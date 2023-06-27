Now that summer is here, we all need to incorporate sunscreen lotion into our daily skincare ritual, applying full protection even if the sun is not shining everyday. While there are a lot of options for skin protection out there, it is important to take your unique skin into consideration.

Sun protection is hands-down the most important step in your skincare routine. It protects you from the sun damage of UVA rays and UVB rays, which ranges from dark spots, skin damage and premature aging to melanoma to skin cancer. SPF sunscreen is something that you need to wear every single day for UVA and UVB rays protection.

Beauty brands have realized that the best way to get us to wear sunscreen consistently is by creating the best sunscreen products that we actually want to wear — and as a result, the past few years have seen some pretty incredible innovations in formulas. The SPF of today is lightweight, blends easily and provides other skincare benefits, like protection from antioxidants or a hydration boost.

Below, shop ET's recommendations for the best sunscreen to provide unparalleled protection for your face, body, and sensitive skin this summer.

Best Sunscreens for Face:

Glossier Invisible Shield Glossier Glossier Invisible Shield The Glossier Invisible Shield sunscreen is the sunscreen for people who hate sunscreen. Invisible shield is lightweight SPF 35 water-gel formulation that feels like a serum yet protects your skin from harmful UV rays. $25 Shop Now

Tula Brightening Serum Skin Tint Sunscreen Tula Tula Brightening Serum Skin Tint Sunscreen This Tula formula combines sunscreen and a tinted moisturizer creating a weightless skin tint packed with skin-first ingredients to boost your daily glow while protecting your skin from UV rays. Find the perfect match for your skin tone online. $40 Shop Now

Colorescience Sunforgettable Brush-On Sunscreen SPF 50 Colorscience Colorescience Sunforgettable Brush-On Sunscreen SPF 50 If you’re the type of person who forgets to reapply or worries about ruining your makeup, then you need to check out this powder product. This facial sunscreen comes in a self-contained brush that you simply dust on top of your skin whenever you need a re-up on SPF. We wouldn’t recommend using this as your primary means of sun safety (it can be tricky to ensure you've covered everywhere adequately), but it’s a convenient way to keep your skin protected against UV rays. $69 Shop Now

Shiseido Clear Sunscreen Stick Sephora Shiseido Clear Sunscreen Stick The award-winning sunscreen is not only formulated well for your skin, but with the travel sized packaging, this is the best sunscreen style for reapplying conveniently on the go. $30 Shop Now

Coola Full Spectrum Sun Silk Drops Amazon Coola Full Spectrum Sun Silk Drops This genius product protects you from not just sun damage but also the increasing threat of high-energy visible light (HEV). Yes, that’s right: There are more forces at work than just UV radiation trying to hurt your appearance. Scientists have found that we expose ourselves to damaging blue-violet and invisible light that our digital devices emit. This full-spectrum SPF fluid contains a specific HEV filter alongside the UVA and UVB protection. It has a clean formula infused with organic botanical extracts and is an absolute joy to apply — this sun protection product will make your skin feel silky and soft to the touch almost immediately. $48 Shop Now

Best Sunscreens for Body:

Best Sunscreens for Sensitive Skin:

EltaMD Skincare UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46 Skinstore EltaMD Skincare UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46 Walk into any dermatologist’s office and you’ll see a bottle of this unassuming sun protector on their shelves. That’s because this broad spectrum sunscreen formula is safe for sensitive skin and made for those who have acne prone skin or suffer from rosacea and other sensitivity issues — some dermatologists even use it on patients post-laser or chemical peel (yes, it’s that non-irritating). If SPF lotions in the past have left your face red and stinging or caused you to break out, this face sunscreen is definitely one to try to protect you from sun exposure. $39 Shop Now

Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen Supergoop! Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen If you’re the type of person who thinks sunscreen is a pain, then let the weightless wonder that is Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen change your mind and protect you against harmful UV rays. It’s invisible (no white cast!), scent-free and so lightweight that you won’t be able to tell the difference between this and your regular face moisturizer and you won't feel like you have oily skin. Bonus: It also has makeup-gripping properties, which makes this sun protection work fabulously as a primer. $38 Shop Now

BLUE LIZARD Sensitive Mineral Sunscreen Amazon BLUE LIZARD Sensitive Mineral Sunscreen Tired of searching for the right sunscreen that offers reliable protection without causing irritation? Try out this mineral sunscreen from Blue Lizard that contains zinc oxide and provides efficient UV defense, rubs in easily, and has zero fragrance. This sunscreen that works well on kids is also priced at a reasonable value. $15 $13 Shop Now

