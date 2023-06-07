It's June, which means that Pride Month has officially arrived! And while the resurgence in bright, rainbow-wrapped cosmetic collections might add a colorful touch to the shelves at your local beauty supplier, we all know that truly showing up and showing out for the LGBTQ+ community requires —rather, deserves — much more than performative ally-ship.

Through Pride Month and beyond, there are a number of great ways to amplify queer voices and celebrate the LGBTQ+ community's impact within our greater culture. One great, actionable way to start? Shop from the wide array of LGBTQ-owned beauty brands that are putting their money where their mouth is when it comes to demonstrating palpable support for the queer community — and churning out some seriously great skincare, hair and makeup products, in the process.

From cult-favorite brands such as Peace Out, Isle of Paradise and Common Heir to beloved beauty retailers Malin + Goetz, SolaWave and Boy Smells, there are a number of LGBTQ-owned beauty brands that are working to celebrate individuality through their thoughtful product selections — all while helping to create safe spaces and ultimately champion gender expression beyond the binary.

Ahead, shop ET's picks for the 11 best LGBTQ-owned beauty brands to support now and always. Plus, check out the 50 best LGBTQ shows to stream and more of our favorite LGBTQ-owned brands to shop.

Let's face it: Skin imperfections can be incredibly frustrating, but they don't have to stop you from feeling like your best self. That's the idea behind Peace Out, an LGBT-founded skincare company that provides playful solutions to your biggest skincare woes.

Aside from retinol sticks and undereye patches, Peace Out is most famous for its acne dots, a hydrocolloid dressing that speeds up healing while protecting your zit from dirt and grime. Plus, they keep you from picking at your skin.

Acne patches have become one of our favorite skincare trends of the last year, making a painful pimple feel like an art project. Right now, you can shop Peace Out's limited-edition pride acne dots.

JVN helps users to embrace shiny, healthier locks year-round. But this June in particular, Jonathan Van Ness’ beloved haircare brand has released an exclusive Pride Hair Set featuring two best-sellers: the leave-in conditioning mist and nourishing shine drops. The best part? Not only does the bundle let you save on both products, but 10% of profits will go towards GLSEN, a nonprofit dedicated to creating safer learning environments for LGBTQ+ youths.

As a gender-neutral fragrance brand, inclusivity is at the forefront of Snif's mission — with a wide-ranging collection of fresh perfumes, candles and other thoughtfully-crafted scents built on the basis of authenticity and without gendered language in mind.

TikTok is obsessed with Isle of Paradise's glow-getting products – and we are, too. The brand is famous for its vegan-friendly, cruelty-free line of gradual and instant self-tanning waters, face drops, mousses and more. Just in time for summer, secure yourself some new bronzing skincare from a brand you can feel good about.

Founded by life and business partners Matthew Malin and Andrew Goetz, Malin + Goetz has built a renowned reputation for their sustainable and LGBTQ-friendly company principles. If you're in the market for a luxury hand soap, gentle skincare or a new signature home and body fragrance, consider shopping Malin+Goetz's stylish line of products.

Odds are, if you've been in a trendy boutique as of late, you've probably seen a Boy Smells candle.

What started off as a kitchen experiment between Matthew Herman and David Kien became one of the top indie brands in the fragrance world — even leading to a collaboration with Kacey Musgraves. The "genderful" candle brand has also ventured into fine fragrances if you're in the market for a new perfume.

Whether you're in search of a signature scent for your home or a luxe gift that won't break the bank, Boy Smells has you covered with a range of innovative fragrances for the home and body.

Boy Smells Gardener Scented Candle Amazon Boy Smells Gardener Scented Candle Tomatoes may not be the first thing that comes to mind when you think of typical candle scents, but ripe, juicy vine fruits mixed with white tea and honeysuckle makes this the perfect candle to burn for summer. $38 Shop Now

So many celebrities — from White Lotus stars Jennifer Coolidge and Meghann Fahy to fellow HBO darlings Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Pedro Pascal and Sydney Sweeney — are fans of SolaWave's advanced skincare wand, which offers advanced red light therapy treatments right at home. Right now, you can snag the Hollywood-approved product on sale for 50% off.

As the company known for the rebirth of the faux freckle trend, it comes as no surprise that Freck Beauty is loved by makeup gurus, influencers and celebs alike for its commitment to highlighting and celebrating individuality — always.

Perhaps implied by the name, Undefined has a purpose-driven mission to "democratize beauty," leaving it undefined and attainable for any and everyone's personal needs. From nourishing R&R serums to adaptogen-infused chocolate bars and basically every other wellness goodie under the sun, Undefined is home to it all.

Created by chief product officer Angela Ubias and CEO Cary Lin, Common Heir is hailed as being one of today's premier beauty brands — celebrated for its unique product selection and thoughtfully curated business model. As a queer and WOC-founded company, the brand is also dedicated to improving the greater beauty industry through the use of clean solutions and biodegradable (yet still totally adorable) packaging.

Common Heir Vitamin C Serum Anthropologie Common Heir Vitamin C Serum "This Vitamin C Serum has been life changing in my skincare routine," raved one reviewer. "It is hydrating, smoothing & leaves my skin with the best glow. I always feel, "lit from within" after I apply this serum every morning. On top of that, it is 100% plastic-free! I love that you can boil the capsules after use, and that the biodegradable, plant-based capsules keep the Vitamin C Serum from oxidizing. I feel happy knowing that every time I use this Vitamin C Serum I am helping my skin, and the planet!" $88 Shop Now

As a hair color company, Madison Reed is responsible for some of today's best and most accessible hair products — many of which are available at both Ulta and Target. Besides crafting a brand reputation that's rooted in both equity and inclusion, Madison Reed has also worked to form a partnership with The Trevor Project, which is a nonprofit organization that operates as the world’s largest suicide prevention and mental health organization for members of the queer community.

