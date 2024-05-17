Amazon's Memorial Day sale includes discounts on premium beauty products from brands like Gucci, Foreo and more.
Amazon's Memorial Day Sale is helping us refresh our beauty routine for the new season. Beauty lovers know that a routine restock can get pricey fast, but as most seasoned shoppers are aware, Amazon is always buzzing with discounts on the most in-demand and viral products. If you've been wanting to give upgrade your everyday go-to's or try out a splurge-worthy product, now is the time.
Luxury beauty favorites are seeing discounts of up to a whopping 50% off at Amazon. From moisturizers to facial tools and makeup, premium beauty buys are much more affordable right now. From Gucci Bloom perfume to the Shark FlexStyle and Therabody TheraFace, you can save on some of the most coveted fragrances, skincare, hair care and makeup.
Ahead, we’ve rounded up some of the best luxury beauty deals available at Amazon ahead of Memorial Day including items that rarely go on sale. We recommend getting a jump on our list before these discounts disappear.
Best Amazon Deals on Luxury Beauty
Gucci Bloom Eau de Parfum
Capturing the rich scent of a thriving garden, Gucci Bloom features a bouquet of tuberose, jasmine and Rangoon Creeper, a powdery floral from South India.
Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Pure Luxury Lift & Firm Hydra-Gel Eye Patches
Protect the delicate skin of your under-eyes with these gel patches from Peter Thomas Roth. Made with intensely hydrating Hyaluronic Acids and colloidal gold, this luxury treatment provides a boost of moisture to instantly soothe and firm your skin. On sale for it's lowest price ever, now's the time to shop the celeb-loved eye patches.
Mario Badescu Facial Spray Collection
This set includes celeb-loved Mario Badescu's three facial sprays that can easily be incorporated into your day-to-night regimen.
Gucci Bloom Ambrosia di Fiori Eau de Parfum
Gucci's floral fragrance is great for daily wear and is nearly 40% off right now. The spring blend has jasmine bud, Rangoon creeper, Indian tuberose, damask rose, and Tuscan orris.
Shark HD430 FlexStyle Air Styling & Drying System
This 5 piece air dryer and styling system eliminates the need for multiple styling tools clogging up your bathroom closet.
Therabody TheraFace PRO Percussive Skin Care Device
Reduce tension and relax facial muscles with the technology behind Theragun percussive therapy, now adapted for the face. From skin-toning-microcurrent to rejuvenating LED light therapy, you can combine and customize facial health therapies in one device.
FOREO Luna 3 Facial Cleansing Device
With over 2,900 5-star reviews, this soft skincare device features silicone touchpoints that are said to lift away dirt and oil with a 1-minute cleansing routine while a firming facial massage leaves skin smoother.
Marc Jacobs Daisy Eau De Toilette
Top notes of strawberry, violet leaves and pink grapefruit make this a celebrated modern classic.
Laura Geller Baked Balance-N-Glow Illuminating Foundation
Available in nine shades, this foundation from Laura Geller adjusts to your skin tone and is infused with Vitamin C that will give light to medium coverage upon application.
FOREO Bear
The Bear is an FDA-cleared full-facial toning device with five microcurrent intensities to reduce the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, and sagging skin. T-Sonic pulsations energize the skin for a stimulating facial treatment.
Shark HyperAir Hair Blow Dryer
According to Shark, this unique hair styling set boasts a HyperAIR IQ technology that works to provide ultra-fast drying "with no heat damage," the brand claims.
Ulike Laser Hair Removal
Get ready to stop shaving and start seeing results. This at-home hair removal kit can be used on men and women, and with just three treatments per week for three weeks, hair growth will be visibly slowed. This kit has the essentials needed for laser hair removal at home.
Versace Bright Crystal Eau de Toilette
This enchanting fragrance features high notes of Yuzu and Pomegranate layered over a base of musky Mahogany and Amber. Radiant, distinctly feminine Peony, Lotus and Magnolia make up the middle.
For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.
