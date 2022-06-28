Demi Moore's Favorite Swimsuits Are on Sale Right Now and These 10 Deals Are Too Good to Pass Up
Renowned actress Demi Moore has a lengthy lookbook of styles we could only dream of pulling off, but thankfully you don't need to book Moore's stylist to shop the same stylish swimsuits. Right now, you can shop Demi's favorite swimwear at the Andie Swim Vacation Sale and get 20% off with the code VACAY20.
Your summer should be spent reading your favorite book poolside or splashing in the ocean. Naturally, you want a swimsuit that can keep up with all your summer adventures (even if lounging around is the only bullet point on your vacation agenda). Apart from being known as Moore's go-to swimwear brand, Andie Swim is known for creating supportive swimsuits for you to swim or lounge stylishly and comfortably.
Whether you prefer a two-piece, one-piece or even a button-down bathing suit, Andie Swim has every best-selling style currently marked down for your summer adventures. For last-minute Fourth of July bikinis or something that you'll wear for several summers to come, check out the best Demi Moore-approved swimsuits from Andie Swim below — and shop them while they're still on sale.
The button front adds a unique detail to this design. Shop this Andie Swim best seller in bright cherry red or any of the other 6 bold colorways.
Opt for a blue floral print this season to spruce up your beach wear. BTW, this print is a limited-edition pattern, and it's already running low in several sizes.
These cheeky bikini bottoms in the limited-edition blue floral pattern would go great with a solid blue top or a matching printed top.
The Fiji is a showstopper. It has a cheeky bottom coverage, high leg cut, open back and wrap-around tie straps.
The Amalfi one-piece is an instant classic. The brand's signature maillot has a scoop neck, adjustable spaghetti straps and medium coverage.
Built with a supportive top, you can wear this plunging neckline to all your summer events. Just don't forget your sunscreen.
A bikini bottom is a classic style to pair with any swimwear top. Choose from various color options and patterns (including some limited-edition hues) before you set off on your next beach getaway.
The High Waisted Bottom offers full coverage, a mid-rise and a classic style that you can mix and match with your favorite bikini tops.
This square neck swimsuit top gives you an elegant but structured look for the summer. Plus, the wide straps make you feel just a bit more supported.
The tie-front detail on this one-piece swimsuit makes this a standout style. Not to mention, the glossy nylon fabric is sure to make you look like you're glistening as you sunbathe.
