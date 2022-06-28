Renowned actress Demi Moore has a lengthy lookbook of styles we could only dream of pulling off, but thankfully you don't need to book Moore's stylist to shop the same stylish swimsuits. Right now, you can shop Demi's favorite swimwear at the Andie Swim Vacation Sale and get 20% off with the code VACAY20.

Shop Demi's Favorites

Your summer should be spent reading your favorite book poolside or splashing in the ocean. Naturally, you want a swimsuit that can keep up with all your summer adventures (even if lounging around is the only bullet point on your vacation agenda). Apart from being known as Moore's go-to swimwear brand, Andie Swim is known for creating supportive swimsuits for you to swim or lounge stylishly and comfortably.

Whether you prefer a two-piece, one-piece or even a button-down bathing suit, Andie Swim has every best-selling style currently marked down for your summer adventures. For last-minute Fourth of July bikinis or something that you'll wear for several summers to come, check out the best Demi Moore-approved swimsuits from Andie Swim below — and shop them while they're still on sale.

The Malibu Andie The Malibu The button front adds a unique detail to this design. Shop this Andie Swim best seller in bright cherry red or any of the other 6 bold colorways. $95 $76 Buy Now

The Santorini Top Andie The Santorini Top Opt for a blue floral print this season to spruce up your beach wear. BTW, this print is a limited-edition pattern, and it's already running low in several sizes. $70 $49 Buy Now

The Fiji Andie The Fiji The Fiji is a showstopper. It has a cheeky bottom coverage, high leg cut, open back and wrap-around tie straps. $75 $56 Buy Now

The Amalfi Andie The Amalfi The Amalfi one-piece is an instant classic. The brand's signature maillot has a scoop neck, adjustable spaghetti straps and medium coverage. $110 $88 Buy Now

The Mykonos Andie The Mykonos Built with a supportive top, you can wear this plunging neckline to all your summer events. Just don't forget your sunscreen. $95 $76 Buy Now

The Havana Top Andie The Havana Top This square neck swimsuit top gives you an elegant but structured look for the summer. Plus, the wide straps make you feel just a bit more supported. $50 $40 Buy Now

The Santorini Andie The Santorini The tie-front detail on this one-piece swimsuit makes this a standout style. Not to mention, the glossy nylon fabric is sure to make you look like you're glistening as you sunbathe. $110 $77 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

10 Celebrity-Approved Swimsuits to Refresh Your Summer Style

18 Best One-Piece Swimsuits Under $35 on Amazon

The 10 Best Maternity Swimsuits That Are Both Comfortable and Stylish

The Revlon Hair Dryer Brush Is On Sale for 32% Off at Amazon

The Best Athleisure and Activewear on Amazon Ahead of Amazon Prime Day

Early Prime Day Deals on Devices: Sales on TVs, Blink Cameras and More

Best Beauty Sales Right Now: SkinStore, Vitruvi, Herbivore, and More