Shop These Celeb-Approved Hydrating Under-Eye Patches from Peter Thomas Roth, tarte and More
With Spring here, we found the solution to achieving brighter eyes and fighting dark circles for a more radiant look — eye patches. Whether you spend hours staring at your phone's tiny screen, type email after email all day long, or skimp on getting eight hours of sleep, your eyes are bound to feel and look exhausted. Dark circles, fine lines and bags are bound to arise despite your best efforts. If your go-to eye cream isn't cutting it, you may want to incorporate under-eye masks into your skincare routine for an extra boost of moisture.
Not only do under-eye patches make for a fun selfie, but they also provide instant relief to tired skin. So many celebs, from Gwyneth Paltrow and Selena Gomez to Kyle Richards and Kourtney Kardashian, are turning to eye masks to keep their delicate under-eyes hydrated. The stick-on patches, which can be kept in the fridge for an extra cooling effect, work to soothe your skin while targeting wrinkles and dark circles with ingredients such as hyaluronic acid and vitamin C.
Below, we've rounded up our favorite under-eye masks to try, whether you're looking to splurge or save. From Peter Thomas Roth's celeb-approved luxurious gold patches to an affordable favorite from Pacifica, you can treat yourself to the skin-soothing effects of eye masks at any budget.
Selena Gomez protects the delicate skin of her under-eyes with these gel patches from Peter Thomas Roth. Made with intensely hydrating Hyaluronic Acids and colloidal gold, this luxury treatment provides a boost of moisture to instantly soothe and firm your skin.
"I absolutely adore these," raved one reviewer of tarte's skin-soothing under eye patches. "I use them whenever I feel like I need a little extra hydration. They are so lightweight, I forget I have them on. I keep mine in the fridge and love the cooling effect when I apply them."
Brighten, revitalize and depuff your under eye for this spring.
Soothe puffy eyes and reduce under-eye discoloration with these biocellulose under-eye patches. Like many of Peace Out Skincare products, the Puffy Eye Patches are completely biodegradable (and the packaging they come in is completely recyclable).
Vegan and cruelty-free, Pacifica's under-eye masks revitalize your skin with a blend of vitamin C, marine plant extracts, aloe and hyaluronic acid.
Actress Jessica Alba adores the ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Hydra-Gel Eye Masks for getting rid of dark under-eye circles.
Treat your eyes to a luxurious mask made with colloidal gold and collagen for a burst of hydration.
Shop this celeb-loved beauty brand to reduce your dark circles, fine lines and wrinkles.
These foil patches from Wander Beauty give tired eyes a refresh while visibly brightening, hydrating and reducing the appearance of dark circles.
Estée Lauder is beloved for its tried-and-true makeup line, but its skincare options, including this luxe set of eye masks, are just as splurge-worthy.
An infusion of vitamin C, hyaluronic acid and niancinamide work to brighten your under-eyes and hydrate the delicate skin.
Kristen Bell, Kaley Cuoco and Kourtney Kardashian are all fans of these sleek, hydro gel patches which work to "firm and tone," — according to the retailer.
These Gwyneth Paltrow-approved eye masks are 100% natural, vegan and cruelty-free.
RELATED CONTENT:
Kyle Richards' 24K Gold Peter Thomas Roth Eye Patches Fights Wrinkles, Dark Circles and More — Shop on Amazon
The Best Anti-Aging Eye Creams to Treat and Brighten Dark Circles, Puffy Eyes and Wrinkles
The Best Skincare and Beauty Products We Found on Amazon For Glowy Skin This Spring
12 Best Anti-Aging Serums of 2023: Shop Obagi, The Ordinary and More
The Celeb-Favorite Solawave Skincare Wand Is More Than 40% Off
Save Up to 40% On NuFace Skincare Devices, Attachments and Serums
Save Big on Skincare During SkinStore's Friends & Family Sale
Shop the 25 Best Skincare and Beauty Products on Amazon
Millie Bobby Brown Reveals Her Skincare Routine on Instagram
The 11 Best Neck Creams, Serums and Treatments for Firmer Skin in 2023
The 10 Best Pimple Patches to Clear Your Acne Breakouts
12 Black-Owned Skincare and Haircare Brands Celebs Adore
The 10 Best Pimple Patches to Clear Your Acne Breakouts
15 Meghan Markle-Approved Makeup and Skincare Products to Use in 2023