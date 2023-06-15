If you were on the makeup scene back in 2016, you remember how popular the liquid matte lipstick look was. And as much as we loved how long-lasting those formulas were, they also had a tendency to make our lips drier than the Sahara.

Thankfully, Charlotte Tilbury just launched a summer-ready lipstick that gives the same matte look we know and love with a wearable, moisturizing formula.

The celeb-loved beauty brand tapped Bella Hadid for the Airbrush Flawless Filter Lip Blur campaign, and we have to say it's a match made in heaven. You can channel your inner supermodel in eight new shades ranging from eye-popping bright red to subtle nudes. The best part? Its hydrating formula doesn't crease, dry, feather, or settle into fine lines.

Below, we've rounded up even more Charlotte Tilbury best-sellers to shop, from the TikTok-famous Hollywood Flawless Filter to the Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray — a must-have for summer.

Beauty Light Wand Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Light Wand Get glowing cheekbones with Charlotte's illuminating wand, available in seven shimmering shades including the brand new Pinkgasm Sunset. $42 Shop Now

Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray Lock in your makeup with this lightweight, hydrating spray that keeps skin feeling soft and smooth with an infusion of Japanese green tea. $38 Shop Now

