comfortable swimwear ranging from $75 to $155, so you can find a new swimsuit that fits your vacation budget.

Continue scrolling to shop some of our favorite crochet bikini tops, firework-printed one-pieces swimsuits and more beachwear from the Demi Moore x Andie Swim Collection.

