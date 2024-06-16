Vivienne Jolie-Pitt is at the Tony Awards! On Sunday, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's 15-year-old daughter stepped out to attend the 77th annual ceremony alongside her famous mom.

The mother-daughter duo stunned in elegant looks, with Vivienne opting for a teal and white suit sans dinner jacket and Angelina sporting a gorgeous draped gown in a matching color. The pair was on hand to support their Broadway musical, The Outsiders, which is nominated for 12 trophies at the Ariana DeBose-hosted ceremony.

Angelina, 49, who's set to present during the ceremony, is a producer for The Outsiders. Vivienne, meanwhile, worked as a producer's assistant on the show. In April, Vivienne attended the opening night performance of The Outsiders alongside her mom, posing for pics on the red carpet.

Shortly thereafter, Vivienne made headlines for appearing in The Outsiders playbill as Vivienne Jolie, rather than Vivienne Jolie-Pitt. A source later told ET that Vivienne asked to drop her dad's surname.

Vivienne Jolie-Pitt and Angelina Jolie attend the 2024 Tony Awards - Getty Images

Angelina and Brad -- who ended their more-than decade-long romance in 2016 -- share six kids: Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and 15-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.

Vivienne's decision to drop Pitt from her name for the show followed her older sister, Zahara's, similar stance. The teen introduced herself as "Zahara Marley Jolie" during a sorority ceremony event at Spelman College in Atlanta, Georgia.

Shiloh, meanwhile, appears to be the first Jolie-Pitt child to take legal action regarding their name. A source previously told ET that Shiloh filed the papers asking to be known as Shiloh Jolie on her 18th birthday, which fell on May 27.

Vivienne Jolie-Pitt and Angelina Jolie pose for pictures on the carpet of the Tony Awards - Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images

"Shiloh hired her own lawyer and paid for it herself, so Angie doesn't know and can't speak for it," a source told ET after the news broke.

As for how Brad, 60, feels about the situation, a source told ET, "Brad has always loved being a father and loves his children. This situation is upsetting to him, and he recognizes that things have been difficult for him and the whole family."

"Brad has made a tremendous effort to grow and learn from all of his experiences," the source added. "He would love to find a way to continue to do this, repair things with his kids, and for everyone to get to a better place."

