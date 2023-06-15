Bella Hadid and Charlotte Tilbury Team Up to Launch New Airbrush Flawless Lip Blur Lipstick
If you were on the makeup scene back in 2016, you remember how popular the liquid matte lipstick look was. And as much as we loved how long-lasting those formulas were, they also had a tendency to make our lips drier than the Sahara.
Thankfully, Charlotte Tilbury just launched a summer-ready lipstick that gives the same matte look we know and love with a wearable, moisturizing formula.
The celeb-loved beauty brand tapped Bella Hadid for the Airbrush Flawless Filter Lip Blur campaign, and we have to say it's a match made in heaven. You can channel your inner supermodel in eight new shades ranging from eye-popping bright red to subtle nudes. The best part? Its hydrating formula doesn't crease, dry, feather, or settle into fine lines.
Achieve the signature Charlotte Tilbury airbrushed look with the brand's latest launch, a non-drying matte lipstick.
Below, we've rounded up even more Charlotte Tilbury best-sellers to shop, from the TikTok-famous Hollywood Flawless Filter to the Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray — a must-have for summer.
One of the most sought-after lip products on the market, Charlotte Tilbury's Lip Cheat lip liner is waterproof and long-lasting, so the wearer can enjoy tinted lips without feathering or transfer.
The TikTok-famous complexion booster that blurs, smooths, and illuminates for a real-life filter effect is Gigi Hadid's secret to camera-ready skin.
Get glowing cheekbones with Charlotte's illuminating wand, available in seven shimmering shades including the brand new Pinkgasm Sunset.
Lock in your makeup with this lightweight, hydrating spray that keeps skin feeling soft and smooth with an infusion of Japanese green tea.
This new shade of cream eyeshadow is perfect for summer with a sunset-inspired golden-pink hue.
This powder blush from Charlotte Tilbury contains light-reflecting pigments for a subtle sheen.
This easy-to-blend contour wand gets you sculpted and snatched in seconds.
This ultra-fine finishing and setting powder from legendary makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury is designed to create a blurring effect while feeling lightweight on the skin.
