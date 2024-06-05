Angelina Jolie kept things low-key for her 49th birthday on Tuesday, spending quality time at home with all six of her children, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Brad Pitt.

"Angelina celebrated her birthday with a quiet day at home with all of her kids," a source tells ET. "Zahara is home from college, and everyone enjoyed spending the day together."

Brad and Angelina share three biological children -- 18-year-old Shiloh and 15-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox -- as well as three adopted children, sons Maddox, 22, and Pax, 20, and daughter Zahara, 19.

Last week, Shiloh, filed a request to drop her famous father's last name from her own. Now, the 60-year-old Oscar-winning actor is apparently having a hard time dealing with the emotional turbulence within his family.

A source told ET, "Brad has always loved being a father and loves his children."

Angelina Jolie with her kids - George Pimentel/WireImage

"This situation is upsetting to him," the source added, "and he recognizes that things have been difficult for him and the whole family."

On May 27, the day she turned 18, Shiloh filed a request with the court to allow her to drop her father's surname from her own hyphenated surname, a source familiar with the matter told ET. The source added that the teen is requesting a new legal name, hoping to go by simply, "Shiloh Jolie," as opposed to "Shiloh Jolie-Pitt."

"Brad has made a tremendous effort to grow and learn from all of his experiences," the source told ET. "He would love to find a way to continue to do this, repair things with his kids, and for everyone to get to a better place."

Shiloh is not the only one of Brad and Angelina's kids who has seemingly decided to stop using their father's last name. Her younger sister, Vivienne, recently co-produced the Broadway production of The Outsiders, alongside her famous mom, and was credited as "Vivienne Jolie."

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie - Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Additionally, Zahara recently joined the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority at Spelman College in Atlanta, Georgia, and during an introduction ceremony event, she introduced herself as "Zahara Marley Jolie."

However, it appears that Shiloh is the first of their children to file paperwork to legally change their last name.

Meanwhile, Angelina has notably not addressed the name change request, and a source close to the matter told ET last week that "Shiloh hired her own lawyer and paid for it herself, so Angie doesn't know and can't speak for it."

Brad and Angelina began dating in 2005 after starring together in Mr. & Mrs. Smith and after the actor filed for divorce from his previous wife, Jennifer Aniston.

The couple officially tied the knot in 2014, but the relationship came to an end in 2016 when Angelina filed for divorce following an alleged altercation during a flight with their children. The pair have been entrenched in a lengthy legal battle since.

